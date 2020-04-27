Why I'm Buying Investors Title

Its tiny size has allowed it to consistently grow much faster than the industry or the S&P 500 for that matter.

Last week, I started a position in Investors Title (ITIC). If you're a long-time reader, you may recall that I wrote about Investors Title way back in December 2016, suggesting that it was a good company, but that it had gotten severely overbought in the short-run.

I had actually been looking at buying the stock around $80/share and then it mysteriously ran up to $150 in two months:

Shares retreated to $110 in January 2017 but quickly proceeded to go even higher. I dropped it from my radar as it simply wasn't worth buying at $150+ per share at that time. It remained in the back of my mind, however, as something I'd like to own if the price ever retreated.

With this market correction, we've gotten that. Shares briefly went under $100 and were available at a reasonable price of $112 for the IMF purchase this month. In the $110-$115 range, I'm not quite pounding the table yet - but it moves up and down 10 points very easily. It could easily be back to $100 or lower within a few days. If you like the company, it's the sort of thing to leave a limit order out on, and if somebody needs to sell and isn't price sensitive, you might get a fill at $100 or even lower:

The stock has been moving around 5 or 10 points pretty much every day since mid-March. Patience and limit orders are helpful with this sort of thing; harness volatility to your advantage.

Investors Title: A Great Business In A Good Industry

Now back to the more fundamental question - why would we want to own a title insurer in general, or Investors Title in particular? To be honest, I was planning on sitting on this idea for a little longer. However, fellow author Capital Ideas put out an excellent article this week drilling into the bull case for Investors Title. His report has a lot of great numbers and details offering a compelling argument for the stock. In the context of that, I wanted to add some broader touches about the company and title insurance more generally.

Here's my description of the title insurance industry - I was writing about competitor First American (FAF), which I also own, however, the same logic applies to Investors Title as well:

[Title insurance] is a unique sub-sector of the insurance industry, in that title insurance is not widespread outside of the U.S. Title insurance guarantees that a property is free of liens, encumbrances or other such defects that would make the deed unmarketable. It's virtually impossible to obtain a mortgage without having insurance on the title. In most developed countries, titles to properties are registered and maintained via a government system. A few U.S. states also use a similar such method, but generally the U.S. uses a private arrangement where the parties involved in a transaction file an instrument with the county where the property is located to declare its transference. There have been various efforts to reform the U.S.'s system to the type used in most of the rest of the world. The title insurance industry has resisted these efforts, saying that government-run systems are subject to more fraud. Regardless of which side of that debate is correct, title insurance is unique in that it is essentially mandatory for any residential transaction within the US, and there are only a few significant players. It's such a niche industry, in fact, that critics have attacked it as a unique American cartel. While cartels are usually bad for consumers, they're often great for investors. For an investor, it has all the signs of a great moat: only a few players, a product consumers have to buy whether they want it or not, and high and stable profit margins.

Data by YCharts

The three title insurers that have been listed the longest have produced fantastic returns. Note the log scale on the chart. Stewart (STC) is up from $3 in 1980 to $30 now, Investors Title is up from $5 in 1990 to $115 now, and First American has rallied from $10 around the Financial Crisis to $45. All of these pay significant dividends as well., meaning the total returns are even greater. I should mention that the industry leader, Fidelity National (FNF) has also been produced strong returns, however I can't show it on the chart because a spin-off muddled the data.

Title insurers are significantly more attractive than many other lines of insurance because they actually make money - and quite a lot of it - writing their policies. The actual losses on their policies are minuscule - the far greater cost of doing business is paying commissions to agents that sell policies. As a result, they don't have to rely on investments made with their insurance float for all or nearly all of their profits. That's a huge difference compared to - say - life insurers, where the actual insurance is only marginally profitable if that. This feature makes it much better to own title insurers in a zero-interest rate world than many other types of insurance.

In fact, falling interest rates have been (and are again) a tailwind for the title insurers as they get to sell title insurance for refinancings as well, in addition to actual home or commercial property purchases.

So Why Is Investors Title Down Now?

The coronavirus will hit earnings in the short-run. Needless to say, few people are buying houses or commercial properties right now. While stay-at-home orders are likely to be lifted in most places fairly soon, it may be quite a while before potential homebuyers feel comfortable making a purchase. Also, depending on how steep the economic slowdown is, housing prices may fall significantly, which would reduce the fees that Investors Title earns on each transaction.

