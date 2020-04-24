A Health-Check Of CEF Sector Distributions

We also highlight a number of CEFs which should hold up relatively well in being able to maintain their earning power in this environment.

Deep and rapid shifts in asset markets have been making themselves felt in CEF distributions. Different CEF sectors have different sensitivities to changes in short-term rates, asset price levels, increased volatility and defaults. On a more micro level, funds have different leverage mandates and types of leverage facilities with varying impacts on fund earnings and, by consequence, distributions. In this article, we take a look at some of these macro shifts and micro features alongside some CEF options that should hold up relatively well on the earnings front. We highlight the following funds:

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC)

Market Impact on Distributions

What are the key macro and asset price drivers of CEF distributions? It varies depending on the sector.

A worsening macro picture means a greater likelihood of defaults for credit-sensitive sectors. If we see a similar default rate as we did during the GFC, we would expect losses of 4-8% across loan and high-yield portfolios with loans on the lower side of that range. Even if fund managers liquidate distressed assets prior to default, they will have less capital to allocate to other securities, which will lead to lower future distributions.

On the household side, a drop in income may lead to a failure to maintain mortgage payments and eventual foreclosures potentially hitting mortgage assets, though this will be mitigated by stronger equity positions in the sector and a subordination cushion of senior MBS securities.

For equity sectors, decisions by some companies to drop or suspend dividends will be most relevant. We have already seen companies in the airline, hotel, and energy sectors do this. Overall, however, this will be mitigated by a stronger position of large-cap and tech companies so that some analysts, such as Wells Fargo, believe S&P companies may actually increase dividend payouts year on year.

Sharply lower short-end rates lead to decreased distributions from floating-rate sectors such as loans, non-agency MBS and mezzanine CLOs. Preferreds will be only marginally affected as the percentage of floating-rate retail stocks is in the single digits, and there are few 2021 first calls.

Lower asset prices will lower the rate of calls in sectors like high-yield and preferreds as many companies would have to refinance at higher coupons. The impact on municipals is harder to forecast as we would expect a more bifurcated result with general obligation bonds more likely to maintain their calls than project bonds which may be more difficult to refinance in this environment.

Stronger USD will generally not be a big driver of distributions for CEF investors save for a handful of funds with unhedged exposure to local currency global bonds.

High asset volatility can increase the likelihood of a forced deleveraging such as we have seen in the MLP sector recently.

Fund Structure Impact On Distributions

Market developments are not the only thing that drive CEF distributions. Fund structure features are important as well, two in particular. The first is asset coverage and leverage mandates which drive the decisions around fund leverage with a forced deleveraging being the key distribution risk for investors. There are only a few dozen funds with public senior securities, and the vast majority boast strong coverage levels. A few such as the AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) came close to and through the regulatory ratios below which they would be unable to make distributions on common shares.

Funds with private bilateral bank credit facilities, which form the majority of financing sources, are harder to track because they don't disclose the conditions embedded in the agreements. Easier to track are the self-imposed leverage caps available in the funds' prospectuses. For instance, five of the preferred CEFs with the strictest leverage mandates partially deleveraged in March.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The second internal driver of fund distributions is the structure of the leverage facility. Most short-term credit agreements are floating-rate based on 1-Month or 3-Month Libor. 1-Month Libor has fallen 1.8% from its recent peak at the start of 2019. For a 33% leveraged CEF with a portfolio yield of 6% and 1% fee, this has added nearly 1% to its distribution capacity. Not all funds will benefit from this. Funds with a fixed cost of leverage such as those that have issued preferreds or debt will not benefit. Separately, those funds that have hedged the floating-rate cost of their leverage facilities will benefit to a lesser extent as well. For example, we show the proportion of hedges in place for preferred CEF floating-rate credit agreements. Funds with the largest hedges will not benefit as much from lower short-term rates.

Source: Systematic Income Service

A Bottom-Up Review Of Distribution Cuts

In this section, we take a bottom-up view of actual distribution changes in March and April. By our count, 91 CEFs have cut distributions over these two months; some more than once. This figure, while quite large by historic standards, will understate the eventual cuts across the CEF space for a couple of reasons. First, not all funds suffering a drop in earnings will make distribution cuts, and secondly, some funds had already declared distributions over future months prior to the crisis, so their distribution cuts will happen over the coming months.

