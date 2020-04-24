Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of April 2020

Cobalt market news - Cobalt supply chains still uncertain, don't expect cobalt price recovery until H2. Both demand and supply are down due to COVID-19.

Cobalt spot prices were unchanged for the month and LME cobalt inventory was lower.

Welcome to the April 2020 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices unchanged and lots of news related to COVID-19 causing weaker demand and supply, and some miners cutting projects and costs. We also had the big news of Glencore taking Katanga Mining private.

Cobalt price news

As of April 21, the cobalt spot price was US$13.38/lb, the same as US13.38/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$29,500/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 606 tonnes, lower than last month (645 tonnes). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 13.38

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On April 17 Fastmarkets reported:

MAP: Coronavirus impact on cobalt supply, demand [UPDATED]. The spread of the COVID-19 virus is forcing shutdowns and a reassessment of consumers' cobalt requirements. Prices of cobalt - metal, intermediates and salts - have so far taken a hit amid concerns of a general, global economic slowdown caused by the virus; a slower uptake in electric vehicle usage; and disrupted demand from the aerospace sector. But lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the virus are also forcing disruptions on the supply side. And, with the number of confirmed cases starting to increase in Africa, government directives there have raised concerns over crucial export routes for shipping material to China, including border queues and adding to existing bottlenecks at ports.

Source: Fastmarkets

The BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening after 2022

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt market news

An interesting pie chart I came across this month shows world cobalt reserves by country. Clearly the DRC dominates, followed by Australia, Cuba, Philippines, Zambia, and the rest of the world.

World cobalt reserves by country

Source: Cobalt: 2020 World Market Review and Forecast to 2029

On April 21 Investing News reported:

EVs to weather COVID-19 storm, cobalt to benefit in the long term. The CEO of cobalt producer ERG said electric vehicles are weathering the COVID-19 storm better than internal combustion engine vehicles.

On April 21 Fastmarkets reported:

COVID-19 gives carmakers chance to rethink strategies, Eurasian Resources CEO says. The lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic were offering automotive manufacturers a rare opportunity to take a step back and to re-evaluate their long-term strategies, the chief executive officer of Eurasian Resources Group has said. Benedikt Sobotka said that although the world is currently facing distressing times, it was also a chance to restructure supply chains and to take more decisive steps toward embracing electric vehicles.

On April 22 Investing News reported (quoting Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Caspar Rawles):

(Cobalt) Supply chains still uncertain, don't expect cobalt price recovery until H2. In its Q1 forecast, published at the end of March, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence downgraded both its supply and demand outlooks for cobalt in 2020. Demand is now expected to fall 8.6 percent. "The situation is evolving, so we may see further decline depending on how long the impact of the virus is felt," Rawles explained. Meanwhile, the market has seen disruptions to production and supply chains around the world. In the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], a top-producing country, Chemaf announced the closure of the Usoke and Mutoshi mines, and the company has also halted construction of the Mutoshi refinery. Outside of the DRC, closures and output suspensions have happened at CTT in Morocco, Ambatovy in Madagascar and Voisey's Bay in Canada. On top of these, disruptions in the Philippines and Papua New Guinea have also raised concerns over production.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On March 31, Glencore announced:

2020 distribution and revolving credit facilities. To support this commitment, the Board believes it prudent to defer its decision as to whether to proceed with the proposed cash distribution of $0.20 per share (c. $2.6 billion) in 2020, amid the current period of exceptional economic uncertainty. We have also reinforced our liquidity position ($10.1 billion of committed available liquidity as at 31 December 2019) through the refinancing and extension (see below) of our revolving credit facilities (the "Facilities") on the same commercial terms as our 2019 Facilities.

On April 14, Glencore announced:

Update on COVID-19. Glencore continues to engage with the relevant authorities, unions and other stakeholders regarding the steps we are taking to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our operations.....While the majority of our operations have not been materially impacted, the following provides an update on the impacts that have occurred at certain of our assets since our previous update on 26 March. As previously reported, we intend to provide updated guidance in respect of 2020 production, key industrial division unit costs and capital expenditure, alongside our Q1 production report, scheduled for release on 30 April.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On March 30 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining postponing the filing of its Annual Information Form due to COVID-19 and provides operational updates. The Acid Plant commissioning is now delayed as a result of the inability to mobilize necessary commissioning experts to site due to COVID-19. The Acid Plant is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2020, rather than in the first half of 2020.

