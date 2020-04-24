Credit Worries Loom Large For First Horizon

First Horizon's reserving assumptions seem sound, but I'm worried that Iberiabank is materially under-reserving at this point and First Horizon may have to make significant post-deal provisioning.

First Horizon (FHN) has been a notable laggard this year compared to peer regional banks, and I believe at least some of that is due to outsized worries about the loan portfolio of the bank it is acquiring – IBERIABANK’s (IBKC) 5% loan exposure to energy isn’t looking very attractive now, and there are valid concerns over how much reserving will be needed for those loans. On top of that, First Horizon has its own challenges with its loan book, including loans to franchisees and other hospitality/consumer discretionary businesses.

First Horizon’s capital is not as strong as I’d like, and I expect further reserving will be necessary (particularly in the case of Iberia’s book). On the other hand, management’s economic assumptions don’t appear at all heroic, and businesses like the fixed income trading will help generate pre-provision profits through this downturn. First Horizon is definitely a higher-risk call now, and I can understand why investors may want to stay away for the time being.

A So-So Quarter, Overshadowed By Provisioning And Reserves

In a quarter where many banks have posted 5% to 10% beats on the pre-provision line, First Horizon’s was a modest miss on higher expenses. It remains to be seen how much of an outlier that expense performance will be, but I don’t expect investors to be happy about a further reduced operating leverage outlook in an already difficult environment.

Revenue rose about 10% yoy, but declined 4% qoq, with net interest income (on an FTE basis) up 3% yoy and down 3%. Earning asset growth was weak (up 1% qoq) and First Horizon’s NIM performance wasn’t all that impressive (down 15bp yoy and 10bp qoq reported, down 16bp and 5bp core) in a quarter where many banks have outperformed. Fee income was mixed, with core income down 5% qoq overall, but with 18% qoq growth in fixed income trading. Although a small part of the business, mortgage banking was down sequentially in a quarter where it was strong for most peers.

Core expenses rose 12% yoy and 5% qoq, driving a 1% qoq decline in pre-provision earnings that was modestly below expectations. First Horizon was also one of the relatively few banks to post a qoq decline in tangible book value per share (down 1%).

It’s All About The Reserves Now

Remember those heady days of December 2019 and January 2020 when the major concerns were asset sensitivity, deposit betas, whether First Horizon could successively execute on its proposed merger of equals with Iberia? Ahh, good times…

Now the dominant concern in the banking sector is the adequacy of bank reserves and how these companies will fare through an expected surge in charge-offs brought on by the Covid-19 recession. First Horizon built its reserves by about $140 million this quarter (net of CECL), bringing its reserves to over 1.3% of loans, or 1.6% including unamortized loan marks (a driver relevant to Truist (TFC) and other banks with recent M&A).

First Horizon is not required to go through the Fed stress test process, but management made its own calculations of the bank’s exposures and needs under a severely adverse scenario (circa 2019), and they believe they are 74% reserved to the severely adverse case (or 85% with those loan marks). That’s substantially higher than the peer group, and I would also note that First Horizon is using a more modest recovery scenario than many of its peer regional banks (they’re definitely not modeling a fast V-shaped recovery).

While that reserve position sounds good, I think there are some relevant additional points to consider. First, about 15% or so of First Horizon’s loan portfolio (ex-mortgage warehousing) would appear to be at elevated risk – that’s pretty high compared to other riskier banks like Comerica (CMA), Key (KEY), Regions (RF), and Zions (ZION). Just how risky anybody’s book actually is remains to be seen; First Horizon have a lot of energy exposure and it has lower CRE exposure than average, but it does have exposure to areas like restaurant and hospitality franchises and residential healthcare facilities that could prove problematic (the bank has received deferral/forbearance requests for about 40% of its franchise portfolio).

I’m also concerned about the risks Iberia will bring. Iberia has higher exposure to energy (about 5% of the portfolio), and Iberia’s reserve-building seems less aggressive at this point, with the bank ending the first quarter with a 1.24% loan/reserve ratio. With Comerica having reserved about 10% against its energy book, that seems too low – apply the same 10% reserve and that would imply Iberia is only 0.75% reserved for the rest of its portfolio versus 1.3% for Comerica.

That is admittedly a very crude analysis, and I don’t actually think Iberia has reserved against 10% of its energy book (the 10-Q will tell us a lot more), but with the average super-regional bank having boosted the reserve/loan ratio to about 1.75%, I think Iberiabank is meaningfully under-reserved. Making some rough calculations, I’m concerned that Iberia may be only about 25% to 30% reserved against a severely adverse scenario, but I want to reiterate again that these are very rough estimates on my part.

The Outlook

I’m definitely concerned now that First Horizon will have to meaningfully hike reserves after it completes the merger with Iberia (management believes they’ll complete the deal before the end of the second quarter). I’m also concerned about the relatively lackluster loan growth First Horizon posted – while Mortgage Warehouse lending soared (up 31% qoq), management expects a sharp decline next quarter (down potentially one-third) and the growth in core C&I (up 5% qoq, eop) was not so impressive in a quarter where many banks saw a surge in drawdowns from corporate/commercial clients.

Modeling bank earnings out beyond a year or two is always challenging, but it’s exceedingly so now given questions about the trajectory of the economy in the second half of 2020 and beyond, actual credit losses, and so on. At this point, I’m reducing my earnings expectations for First Horizon (including Iberia) by almost 60% for 2020 and another 30% or so for 2021. I’m worried this may not be enough given potentially significantly higher provisioning expense, but this is a “work in progress” and I expect modeling visibility to improve over the next couple of quarters.

I do still believe that First Horizon can generate significant organic core earnings growth after the Iberia deal, and that supports a fair value in the teens, but nobody is going to really look at long-term core earnings models when there is so much near-term uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that First Horizon is likely meaningfully undervalued, as a ROTCE of under 9% in 2021 can support a fair value of over $11 now and the shares trade at a roughly 20% discount to tangible book. Still, I don’t want to underplay the reserve risk (particularly with Iberia). Maybe I’m making mountains out of molehills, but I like to invest with a margin of safety, and the meaningful long-term upside at First Horizon today is definitely tempered by outsized risks and uncertainties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.