We should also say that some funds have made the cuts due to a price or NAV-linked managed distribution, which does not take actual earnings into account, though the prevalence of such funds is small.

In the chart below, we show the number of funds with cuts across CEF sectors.

Source: Systematic Income

Because CEF sectors hold different numbers of funds, it is also useful to look at the proportion of the sector with cuts.

Source: Systematic Income

Let's see if the patterns we are seeing make sense. The top billing goes to local EM debt. Technically, there are no funds with 100% allocation to local currency EM. However, we count three funds with substantial allocation to these sectors, two of which are the Stone Harbor funds, EDI and EDF, that we love to hate. These funds deleveraged all the way back in December of 2018. This, along with already poor coverage and weaker local FX, meant that, in March of this year, their coverage was already below 50%.

The loans sector is up next with the majority of the sector making cuts due to sharply lower short-term rates. Loan Libor floors are well below current Libor, which means that, with the wide Libor/SOFR basis, Libor could continue to drift lower, leading to potentially further distribution cuts as the market stress dissipates.

The trouble within the MLP sector is well-known, and the current proportion of 50% cuts understates the eventual distribution position of the sector.

The high distribution toll of the external EM debt sector is a surprise, given the predominance of non-callable, fixed-coupon paper in the sector. However, the sector contains only four funds with one of them the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) adopting a very conservative cash-heavy stance, which was the reason for the cut.

The cuts in sector such as CA Munis are a bit unclear. For example, two Nuveen funds in the sector, NCA and NCB, had no leverage and boasted distribution coverage close to 100%.

A Check Of Our Sector Distribution Scores

What can investors do to anticipate distribution shifts across sectors? One way is to be aware of general distribution stability across sectors and their sensitivities. Taking a look at the higher sector distribution stability scores that we maintain on the service, the top marks go to investment-grade, taxable muni, preferreds and high-yield sectors.

Investment-grade bonds are typically non-callable with long durations and a low default rate, making their distribution profile very solid. Taxable munis, particularly BABs, differ from ordinary tax-free munis in that they typically don't have issuer call rights, making it more difficult for issuers to call bonds away. Preferred stocks are by and large fixed rate payers, and in this environment, the likelihood of calls is fairly small. By our count, about 5% of the retail market is trading at negative yield-to-call, from nearly 25% prior to the drawdown. Finally, high-yield bonds are also typically fixed rate payers, with the vast majority now trading well below par, making them less likely to be called by issuers in this environment.

And Some Picks

In the CEF space, we would also lean toward tax-free municipal CEFs with lower call exposure, which we track on the service for over 50 funds. One fund with low exposure over the next two years is the BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN). It has just 1% call exposure over the next year versus a 9% sector average. The fund closed Thursday at an 8.7% discount and a 4.53% current yield.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The fund also skews towards higher-quality bonds with 93% of its holdings in the investment-grade bucket vs. an average of 80% for the sector. The fund's discount is attractive at a 21% percentile (vs. a 29% sector average).

The fund's fee is below the sector average and its coverage well above 100% and steady, alongside a positive UNII.

Source: Systematic Income Service

In the investment-grade sector, we like the Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) which closed on Thursday at a 6.6% discount and a 4.24% current yield. The fund's attractive discount valuation, sector-beating NAV returns, and solid coverage make it a good option.

Source: Systematic Income Service

In preferreds, we like the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) at current valuations. The discount sector spread is on the low side at the 18th percentile. This fund has no explicit leverage cap, which makes it less likely to be forced to deleverage. It also does not hedge its short-term leverage facility, meaning the drop in short-term rates should increase its earnings power.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Conclusion

Recent market volatility has driven shifts in CEF distributions. Not all of these shifts are negative - lower asset prices have made calls less likely for preferreds and high-yield bonds, and lower short-term rates decreased the cost of leverage. While forecasting distribution changes on the individual fund level is not trivial, investors can anticipate broad shifts across sectors by looking at sector sensitivities to short-term rates, call risk, principal loss and leverage mandates.