On April 22 The Financial Post reported:

Glencore to take Toronto-listed Katanga Mining private at 100% premium. The few shares Glencore doesn't own surged 106%. Katanga shareholders other than Glencore will receive 0.16 Canadian dollars in cash per share - a 100 per cent premium to the closing price on Tuesday.

On April 22 Fastmarkets reported: "Glencore cuts Katanga 2020 cobalt guidance; copper unchanged."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

On April 1 The Korea Herald reported:

Posco Chemical inks EV battery material deal with Huayou Cobalt. Posco Chemical said Wednesday it has signed a long-term supply deal with China's Huayou Cobalt for cathode materials, a key material for electric vehicle batteries. According to the company, Huayou Cobalt -- the world's biggest cobalt supplier -- will supply 76,300 metric tons of precursors until December 2022. The exact size of the deal is unknown. Precursor is an immediate product used in producing cathode materials.

Jinchuan Group International Resources (OTC:JGRRF) [HK:2362]

On March 25, Jinchuan Group announced: "Jinchuan International announces 2019 annual results records US$1,247 million revenue, copper and cobalt production volume continue to increase." Highlights include:

"During 2019, the Group recorded revenue of US$1,246.9 million, in which revenue from the trading of mineral and metal products segment was US$781.5 million.

Mine production continued to increase, the Group produced 73,057t of copper and 5,070t of cobalt, and the production was 18.6% and 6.7% higher respectively in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Cost of mining operations decreased by 7.2% in 2019 due to less foreign ore was secured by Ruashi Mine during the year ended 31 December 2019 as Ruashi Mine focused on the development of own mine resources."

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

On April 5 Reuters reported:

Congo's Chemaf mothballs copper-cobalt processing plant over coronavirus. Chemaf puts Usoke plant under care and maintenance..... "It's an operational decision, not a COVID-19 decision, but COVID-19 was the last push," said de Lange, adding that Usoke was loss-making prior to the coronavirus pandemic......Development of copper-cobalt plant at Mutoshi halted. Shuts artisanal cobalt mining site supplying Trafigura......Chemaf's Etoile copper and cobalt mine is still producing as normal, de Lange said. The company's target is for Etoile to produce 2,000 tonnes of copper and 460 tonnes of cobalt per month this year.

GEM Co., Ltd. [SHE: 002340]

On March 28, GEM Co., Ltd. announced:

Human beings share the same fate and live in the same world. GEM supplies the medical prevention and control materials which worth 1.6 million RMB to aid the overseas countries urgently. Since of 12th March, while GEM Group was winning the epidemic prevention and control campaign, we mobilized the strengths of the 16 Parks countrywide to initiate the procurement of prevention and control materials, and donated them to our overseas partners. The cumulative donation value exceeds 1.6 million RMB including 25,000 N95 masks, 288,000 disposable medical masks, 4,000 goggles, 1,000 sets of protective clothing, 50,000 pairs of protective gloves, embodying GEM's international role & responsibility.

Investors can read more about GEM Co. in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co., Ltd. - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On April 3, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

COVID-19: Eurasian Resources Group's top managers have offered to take a temporary 30% reduction in their salaries.....These measures are due to the unprecedented challenges that the global community is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are closely linked to the subsequent sharp drop in metal prices.

On April 14, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

COVID-19: Eurasian Resources Group supports employees and operations in Kazakhstan with additional prevention measures.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On March 31, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore publishes Integrated Annual Report 2019. Staying the course. "In 2019 we posted a strong performance in a challenging market environment and made significant strides in the execution of our growth strategy in all three major activities, while again reaching the original financial target of our Horizon 2020 strategic plan. We signed multi-year agreements with leading EV battery producers and concluded long-term supply partnerships for sustainable cobalt. We commissioned our new Process competence center in Belgium and a fuel cell catalyst plant in Korea, and acquired the Kokkola cobalt refinery in Finland.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No cobalt related news for the month.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On March 25, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "

Nornickel unveils initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its employees and partners.

