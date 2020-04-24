Gilead: Why Remdesivir Won't Be A Magic Bullet

Moreover, even if Remdesivir worked, it would not be possible to manufacture a sufficient number of doses to treat everybody.

On 4/17/20 I posted a note for my subscribers concerning Gilead's (GILD) potential COVID-19 treatment RDV (Remdesivir). Just like everybody, I had read the scoop reported by Statnews.

The scoop was not without risks, as biotech veteran Derek Lowe pointed out: Usually any trial which sees such a leak of results before the final read-out would be invalidated, as investigators would fear that the leaked information might skew results at the other trial sites. (I suspect this is one of the reasons why, right after the leak, Gilead expanded the number of patients enrolled in the trial from 2,400 by several thousands to 6,000 right after the leak: It basically set up a new trial.) That said, a reporter does only his job by reporting news he manages to get his hands on. And the news was certainly important.

The report mainly focused on single anecdotes of seemingly miraculous recoveries. It did not mention that we should know at least something about baseline characteristics of the treated patients before getting too enthusiastic: Were they generally younger, female, without concomitant health conditions? Or were they older, male, with a trend to being overweight and/or diabetics?

Any cures seen in the active arm might have happened even without RDV. We just don't know, since the trial doesn't include a placebo control arm. As Gilead had already implied on 4/10/20 in a letter by its CEO, from a scientific point of view, the anecdotes related by Statnews are close to worthless.

"In studying remdesivir, the question is not just whether it is safe and effective against COVID-19 but in which patients it shows activity, how long should they receive treatment and at what stage of their disease would treatment be most beneficial. Many answers are needed, which is why we need multiple types of studies involving many types of patients. … One of the many questions that these studies aim to answer is whether treatment duration can be shortened from 10 days to five days. The severe arm fully enrolled the number of patients it was originally designed for and we have now expanded the study so that thousands more patients can participate, including those on mechanical ventilation."

If multiple studies involving many types of patients are needed to understand RDV's potential, reporting partial anecdotes from only one trial site is worth close to zero. It's a good story for stock market traders who don't (and probably don't even try to) understand biotech, but it actually doesn't imply anything solid about the drug.

Moreover, I have added the second paragraph in the citation, as effectively patients on ventilators had not been eligible to participate in the trial mentioned by Statnews. Yet one anecdote reported by Adam Feuerstein relates that investigators "have seen people come off ventilators a day after starting therapy."

This doesn't match the recruitment conditions of this trial. It has four arms, two of which require that the enrolled patients are not on ventilators.

The only arm allowing patients on ventilators was added on 4/6/20 (as mentioned by Gilead on 4/10), so it's very unlikely that 10 days later it already had results. Moreover, the results referenced in the Statnews scoop are from Chicago University and appear to belong to the originally estimated total enrollment of 400 patients, which was expanded only on 4/6 to 2,400 patients.

However, the trial drug seems to have been used in patients who were on ventilators right from the start. So this is a huge question mark.

Maybe these anecdotes relate to patients who received RDV outside of this trial within the framework of a compassionate use program?

While we get a new RDV data leak almost every day and the market reacts every time as if the world's destiny depended on it, investors should gauge the maximum benefit RDV can likely and realistically provide.

First of all, it will depend on when in the course of the disease RDV provides its maximum benefit: If it must be used in early-stage patients to help some or many of them to avoid hospitalization, it would be great - but we would need millions of doses (see below). If it should be used at a later stage, it would only reduce hospital stays by some days. Still a great result, but no magic bullet.

Personally, I would not give up social distancing, when catching COVID-19 could still put me on a ventilator - even if my risk of death and the duration of my hospitalization were reduced.

From what I have read so far, RDV was expected to provide benefits especially if used early, which would make miracles unlikely for those already on ventilators and very severe. It has been used in dozens of hospitals around the world against COVID-19 and if it really was that magic bullet, we would have probably known already. Unfortunately, RDV usually does not produce magic cures. It might help here and there, and maybe shorten hospital stays, which is the main scope of these trials, as one of the key problems with COVID-19 is the risk to overburden hospitals and ICUs. Patients tend to need mechanical ventilation for many weeks and some die thereafter, so governments are scrambling to "flatten the curve," i.e. to reduce the number of infected patients that need hospital assistance at any given point in time. If RDV can shorten hospital stays only by one or two days on average, it would already be a big deal. But no magic bullet.

Finally, there's another element to consider in this respect - even if RDV actually was a magic bullet: Given manufacturing constraints, it would not solve the problem.

Remdesivir could be available at best for 140,000 treatments right now and hopefully it will be possible to manufacture about 1 million treatment courses by the end of the year. Now consider that until today, close to 3 million cases have been recorded around the world, one third of which in the U.S. So it will be totally impossible to treat everybody with this drug even if it works. If it works only for some, it won't solve our problems. If it works for many, there won't be enough of it.

Now consider that one of the problems we have to solve is the necessity of lockdowns to reduce infection rates and flatten the curve. Unfortunately, limited manufacturing capacity means that even the availability of an effective treatment would not allow less social distancing. If everybody just lived like it was still 2019, dozens or hundreds of millions would get infected and available treatment courses would only be a drop in the bucket. Hospitals would get overwhelmed and death rates would spike.

So we may still expect good things to come from RDV, but no magic bullet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.