USO: What Happens If Crude Goes Back To $26

This article tests that notion, along with other prices crude could rally to.

This notion is based on crude having dropped to extreme lows (negative, $13, $16.50 headline numbers). And thus that USO could gain a lot from a recovery to, say, $26.

I’ve recently written on the United States Oil Fund (USO) and how it was detaching from reality. In fact, that detachment became quite a lot smaller because of an announced 8:1 reverse split. Retail customers often fear reverse splits.

However, throughout the comment section of my previous article you can see that many investors are very interested in USO. Particularly, they’re interested in playing a potential strong crude rebound and they think USO is the vehicle for it. This interest in large part comes from the notion that crude fell to negative prices, $0, $10, $13, $16 or some such low number. Hence, if it just rallies to something “reasonable” like $26 (mentioned in the comments), USO could have a massive payout.

This article seeks to answer how much of a payout that could be, even under very favorable conditions. I will calculate roughly where USO would trade at, if in the next month:

Crude oil was to trade back to $26 (I’ll throw a few other prices in there, too).

The crude futures curve went flat (near maturities at the same price as longer maturities).

USO opened unit creation again, so at the end of this exercise USO would trade at NAV (Net Asset Value).

The Data We Have

The starting point for this exercise will be the current USO holdings composition. We have this information, USO held, at the close of the April 23rd session, the following relevant positions:

Source: United States Commodity Funds LLC

An observation here, those “market values” are the notional values of the futures held (1000 barrels per contract).

Those notional exposures exist in the context of the fund’s $3.61 billion in net assets, so they translate into the following exposures per maturity:

June WTI: 22.8% of USO’s net assets

July WTI: 49.3% of USO’s net assets

August WTI: 49.3% of USO’s net assets

September WTI: 9.6% of USO’s net assets

The Current USO Policy

Another thing we know is USO’s new policy regarding its objective allocations across futures maturities. These are as follows (bold is mine):

As of April 22, 2020, in response to ongoing extraordinary market conditions in the crude oil markets, including “super contango” (a higher level of contango arising from the overabundance of oil being produced and the limited availability of storage for such excess supply), USO may invest approximately 20% of its portfolio in crude oil futures contracts on the NYMEX and ICE Futures in the June futures contract, approximately 50% of its portfolio in crude oil futures contracts on the NYMEX and ICE Futures in the July contract, approximately 20% of its portfolio in crude oil futures contracts on the NYMEX and ICE Futures in the August contract, and approximately 10% of its portfolio in crude oil futures contracts on the NYMEX and ICE Futures in the September contract.

Hence, we can see that the current allocations are already near the objective allocations. Indeed, maybe even at the objective allocations, as USO reports pending trades which would take the reported positions closer still to the objective. Under any case, the differences between current holdings and the target holdings is negligible.

The $26 Scenario

Given that we have the current and target allocations for USO, we can project how a change in crude price across those maturities would affect USO’s value. The relevant changes would be as follows, for a flat crude futures curve at $26:

June would go from $16.50 to $26, a 57.6% gain.

July would go from $21.44 to $26, a 21.3% gain.

August would go from $24.11 to $26, a 7.8% gain.

September would go from $25.89 to $26, a 0.4% gain.

Of course, you could say “but the curve will all shift upward!”. Maybe, but remember the following:

We’re using a single month to (theoretically) avoid rollover costs for USO. We’re being very kind as these are still significant since the jumps from maturity to maturity are still very severe and we’re assuming all of June would be exited at $26. In reality, June presents an extreme danger for USO and thus the large gain embedded in this exercise (the largest gain across maturities) might not materialize at all.

Once crude recovers, the curve will flatten out more.

Let us then see what $26 would mean for USO, using the gains on each maturity above:

June would provide a 57.6% gain on 20% of the fund.

July would provide a 21.3% gain on 50% of the fund.

August would provide a 7.8% gain on 20% of the fund.

September would provide a 0.4% gain on 10% of the fund.

Putting these together, we come to a 23.8% gain for the whole fund.

Since the starting point for USO is a $2.43 NAV per fund unit, this means this scenario would translate into USO at $3.00. Since USO closed yesterday at $2.64, this scenario (crude at $26) would also translate into a gain of 13.9%.

Now consider the following: Everything has to go right, and crude has to rally an apparent 57.6% from the current headline $16.5/barrel, for USO to return +13.9% … in fact, betting on USO today is somewhat similar to crude rallying, yes, but from $22.80/barrel, and to do it quickly (or else the rollover costs again eat some or all of its value).

Said in another way, USO remains a very poor way to bet on crude oil’s recovery.

$20, $22, $24, $28 And $30 Scenarios

It’s quite easy to simulate what would happen at other prices, too. Here’s what would likely happen:

With crude at $20, USO would likely return -12.4%

With crude at $22, USO would likely return -3.6%

With crude at $24, USO would likely return +5.2%

With crude at $28, USO would likely return +22.7%

With crude at $30, USO would likely return +31.4%

This is with mostly optimistic assumptions. The crude rally to any of these prices would have to happen very quickly, under one month, for the rollover costs not to make themselves felt.

Any way you cut it, USO is not a good proxy for betting on a crude recovery. USO is also not going to go back to the prices of a month ago ($4.88). Not even crude at $30/barrel can accomplish that.

Conclusion

USO is and remains a very poor instrument to bet on crude oil’s recovery. It’s exposed to punitive rollover costs and it already discounts a much higher crude price than headline crude prices would make you believe.

Even a significant crude rally to $26 would not produce very large gains, unlike most seem to think.

USO is best left alone by most investors, except for very, very short-term traders. And even those must never turn it into “an investment”.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 24% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.