On April 7, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel Board of Directors decides to hold AGM in absentia and recommends final dividend for FY2019. The AGM will be held on 13 May 2020. The AGM record date has been set on 20 April 2020. The Board of Directors has recommended for the AGM approval the final dividend for the financial year 2019 in the amount of RUB 557.2 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.3 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 7, 2020). The final dividend will amount to a total of RUB 88.2 bn (approximately USD 1.2 bn at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 7, 2020). The total dividend distribution for the FY 2019 will amount to USD 4.8 bn, including the interim dividends for six and nine months of 2019 which have been already paid to shareholders (for a total amount of approximately USD 3.6 bn). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date on 25 May 2020.

On April 10, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel's sustainable development report: reducing emissions and setting new goals."

On April 13, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel allocates RUB 10.5 billion to fight coronavirus and help maintaining social stability."

Investors can also read my article "An update on Norilsk Nickel."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On April 6, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt announces extension of the early consent date to April 7 and update on noteholder votes in connection with its transaction.

On April 8, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt announces continuing discussions with key stakeholders in connection with its transaction and postponement of meetings.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals was formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

On April 17, Conic Metals announced:

Conic releases Ramu q1 2020 production performance. Cobalt prices were down 10% in the period at US$16.65 per pound compared to US$18.55 per pound in Q1 2019. "Despite the recent decline in commodity prices and the continued downward economic trends in light of the global pandemic, Ramu was able to improve on 2019 production and continue to deliver product to customers. We have not seen a significant decline in demand for Ramu product at present", added Mr. Cochrane.

Investors can view my recent CEO interview here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On March 26, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Announces strong fourth quarter results including gold production of 26,874 oz, Adjusted Earnings [2] of $14 million, 2H19 AISC [1], [2] Guidance beat and No change to 2020 guidance.

On April 15, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals announces normal course issuer bid. Royal Nickel Corporation dba. RNC Minerals announced today that it has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase up to no more than 30,415,198 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares").

On April 20, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC announces strong first quarter gold production of 24,816 oz and March 31, 2020 cash balance of $38.4 million....."We remain on track to achieve our 2020 gold production guidance of 90,000-95,000 ounces and AISC1 of US$1,050-$1,200 per ounce sold, assuming no significant interruption in operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Gold & Nickel production results for Beta Hunt.

2020 - Any partner/funding decisions on the Dumont Ni-Co Project.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On April 14, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois Mining quarterly activities report to 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

"Workstreams of ICO Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") in final stages; public release delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Jervois received indicative financing proposals for ICO from selected lenders invited to tender; BFS economic outcomes will be provided to potential lender [S] shortly, with revised term sheets to finalize appointment.

RPM appointed as Independent Engineer to act on behalf of lender [S] for ICO debt financing, diligence well underway-site visit delayed due to COVID-19.

Jervois has also paused ICO remobilization, pre-construction and field exploration plans in light of COVID-19.

Jess Birtcher appointed Finance Manager for ICO.

Final results from 2019-20 drilling in Uganda continue to expand prospective areas -Ugandan exploration paused due to COVID-19.

Post COVID-19, Jervois restructures operational footprint, Director and Management fees.

Jervois' strong cash position will allow it to finalize ICO BFS and maintain operational footprint for in excess of 12 months.

A$7.9 million cash as at 31 March 2020."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - BFS due.

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132 kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On April 3, Australian Mines announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2020. During the quarter, Australian Mines maintained its focus on the successful development of its 100%-owned Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium project in North Queensland. The Company's priority remains advancing discussions with potential offtake partners for the Sconi Project which, when fully operational, will position Australian Mines at the forefront of the battery materials industry. These ongoing discussions are underpinned by the Bankable Feasibility Study, which clearly demonstrates the commercial case for developing the Tier 1 Sconi Project. Thus far, progressing discussions with potential offtake partners has been largely unaffected by the disruptions resulting from the current measures put in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On April 14, Australian Mines announced:

Share Placement Raises $1.45 million. Advanced battery materials development company Australian Mines Limited advises that it has successfully received firm commitments for a share placement to raise $1.45 million (before costs) ("Placement"). The Placement has been made to a single UK-based institutional investor. The investor is unrelated to the Company.