Refis are currently largely on hold as well thanks to the virus. Those should come back quickly though. Keep in mind the Fed just slashed interest rates back to zero recently. There should be a lot of demand to refi once banks are open and running at full steam again. That said, 2021 and on refinancing-based earnings may drop off as mortgage rates are not likely to go that much lower from here, given that the benchmark interest rates are already at or approaching the zero bound.

There's also the possibility that title insurers will be liable for more claims. Title insurers do provide actual insurance after all. That said, the industry didn't lose much money even in 2008-9 when there were actual widespread mortgage fraud and badly-documented loans. Housing is not a focal point of the current economic mess, and it's highly unlikely that title insurers see as many claims as during the financial crisis - and even then, that was just a short-term blip.

Finally, Investors Title, as a niche insurer, has more potential geographic risk. It does a huge chunk of its business in North Carolina, where it has considerable market share. I have no reason to be particularly concerned about North Carolina, but other people may be. Texas is one of the states where Investors Title has grown in recent years; perhaps it will dinged for being active there with potential energy risk, though I don't think it's a big enough factor to matter in this case.

A Safe Play On Renewed American Prosperity

Simply put, title insurance is effectively a tax on American real estate. Anytime people want to buy, sell, or refinance a property, they pay a small portion of the transaction to a title insurer. It's important to consider that while it is fee-based, and thus volume is key, the title insurer tends to get a portion of the transaction size. Thus rising housing (and commercial property) prices causes the title insurer to earn more even if the number of transactions is flat.

America still has a rising population and reasonably good demographics. Thus, both the amount of housing transactions and the value of houses should rise nicely over the next decade, giving title insurers two levers to increase their profits. Also, in the event that the Fed's excessive liquidity efforts eventually lead to a major surge in housing prices, the title insurers would make a small fortunes. Revenues scale up faster than expenses on the way up - a surge in real estate prices would be a gold mine for the likes of Investors Title.

Unlike, say, buying homebuilders or a housing REIT, however, you have much less downside if the housing market blows up again. There isn't much leverage in the title insurance model, and many of your costs are related to writing policy - you can scale down there as necessary during lean years. A homebuilder stuck with uneconomic development parcels or a housing REIT with vacated houses is in a much worse spot, by comparison.

Also, as my fellow Seeking Alpha author noted, Investors Title is dramatically overcapitalized compared to the other title insurers, adding another level of safety.

Note how Investors Title traded during the last couple of cycles:

Data by YCharts

Shares ran up sharply in the late 1990s as the economy boomed and housing prices rallied. Shares declined sharply in 2000 but were back to the old highs by 2003 as the Fed's easy money stabilized the housing market.

In 2008, Investors Title barely dipped - at least for a company with ties to the housing industry, and shares were back to making new all-time highs by 2011. That was logical - the company wasn't meaningfully exposed to and didn't suffer a big earnings hit despite the collapse of the housing market. Earnings only turned negative for a couple of quarters in the financial crisis, and barely so at that:

Data by YCharts

By 2012, ITIC's earnings reached new all-time highs and proceeded to absolutely knock it out of the park on this last economic upcycle.

I do want to note that the current $16.59 trailing EPS figure is slightly inflated. Last year, the company enjoyed a large gain on its investments, which is reflected as earnings. However, unless it enjoys similar fortune with its investments going forward, there's no reason to expect the same excess profits - normalized pre-COVID earnings for the business are closer to $12-$13/share at the moment.

Still, at $110/share (let alone $100 or less) it's selling for less than 9x earnings, which is cheap for this sort of business. First American tends to trade in the low teens on an average P/E ratio basis.

First American has a much larger market cap and - thus - has plenty of investors and analysts keeping their eyes on it. Aside from market cap considerations, however, ITIC should be worth about the same multiple as First American, or potentially a little bit more given its high returns on equity and excellent track record of shareholder value creation. 15x earnings on $13 of EPS - a not particularly aggressive figure - gets you a $195 share price. As it turns out, ITIC traded between $150 and $200 for most of the past few years, so that makes a whole lot of sense as a price target for once the economy gets going again.

Of course, with all the Fed liquidity, expect housing prices to reach higher highs on the next cycle, boosting earnings some more. ITIC saw earnings top out around $2/share in the late 1990s, $4/share in the pre-financial crisis era, and then $15/share with this most recent economic expansion. Double earnings again on the next cycle, and ITIC is earning $30+ per share. Needless to say, folks with a $115 entry price would be thrilled.

