Univar - Buy At The Market For 120% Potential Upside In 3 Years

Brenntag generated the equivalent of 13.9B in revenue in 2019, which is roughly 45% higher than UNVR’s revenue of 9.6B (pro-forma the Nexeo acquisition assuming it closed on 12/31/2018).

By year 2022, I’ve assumed the company is back on track where they left off in 2019 from a revenue perspective, but they should also have improved operationally as well.

I’m expecting GAAP EPS in the range of $1.63 by 2024 (300M net income,175M shares outstanding, pre-tax margin of 3.3%, EBIT margin 4.5%) with a fair value of around $22/share.

Investment thesis:

Univar has enough liquidity to survive the downturn caused by COVID-19 and I expect the company to generate positive FCF and earnings however long it lasts. Based on a forward P/E of around 14x (historical median) I’m expecting GAAP EPS in the range of $1.63 by 2024 (300M net income,175M shares outstanding, pre-tax margin of 3.3%, EBIT margin 4.5%) with a fair value of around $22/share.

I’ll note that my growth and margin assumptions are on the lower-end of what Brenntag has been delivering, so I think this price target for UNVR represents a safe and conservative expectation of the company’s future prospects, but not the maximum upside possibility, which could be closer to the $30 range if UNVR is able to execute on their various initiatives.

By year 2022, I’ve assumed the company is back on track where they left off in 2019 from a revenue perspective, but they should also have improved operationally as well due. Prior to Feb 18th, UNVR was trading in the $23 range. If we discount that back at a 15% rate to account for the time value of money, the present value of the stock should be $17 today or 41% upside.

Background:

Univer is the largest 2nd largest value-added chemical distributor in the world and operates in a very fragmented but growing industry (4-5% organic CAGR). Being the 2nd largest chemical distributor, the company is durable, competitive, and diversified across end markets (upstream O&G was 5% of 2019 sales). In addition to transporting mission-critical goods between customers and producers, the company also provides a series of value-added services like waste removal, inventory management, and blending.

The company has more than 100,000 customers across 130 countries, 650 facilities as part of their distribution network (includes warehousing, blending, repackaging, transporting, and diluting), generates 63% of revenue from the US, and the 10 largest producers accounted for 37% of their chemical purchases.

Given the company’s middle-man orientation, CAPEX is in the 1-2% of sales range and they have delivered strong FCF conversion from net income over the last few years. Furthermore, the company can withhold inventory purchases if there is a supply glut, so during economic downturns FCF will hopefully increase allowing them to continue operating without needing to increase leverage or dilute the shareholders.

Brenntag:

To further illustrate the value disparity of UNVR today, Brenntag generated the equivalent of 13.9B in revenue in 2019, which is roughly 45% higher than UNVR’s revenue of 9.6B (pro-forma the Nexeo acquisition assuming it closed on 12/31/2018). However, Brenntag’s market cap is the equivalent of 6.5B, which is roughly 325% above UNVR’s market cap. Now granted Brenntag’s pre-tax margins are in the 5% range, which is significantly above my estimated pre-tax margins of 3.2% for UNVR, it is not too clear why UNVR shouldn't at least partially close the gap over time and drive EPS slightly higher than my 4% terminal growth rate. UNVR generates a similar asset turnover to Brenntag in the 1.5x range and even has higher gross margins.

It appears that most of the troubles UNVR is dealing with are coming from their operating expenses, as EBIT margins have declined from from the 4% range in 2018 down to the 2% range in 2019 and compares to the 5.5% range of Brenntag. UNVR appears to be a less efficient operator than Brenntag, but this is at least a doable fix and leaves room for opportunity in the long-run.

Liquidity:

In a March 26th business update, the company provides their liquidity position ending in the 1st quarter.

“The Company expects to end the first quarter with approximately $700 million of liquidity, inclusive of over $300 million in cash-on-hand and additional availability under its committed, asset-based credit facilities. The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2024 and the Company is in full compliance with its debt covenants.