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Thackaringa drill results. Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405 kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On April 6, Ardea Resources announced:

Operations update - COVID-19.... Ardea has been closely monitoring the situation and in mid-March implemented formal Company policy, including self-isolation for personnel returning from overseas, stopping interstate travel ahead of the Government mandated policy and tele-conferencing all Company meetings. This proactive approach will be maintained. Following discussion and agreement with all personnel during March 2020, the Ardea Board have agreed to a 20% Director's Fee reduction and full-time staff have agreed to a 20% reduction in working hours and consequent remuneration from 1 April, to help minimize expenditure. Other cost minimization strategies are also being pursued to protect Ardea's tight capital structure and maintain a strong cash position. Ardea reported a cash position of $10.7M in the December 2019 Quarterly Report, (ASX release 14 January 2020) and will provide a more detailed operations update within the next two weeks in the March 2020 Quarterly Report.

On April 9, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project [GNCP]

"Strategic Partner discussions continue with battery metal end-users that require strategic, ethical supplies of nickel and cobalt.

Project Enhancements continue with resource update work in progress, targeting >1% nickel feed grade and plant optimization predicated on mineralized neutralizer."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my update Ardea article here, and CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the KNP Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5 kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On April 6, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "COB partnerships - testwork success + QLD minerals initiatives." Highlights include:

"COB Process successful in treating cobalt, copper and gold concentrates from the Millennium Project (100% Global Energy Metals Corporation [TSX:GEMC]).

Excellent metal recoveries achieved. Float recoveries were 93% cobalt, 93% copper, and 80% gold to concentrates. COB Process extracted 90% cobalt, 95% copper and 90% gold from the cobalt concentrate.

Samples of pyrite concentrate received from Carrapateena (100% OZ Minerals Limited [ASX:OZL]). Test program has commenced to evaluate application of COB Process for cobalt, copper and gold feedstocks."

On April 14, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt Blue March quarterly report." Highlights include:

Broken Hill Cobalt Project

"State Significant Development [SSD] application process commences.

Project and Future Battery Industries CRC success. A Pilot Plant update.

Cobalt Product and Sulphur Sample Program."

Corporate News

"Completion of the acquisition of BPL's interests in the Broken Hill Cobalt Project.

COVID-19: COB taking steps to preserve cash until early 2021."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning. Ore reserve estimate update.

Q1 2021 - Demonstration plant.

Q1 2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On March 30, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt produces battery grade cobalt sulfate." Highlights include:

"Second trial produces battery grade cobalt sulfate assaying 21.4% cobalt, surpassing the reference grade for sulfate pricing.

Over 99.9% purity achieved in batch testing, with ample opportunity to improve product specifications to meet offtake partner requirements through process adjustments.

Ability to treat different feedstocks underlines flowsheet versatility of the permitted hydrometallurgical facility.

Definitive Feasibility Study in final stages with completion now anticipated in one month."

On April 15, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt increases U.S. land position by 50%." Highlights include:

"43 new claims have been staked to the west of the Iron Creek Project, expanding the total area from 1,700 acres to over 2,600 acres.

Geological models at Iron Creek indicate the stratabound mineralization is open along strike and down-dip, revealing further potential nearby.

Bedrock mapping shows continuity of the host rocks beyond Iron Creek within the new claim area."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - PFS due.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On April 16, Havilah Resources announced: "License fee relief by state Government." Highlights include:

"South Australian Government announces deferral of mineral exploration licence fees for six months.

Additionally, a 12-month waiver of exploration expenditure commitments.• Immediate benefit for Havilah in preserving its cash resources.

Havilah continues with its exploration drilling program at Kalkaroo, a remote and isolated location, under strict observance of coronavirus [COVID-19] guidelines."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% owns their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On March 30, Aeon Metals announced: "12-month OCP loan maturity extension." Highlights include:

"12-month extension to maturity on existing loan facility with OCP Asia (new maturity date of 17 December 2021).

PFS completion remains scheduled for 2Q 2020."

