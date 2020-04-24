Office Properties Income Trust's Dividend Is Attractive, But High Leverage And Poor Track Record Is Concerning

While OPI is cheap, it has delivered negative net returns over the past decade along with other RMR client companies/REITs.

Office REITs have taken a significant blow from the COVID pandemic. As most office workers switch to teleworking, it will be difficult to fill leases. While many will likely come back to the office, the rise of teleworking infrastructure is likely to cause a lasting increase in vacancy rates.

More immediately, the situation has seen a drastic decline in commercial real estate transactions. It seems increasingly likely this will become a lasting recession which will cause property capitalization rates to increase (and lower commercial property values). Additionally, some businesses are likely to go out of businesses while most will need to cut back spending; adding negative pressure to leasing rates.

A few major office-centric REITs include Boston Properties (BXP), SL Green Realty (SLG), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Highwoods Properties (HIW), Mack-Cali Realty, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), and Office Properties Income Trust (OPI). As you can see below, all but one of these office REITs underperformed the REIT ETF (VNQ) YTD:

Data by YCharts

The top performer of the group was Office Properties Income Trust (OPI). Usually, we'd expect an overperforming REIT to pay a lower dividend yield since such a REIT would normally be assumed to have less downside risk. However, OPI actually pays a much higher TTM dividend yield than all of the others as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, OPI is an outlier in the office property REIT space. It has a very high dividend yield and managed to outperform peers during the March crash. Such a REIT is likely to attract significant investor attention.

As such, let's take a closer look at OPI and see if it is either a clear outperformer or a hidden value trap.

Office Properties Income Trust's Business Model

OPI's business model is slightly different than that of a usual REIT. Their core investment strategy is to lease properties to a single tenant. This includes corporate headquarters and build-to-suit properties where tenants are likely to keep their lease long-term. Further, they focus on longer-term leases of over seven years. As of the end of last year, their weighted average outstanding lease term was 8.6 years (10-K pg. 49).

The company also leases to government tenants which are very low risk. This came from a 2018 merger of two REITs "GOV", and "SIR" which had triggered a lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest. Still, OPI's property holdings are heavily diversified between states and, in general, are skewed toward higher quality tenants that have a high probability of renewal. This is a plus for the REIT given my expectation of lease renewal issues for most office property landlords.

A Closer Look at OPI's Chronically Poor Performance

It is worth pointing out that OPI is managed by RMR Group (RMR). RMR manages the REIT for a 0.5% AUM fee (the fine-print details of this fee are a bit more complicated. See 10-K page F-22). RMR also receives a 12% annual total return performance fee (Again, fine-print details more complicated. See 10-K page F-22).

Similar to a hedge fund, the important aspect of this fee is that it generally rewards increased to market capitalization than increases to share value. Obviously, doing both would result in the best returns to RMR. However, it is usually easier to sell equity and raise assets than to increase equity-per-share value.

As you can see below, share dilutions since 2010 have resulted in negative total return performance to OPI (which includes dividends) while OPI's market capitalization has nearly tripled.

Data by YCharts

The performance disparity between OPI and VNQ is very extreme and appears to widen over time.

Chronically poor performance is a problem for all of the long-term assets that have been managed by RMR Group. Other REITs that have been managed by RMR for a long period of time include Service Properties Trust (SVC) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC). Client companies include Five Star Senior Living (FVE) and TravelCenters of America (TA).

As you can see below, all four of these other companies also have seen double-digit negative total returns over the past decade while the S&P 500 (SPY) and VNQ have more-than doubled in value:

Data by YCharts

To say the least, RMR's relationship with its "clients" is complicated. While RMR technically serves the Board of Trustees, many of the independent trustees on OPI are also independent trustees of other client RMR companies/REITs. The others are C-level executives of RMR.

If you'd like an in-depth scoop on the potential conflicts of interest relating to how RMR runs its businesses you may want to give "The New TravelCenters CEO Is Not A Reason To Buy The Stock" a read regarding TA.

While I would not like to speculate too much on mismanagement, I believe OPI's track record of consistent underperformance (which is also seen in other RMR clients) is a major negative for OPI. Personally, I believe this stems from the conflict of interest regarding equity dilutions (and overleveraging) due to the asset-based fee structure provided to RMR.

A Closer Look at OPI's Financial Situation

Now that the elephant in the room has been addressed, let's take a closer look at OPI. The REIT has an undoubtedly low valuation. It currently has about 4.2B in total assets and $2.5B in total liabilities which means its trading at about a 30% discount to its book value. Further, it has had $320M in FFO over the past year which gives in an incredibly low "P/FFO" of 3.75X on a TTM basis. Additionally, its FFO has been rising rapidly over the past few years as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

The company's FFO expectation for 2020 is a bit lower at $5.28 per share, but that gives the company a low forward "P/FFO" of 4.75X.

While this is enticing, it should be pointed out that the company only saw $30M in net income last year. The primary reason for this disparity is its $197M amortization of acquired real estate leases. The total value of its acquired real estate leases on its balance sheet was $732M at the end of last year.

At the end of the day, it is cash flow that matters. As such, it is best to remove the $732M in leases from OPI's assets. This gives the company a tangible asset value of $3.45B which implies a tangible book value of just under $1B. This also shows that the company has pretty high leverage with total liabilities to total tangible assets of 72%. It also had an annual interest expense of $134M which could create liquidity risks or trigger even more equity dilutions.

The Bottom Line

From an income and dividend standpoint, OPI is cheap and potentially undervalued. Few REITs pay double-digit dividends and even fewer have such low "P/FFO" measures. That said, the long-term underperformance of the REIT and its relationship with RMR is cause for concern. Given the REIT's high leverage and long history of equity dilutions, it seems that RMR's goal is to grow OPI's assets and not its total returns to shareholders.

Now, that is the past, and RMR may improve its shareholder value practices going forward. Given the extreme underperformance of its client companies over the past decade and generally poor reputation among knowledgable investors, it will need to do so eventually. However, until this is absolutely clear (ideally through a change to RMR's fee structure toward higher total return performance fees and lower asset fees), I will be avoiding OPI.

I am not currently short the stock but may do so based on technical factors. This is primarily because I expect its performance to revert lower toward that of peer office REITs.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched tactical trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.