The Stock Market Is Showing Severe Signs Of Fatigue

Equity markets around the world are now showing some signs of severe fatigue and could be getting ready to move lower. Earnings estimates continue to collapse, and based on my recent earnings model, the hit to those estimates are steep. It means that the current value for the S&P 500 is just as expensive today than it was in the middle of February.

Since April 9, the S&P 500 has been a period of consolidation trading sideways. The same patterns can be seen in markets like Germany, Italy, and South Korea. Additionally, key momentum indicators are beginning to indicate that these markets may be due for a pullback.

Earnings Estimates Contracting

Earnings for the S&P 500 based on a model I built using consensus analysts earnings estimates suggest earnings in 2020 fall to $130.09 from $157 in 2019, a drop of about 17% from last year. Meanwhile, earnings for 2021 are expected to be around $162.79 per share. Based on those current earnings estimates, the S&P 500 is trading for approximately 17.2 times one-year forward earnings estimates. That's nearly the same valuation. The index was trading before the stock market decline.

But the bigger problem may only start to emerge as earnings season continues to push forward, and those results continue to pull up. Throughout the current earnings season, the estimates trend has been lower, and at an accelerating pace. The chart below shows that earnings estimates for 2020 started to fall quickly once the impact of the coronavirus began to take hold of the US economy.

We can see this same trend has taken place across the next two years of earnings estimates.

Should this trend continue, there are only two potential outcomes left for the stock market. Continue to ignore the trend in earnings, allowing the markets to become more overvalued, or the market begins to fall following the trend in future earnings estimates lower.

Technical Trends

We can begin to see that markets are tiring, with the S&P 500 trading sideways since April 9. But more importantly, several critical uptrends are starting to break, such as in the S&P 500. The index had formed an uptrend off the March lows, but that uptrend was broken this past week. It could suggest that the index is due for a pullback to a region on the chart to around 2,490. That's where a technical gap was created when the market rose sharply on April 3.

Additionally, the relative strength index is now topping out that momentum higher in the index is broken. It could a sign that the S&P 500 is fatigued and due to turn lower.

The German stock market has shown the same signs of fatigue as the S&P 500, with the index breaking an uptrend and the RSI that is now beginning to shows symptoms of reversing lower. If this is the case, the index could fall to around 9,578.

The KOSPI in South Korea also is making a similar trend as the other markets with momentum, leaving the index and the RSI starting to trend lower.

Risks

The risk will remain as we continue to move through earnings season. Should earnings season turn around and the outlook for the economy turns around, it could result in the market pushing higher and for earnings estimates to push higher. For example, should the S&P 500 rise above a technical resistance level around 2,900, it seems possible for the index to continue to push higher to as high as 3,130.

Overall, the trend in earnings and the market's earnings multiple seems to suggest that stocks aren't cheap. Should those earnings estimates continue to fall as they have been, then it looks like that the S&P 500 could be due for a significant pullback.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike





Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.