For more information you can read my article: "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources owns the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On March 26, Cassini Resources announced: Mineralization extended at Yarawindah Project." Highlights include:

"Drilling results extend Ni-Cu sulphide bearing lode, now known as the "Avena Prospect".

Results demonstrate potential for high-grade, massive Ni-Cu sulphide mineralization at shallow depths.

Multiple, distinct, mineralized mafic-ultramafic intrusions within the Project, open at depth and along strike.

Results from additional three diamond holes remain pending.

Surface geochemistry and EM surveys underway.

Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide province."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2020 - PFS due.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On April 6, Castillo Copper announced:

Shear-hosted copper-zinc-lead & second supergene ore target verified at Mt Oxide pillar. (no mention of cobalt)

On April 15, Castillo Copper announced:

Zambia pillar update: Large anomaly with 6km strike identified at Luanshya project. A comprehensive soil sampling program at the Luanshya project, which has so far resulted in 913 data points being analyzed, has delivered a standout result. A sizeable new anomalous area,with a 6km strike length, has been defined.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% owns the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd., which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd. [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On March 25, Barra Resources Ltd. announced:

Business update. In response to the unprecedented global financial markets disruption caused by the still spreading COVID-19, Barra's Board of Directors has undertaken a comprehensive business review to ensure the long-term viability of the Company and to protect value for its many loyal shareholders. Overheads have been cut wherever possible, staff numbers and costs are being reduced and business partnering opportunities to generate low risk capital returns are currently being pursued.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On April 14, Alloy Resources announced: "Successful completion of the Dingo Resources Limited acquisition and tranche 2 placement."

On April 16, Alloy Resources announced:

Exercise of option to acquire Bryah Basin Project. Australian gold explorer Alloy Resources Limited is pleased to advise that following completion of the acquisition of unlisted public company Dingo Resources Limited ("Dingo"), the Company is now undertaking the process of exercising Dingo's rights to acquire certain mineral exploration projects in Western Australia as outlined in an announcement on 18 February 2020.

Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC]

On April 13, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel Company announces filing of NI 43-101 technical report for previously announced Crawford Project Maiden Resource.

On April 20, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel Company Inc. upsizes private placement financing. Canada Nickel Company Inc. is pleased to announce that the unit component of the best efforts private placement financing previously announced on April 02, 2020 (the "Offering") is now oversubscribed and as a result the syndicate of agents led by PI Financial Corp., which includes Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc., have exercised their agents' option and the Company has upsized the Offering. The Offering will now consist of up to 1,642,890 units (the "Units"), up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") and up to 4,113,900 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4.69 million. Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby commented, "We are grateful for the support from existing investors and welcome new investors who have recently become acquainted with the Canada Nickel story. Demand for the private placement was higher than we expected which has led to today's announcement of an increase in the total funds to be raised which will be used to continue to advance our Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide discovery."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd. [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc. [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd. [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF), CuDeco Ltd. [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

April saw cobalt prices move sideways and LME inventory lower than last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Cobalt supply chains still uncertain, don't expect cobalt price recovery until H2.

EVs to weather COVID-19 storm, cobalt to benefit in the long term.

ERG - EVs are weathering the COVID-19 storm better than internal combustion engine vehicles.

Glencore to take Toronto-listed Katanga Mining private at a 100% premium. Glencore's proposed cash distribution of $0.20 per share (c. $2.6 billion) in 2020 is in doubt, decision deferred.

Katanga Mining - The Acid Plant is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2020, rather than in the first half of 2020.

Posco Chemical inks EV battery material deal with Huayou Cobalt to supply cathode precursor materials.

Congo's Chemaf puts Usoke plant under care and maintenance. Development of copper-cobalt plant at Mutoshi halted.

RNC Minerals plans to buy back no more than 30,415,198 of its common shares over the next year.

Cobalt Blue process successful in treating cobalt, copper and gold concentrates from the Millennium Project.

First Cobalt produces battery grade cobalt sulfate with 99.9% purity. First Cobalt increases U.S. land position by 50%.

Canada Nickel private placement oversubscribed.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CASSINI RESOURCES [ASX:CZI], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], FIRST COBALT [TSXV:FCC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.