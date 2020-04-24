Natural Gas Market Overview: Dry Gas Production Is Trending Down, But Very Slowly

So far, dry gas production has been trending down, but very slowly. However, there is a possibility that it may drop sharply in the short term.

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 68 bcf next week, 46 bcf smaller than a year ago and 6 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

In the absence of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, total demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) would have totaled around 650 bcf for the week ending April 24.

This report covers the week ending April 24, 2020.

Total Demand (if there was no coronavirus)

In the absence of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, we estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) would have totaled around 650 bcf for the week ending April 24 (down 5.9 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) but up +13.4 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm would have remained positive but decreased from +20.6 bcf/d to +19.3 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

In reality, however, total demand was a lot weaker. For example, natural gas consumption by industrial users has already dropped below the norm and below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up considerably across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) dropped by almost 30% w-o-w (from 105 to 74), while the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) has more than doubled (from 8 to 18). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be as much as 62% above last year's level.

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows. In the week ending April 17:

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (17.6 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will be subsiding in the weeks ahead as nuclear power plants are returning to service - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal rose by +$0.058 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.4 bcf/d this week (+0.5 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.0 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending April 24, these three factors probably spurred some 200 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors (excluding solar generation) was positive at around +4.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 1.4 bcf/d above last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports

Total exports were essentially flat w-o-w. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 14 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 48 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 7.9 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 3.0 bcf/d in the week ending April 24.

U.S. natural gas remains "the cheapest" in the world, while the price for Gulf LNG futures contract (GCL) is 26% lower than the price of natural gas in Europe. It is reasonable to assume that key LNG buyers on the spot market will increasingly favor U.S. LNG since it is so much cheaper than elsewhere. We, currently, expect total exports to average 14.06 bcf/d over the next three months (April-May-June).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production has been essentially flat for the past three months. It is trending down, but very slowly. Yesterday's pipeline nominations were revised higher and today's early morning nominations are essentially flat.

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 91.5 bcf/d

- 4.9 bcf/d from an all-time high.

from an all-time high. -0.03 bcf/d from a 3-week low.

from a 3-week low. -0.03 bcf/d from Thursday's results.

In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 177 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening. Currently, we project that dry gas production (in contiguous United States) will average 91.72 bcf/d in April, 91.25 bcf/d in May, and 90.88 bcf/d in June.

However, there is a real "risk" that in the short-term natural gas production can potentially drop sharply as weak demand (due to COVID-19) will drive outright production shut-ins.

Indeed, with oil depots that normally store crude oil onshore filling to the brim and supertankers mostly taken, oil prices have briefly turned negative. Production shut-ins appear inevitable.

In the week ending April 24, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 98.6 bcf/d (down -1.1 bcf/d w-o-w but up +2.3 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 68 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +96 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +47 bcf over the next three weeks from +364 bcf today to +411 bcf for the week ending May 8.

In the absence of substantial production reductions, storage level outlook remains rather bearish.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