Finding the burn rate, we ignore cost of goods sold (assuming we won't be buying new goods), and also ignoring outbound freight. I am guessing the fixed cash cost is a little lower than 1.45, maybe 1.1, but even with 1.4 it seems they can cover 6 months of no revenue.

They have 700M in liquidity(includes 300 cash on hand) according to their March 26th update, with additional liquidity if they liquidate some of their 800M in inventory. 100M in other operating costs (300 previously due to 152M integration cost and 62M legal settlement, 115-125 in interest costs, see company guidance (140 previously) 850-900 in warehousing, S&A as roughly 10-15% of compensation is likely commission based (1 billion previously)

-100 in other operating costs (300 previously due to 152M integration cost and 62M legal settlement

-115-125 in interest costs, see company guidance (140 previously)

- 850-900 in warehousing, S&A as roughly 10-15% of compensation is likely commission based (1 billion previously)

This is an expected annual burn rate of $1.1B or so. Assuming six months of zero revenue before the market recovers we get a cost of $550M which should be covered by their current liquidity of 700M as there is of course room to cut some fat from SG&A.

Financial estimates and valuation:

Company Ticker Price DCF Upside Univar Solutions Inc UNVR $11.62 $25.85 122.45% Assumptions 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales Projections 90.00% 100.00% 105.00% 109.00% 113.00% 117.00% COGS as % of revenue 76.95% 76.95% 76.95% 76.95% 76.95% 76.95% 76.95% nonLease SGA as % of rev 19.92% 19.00% 18.50% 18.00% 17.50% 17.00% 17.00% Interest Expense 105.00% 105.00% 105.00% 105.00% 105.00% 105.00% Tax Rate 30.00% 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 2023 Net sales $9,286.90 $8,358.21 $9,286.90 $9,751.25 $10,122.72 $10,494.20 $10,865.67 Cost of goods sold $7,146.10 $6,431.49 $7,146.10 $7,503.41 $7,789.25 $8,075.09 $8,360.94 Gross profit $2,140.80 $1,926.72 $2,140.80 $2,247.84 $2,333.47 $2,419.10 $2,504.74 Lease cost $103.70 $103.70 $103.70 $103.70 $103.70 $103.70 $103.70 Ads and misc expense $1,849.80 $1,588.06 $1,718.08 $1,755.22 $1,771.48 $1,784.01 $1,847.16 Selling, general and administrative expenses $1,953.50 $1,691.76 $1,821.78 $1,858.92 $1,875.18 $1,887.71 $1,950.86 Operating profit $187.30 $234.96 $319.02 $388.92 $458.30 $531.39 $553.87 interest income $7.70 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 interest expense $147.20 $125.00 $125.00 $125.00 $125.00 $125.00 $125.00 pre-tax income $40.10 $109.96 $194.02 $263.92 $333.30 $406.39 $428.87 taxes $12.03 $32.99 $58.21 $79.17 $99.99 $121.92 $128.66 Net income $28.07 $76.97 $135.82 $184.74 $233.31 $284.47 $300.21 net margin 0.30% 0.92% 1.46% 1.89% 2.30% 2.71% 2.76% EPS $0.17 $0.44 $0.78 $1.06 $1.33 $1.63 $1.72 Shares outstanding 164.1 175 175 175 175 175 175 EPS % increase yoy 76.45% 36.02% 26.29% 21.93% 5.53% Terminal Growth 4% Discount rate 9.00% DCF $25.85 Upside 122.45%

Conclusion:

The opportunity in Univar will hopefully work out driven by an improvement in margins and a market recovery from Covid-19. The company has enough liquidity to survive a downturn of 6-months of zero revenue, not that this is likely to happen, but it does illustrate the strength of the balance sheet. Brenntag only had declines of 13% in revenue between 08-09.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNVR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.