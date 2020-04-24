SDS: A Compelling Opportunity

Thesis Summary

The ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS) tracks double the inverse performance of the S&P 500. While many investors have waited for a lower low, the market has rallied and is knocking on the doors of 2900. Following technical analysis and fundamental analysis, this could be a great opportunity to invest in SDS i.e., short the market.

ETF Overview

SDS is an inverse ETF that doubles the losses of the S&P 500. In other words, the fund aims to short the market and uses 2x leverage. It does this by using derivatives and swaps and is managed by ProShare Advisors LLC.

Reaching a low around the end of February, the fund has since then exploded as the market doubled, making those invested in the fund a neat +100% return. That is, of course, if you had exited at the right time. Since then, the fund has gone back down to near its prior lows, standing at around $23.

Since we hit the lows on March 20th, many investors have been sitting on the sidelines, waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop. But the market has rallied to everyone's surprise in the face of disappointing virus and economic data.

However, the current 2800 region may offer an opportunity for a short-term short or even a revisit of the lower lows.

Fundamental Analysis

Fundamentally, it is hard to believe that the stock market can continue this surprising rally. Below, we can see some of the most important economic data for the U.S.

Source: Marketwatch

The retail sector has been the hardest hit, but we can see the whole economy showing weakness, and jobless claims have been worse than forecast, at 5.25 million.

Furthermore, this situation is by no means unique to the U.S., with the whole of Europe still ìn lockdown. The Spanish economy, for example, has recently been forecast to shrink as much as 12.4%. And in one last masterstroke, the price of oil continues to plummet.

Technical Analysis

Having said this, the market has managed to fight off bad news for the past 2 weeks, but now, the market must fight with both fundamental and technical analysis.

Source: Tradingview

In the chart above, we can see the performance of the S&P 500 over the last 3 months, which is the index that the SDS tracks inversely. As we can see, the market reached a top last week at around 2860, and since then has failed to make a higher high. The 2700 region is now a strong resistance point, which should resolve in the next couple of trading sessions. A break of 2700 would give a clear indication of revisiting further lows at around 2400-2500, or even the possibility of a further bottom retests hitting the 2200-2000 point region.

Entry And Exit Strategy

So when and how should you enter/exit this trade?

As I mentioned in the previous section, the 2700 point region is a strong resistance point below, a sustained break of it would offer clear bearish indication, with the possibility of riding down to 2500 at least.

On the other hand, a break out over 2900 would suggest that the bulls are back in charge, at which point a rally to 3000-3100 region should be expected. Nonetheless, this would also offer a compelling, opportunity to short a pullback back down to the 2850 region.

In conclusion, given these very clear resistance points, I would suggest using tight stops and then moving them along as the position unfolds as if it were a trailing stop-loss.

Risks

At this point, it is hard to deny the possibility that the bottom is in place. Yet so far, this rally has just seemed too easy, and we can expect the market has something in store for us, just as we begin to feel comfortable. Nonetheless, there is a very real risk that the market keeps on rallying. After all, the Fed has taken unprecedented measures, and there is no precedent to how the market will react.

With oil crashing and gold soaring, it is hard to see how these realities can coexist with a bull market. And yet, the stock market may continue to rally with no regard to fundamentals.

Takeaway

The question we must ask ourselves is if we are amid a correction, or we could go down and revisit the March bottoms. This is completely impossible to tell. But what we can say with some likelihood, is that the market is ready to pull back to some degree. Is this the beginning of a leg down or set up to continue the upward rally? I am inclined to believe that the bottom has indeed been struck, and this offers a short-term shorting opportunity, and around the 2700 area in the S&P.

The SDS is a great vehicle to short the market and add some leverage to make some money fast. This doesn't come without risk, but this is why resistance levels and stops have been outlined.

Trade at your own risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.