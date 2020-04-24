SAP: Steady Sails Despite Leadership Changes

The company retains its"2023 Ambition" plan that calls for a tripling of cloud revenues. It's also affirming plans for robust cash flow growth in 2020 thanks to 2019 cost-cutting measures.

On the plus side, SAP expects its transition to recurring revenues to happen faster than expected, with its share of recurring revenue rising to 72% by year-end (previously 70%).

SAP (SAP), the German software titan, became the first mega-cap software company to report earnings after the outbreak of the coronavirus. The two main takeaways: first, though the expected revenue is small and a higher mix of recurring revenue helps to soften the blow, the impact is not nonzero; secondly, the impacts of the virus this year aren't disruptive to long-term plans. Still, with SAP slightly missing Wall Street's estimates this year, plus a few administrative surprises, shares are down roughly 5% since the earnings release:

Data by YCharts

Alongside the earnings release, SAP also announced two major shockers on the housekeeping side, which may have been the larger driver pulling shares downward:

Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan will exit SAP by the end of the month. Citing a need for clearer leadership structures amid the global pandemic, SAP has now reverted to a single CEO, the 39-year old Christian Klein, an SAP lifer who was previously COO. Morgan and Klein were both elevated to the CEO post only six months ago, and investors may be fearing that Morgan's exit - previously president of the Cloud Business unit which housed many of SAP's flagship applications like SuccessFactors and Ariba - will provoke disruptions in the sales pipeline.

Citing a need for clearer leadership structures amid the global pandemic, SAP has now reverted to a single CEO, the 39-year old Christian Klein, an SAP lifer who was previously COO. Morgan and Klein were both elevated to the CEO post only six months ago, and investors may be fearing that Morgan's exit - previously president of the Cloud Business unit which housed many of SAP's flagship applications like SuccessFactors and Ariba - will provoke disruptions in the sales pipeline. SAP will no longer report new cloud bookings. The company will instead choose to focus on cloud backlog, which it argues is a much more stable metric than the lumpy nature of bookings. However, many investors may be concerned that SAP's non-disclosure of bookings is an attempt to mask weaker new business trends amid the global shutdown.

All in all, however, I find it heartening that SAP has more or less confirmed that the coronavirus will be just a minor blip on SAP's 2020 results. The core bullish thesis for SAP is still intact: a global software giant sitting in the pole position of many software categories, including ERP, procurement, and others. SAP's continued pivot into becoming a nearly pure recurring/subscription company is also still underway, as is its plan to triple cloud revenues within three years. Stay long here.

SAP's revised outlook only calls for a minor virus impact to this year's results

Let's now walk through SAP's updated expectations in more detail. The company's new guidance plan is shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. SAP 2020 revised outlook Source: SAP Q1 investor presentation

The key highlights here: SAP had previously called for 24-28% y/y growth in its cloud unit to €8.7-€9.0 billion in revenue; now, the company is moderating that forecast to €8.3-€8.7 billion, or 18-24% y/y growth. This means that the impact of the virus on SAP's cloud revenue is approximately four to six points, and potentially why the company also chose to stop disclosing new cloud bookings.

The impact on SAP's overall revenue, however, is slightly more sanguine - as the majority of SAP's install base faces little disruption in usage or consumption. Though the company had previously called for 7-9% y/y revenue growth, SAP is now forecasting 1-4% growth instead.

Previously, we were in the dark about how the global shutdowns would be impacting SAP's business this year; this update offers a bit more clarity that offers investors some comfort. Though SAP's growth is impacted by a few points, at least the company is still pointing to flat/slight growth for the year, unlike many other S&P 500 sectors that are expecting to end this year significantly down. Importantly, SAP's new sole CEO Christian Klein noted that even though the company saw new deals suffer, he sees no indication that the business has been lost, and is instead being deferred to later quarters. Per his remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

As the spread of COVID-19 intensify, we saw a meaningful amount of new business postponed and purchase decisions put on hold for the time being, especially in our upfront licenses business. Software licenses, which unsurprisingly were most affected, only accounted for around 15% of revenue in 2019. And while at minus 31% the impact was significant, we have no reason to believe we have lost a lot of business but assume most of it as well is just being pushed out. I have no doubt that revenue will ultimately come to SAP."

He went on further to say that the current shutdown conditions haven't fully prevented new customer go-lives. SAP onboarded 500 new customers onto its flagship S/4HANA ERP system in Q1, with customers accepting remote services from SAP's support and implementation teams. Among the new customer adds this quarter are Sun Life Financial and a subsidiary of famed automaker Rolls Royce.

There are some upsides to this guidance update as well. We note that SAP's expectation is now to end the year with 72% of revenue in recurring streams, up two points from the prior year. Many investors had long considered SAP, along with Oracle (ORCL), as laggards in transitioning to the new cloud-dominated software ecosystem; the improvement in recurring revenue mixes is a big step in the right direction. SAP also has re-affirmed its "2023 Ambition" of tripling cloud revenues within three years, indicating that SAP believes the current year's criss to have no impact on the company's longer-term execution.

In other good news: SAP plans to hold its dividend steady at €1.58 per share, translating to a roughly ~1.5% yield at current share prices.

Cloud gross margins expanding; cash flows are still expected to grow substantially from FY19

Recall that 2019 was an investment year for SAP, as the company invested into restructuring that were expected to lower future operating costs. In addition, the company completed the migration of its popular SuccessFactors HCM into the HANA platform.

These efforts have yielded continually improving gross margins in SAP's cloud segment, on which the company is pinning its hopes for the future. The bottom of this chart below shows cloud gross margins expanding 310bps year-over-year to 69.3% on a pro forma basis:

Figure 2. SAP margin trends Source: SAP Q1 investor presentation

On the operating expense side, the company has also adopted a culture of expense discipline in the wake of the coronavirus, building on the position of strength that SAP achieved through its restructuring. Longtime CFO Luka Mucic noted as follows on the Q4 earnings call:

To ensure our financial flexibility, we have initiated prudent measures such as a slowing of hiring and the reduction in discretionary spending. We also expect to benefit from natural savings like lower travel and virtual rather than physical events. [...] I can assure you that we will continue to balance this disciplined expense management with the continued bold investment in innovation where required to maintain and enhance our competitive advantages. In addition, I wanted to underscore our balance sheet stability and revenue predictability, which allows us to focus on future opportunities for our business and meet our goal of delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

As a result of boosted cloud margins and expected cost efficiencies amid a roughly flat year for revenue, SAP is still expecting strong cash flow growth in 2020. Though it has cut its cash flow expectations from its original FY20 guidance, SAP is still planning for €5.0 billion in operating cash flows and €3.5 billion in free cash flow. That represents 43% y/y and 54% y/y growth in OCF and FCF, respectively. In Q1, SAP generated €2.58 billion of FCF (traditionally its biggest quarter for cash flows), indicating that for the rest of the year it expects to intake an additional ~€1 billion in FCF - distinguishing SAP from other companies that expect the shutdowns to force them into a cash-burning position.

Key takeaways

The market may be reacting more in the near-term to the news of a co-CEO departure and the non-disclosure of cloud bookings, but SAP's underlying business is healthy. SAP has provided clarity on its expectation that the coronavirus would impact revenue growth this year by roughly four or five points, but its expectation of robust cash flow growth in 2020 and its goal of tripling cloud revenues by 2023 still remain. In addition, SAP has maintained its ~1.5% dividend yield. In my view, SAP remains a "safe harbor" stock that investors can safely turn to amid choppy markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.