Investors Title: An Underappreciated Dividend Growth Name

Investors Title is also a strong dividend growth stock candidate as well. It rarely screens as such, as the current yield is usually around 1.0%. The 1.5% it is offering now is quite generous, by contrast. Current yield, as with many growth stocks, misses the bigger picture, however:

In 1990, the company paid just 3.7 cents per share of dividends annually. Now it's up to more than $1.70. The current 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year CAGR dividend growth rates are 143%, 100%, and 43% respectively.

That said, the dividend history is not something a traditional dividend growth investor might latch onto - the company gives huge raises during good times and then abstains from meaningful hikes during lean periods.

You get a huge expansion with each new economic growth cycle and then a consolidation at that level in the next recession. If people want 7% hikes every year like clockwork, this isn't the right stock. If you enjoy occasional stretches of 100%+ 5-year CAGR growth, however, ITIC fits the bill. And with the payout ratio still below 15%, there's many more potential years of this in the pipelines.

Also, they occasionally pay special dividends. Last year, for example, with the unusual profits related to investment gains, ITIC shared the wealth:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, obviously, a 2019 special dividend does no particular benefit to those of us buying in 2020. But it shows that management is happy to give its shareholders a big piece of the pie when times are good. And a $8 dividend goes a long way for making up for the "too low" starting yield that people might complain about with the stock currently paying 1.5%.

Zooming out, 1,000 shares of ITIC stock in 1990 cost $5,000 and now yield $1,760 (35% yield on cost) per year. And last year's special dividend would have been $8,000 on top of that. Past returns are no guarantee of future results, of course. But nothing has changed with the inherent business model that would make strong results in the future unlikely. And at a mere $225 million market cap, Investors Title is still a tiny company in the grand scheme of things; there's no limit to growth simply because it's gotten too big yet.

Investors Title - and the other title insurers - are a tax collector on American real estate; as long as you're long-term bullish on that, ITIC should be worth multiples more years out into the future. And with the recent 40% setback in the share price, we're now getting a respectable starting yield and absolutely knockdown entry price - the best point to buy since 2016 if not 2010.

That said, the stock could certainly go lower. Look at the charts above, the stock is going up or down 5-10% every day on minimal trading volume. One motivated seller (such as a small fund manager getting margin calls) could knock the stock down substantially. In addition, if this is bad as 2008, the company could have no earnings for a year, as happened then. The market acted reasonably toward ITIC stock in 2008, but it still could overreact to the downside now. I wouldn't be shocked if it fell to something like $75-$80 if the S&P goes back toward the low 2,000s.

Again, to be clear, I'm not pounding the table at this price, if you want to buy, consider setting a limit order at $100 or $95 or something and waiting to see if you get action on a down week in the market. That said, I'm confident this will be back to $200 as the economy moves up again, and it will go on to new all-time highs at the same time housing gets rolling again. I'm thrilled to start building a position within the IMF portfolio at current levels, and if it should go down more, I'll add more aggressively.

What Of The Other Title Insurers?

The IMF portfolio has a decent holding in First American stock from back in 2016 - I'll consider adding more to that as well. That said, ITIC is more attractive at this point in my view. By early 2017, ITIC stock was trading for $150 and FAF was at $40. Now ITIC is at $115 and FAF is at $45.

Investors Title has performed excellently operationally, so the divergence is from ITIC's valuation going down relatively. I believe a big chunk of this is due to index funds. Small and micro cap funds have gotten utterly pounded this year:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, ITIC stock has pretty much just followed the small-cap and micro-cap ETFs over the past year. They're down 22 and 24% respectively. Meanwhile, the S&P is flat over the same span. If and when small-caps catch back up to the market, ITIC would appreciate sharply just due to passive money effects, making it more interesting than larger companies like First American or Fidelity.

The IMF also has a smaller position in #3 title insurer Stewart (STC) that I picked up once FAF has surged back in 2017-8 and I wanted more title insurance exposure. Stewart has underperformed in recent years and attracted activists that tried to shake things up. However, those efforts were not successful and Stewart has traded back down.

As the smallest of the three major title insurers, it makes sense for somebody to acquire it, or for it to merge with a smaller player like the title part of Old Republic's (ORI) business to gain scale. I'd much rather buy more FAF (the #2 player) or a well-run niche operator like Investors Title instead of Stewart at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITIC,FAF,STC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.