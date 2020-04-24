Atlas Copco Offers Premium Performance At A Premium Price

Atlas is in for a rough 2020, but the business will recover and investors should watch for an admittedly unlikely opportunity to buy below $30.

Atlas Copco beat a lowered bar in the first quarter; while the CT business is holding up well so far, the overall decremental margins are a concern.

Results are certain to get worse from here, but Atlas Copco’s (OTCPK:ATLKY) relatively strong performance in the first quarter underlines part of the reason why I love this company and why investors continue to bid it up to such a generous premium over typical industrial companies. While Atlas is by no means immune to the coming recession, the company has out-executed its competition over the years and continues to find new avenues of profitable growth in which to reinvest.

Of course Atlas isn’t cheap now. Even during the period of peak panic in March it was barely cheap by normal valuation metrics. If you’re waiting to buy Atlas when it’s inarguably cheap, you’re likely in for a long wait. I’m not suddenly turning into a “ignore valuation” type of investor, but there’s a point where you have to bow to reality, and the reality is that Atlas Copco is going to get a benefit of the doubt (lower implied discount rate/higher valuation) so long as it continues to execute at peer-leading levels.

A Better First Quarter, Though Not THAT Much Better

Atlas Copco surpassed sell-side expectations for the first quarter, and by a decent margin, with 5% beats at the revenue and earnings lines, as well as a double-digit beat at the order line. Keep in mind, though, that while this was a good performance, sell-side analysts had been cutting expectations as the quarter moved on, so those beats are definitely against a lowered bar. Relative to expectations exiting the fourth quarter, Atlas missed on revenue and earnings, but did still beat on orders.

Revenue fell 3% in organic terms this quarter, with every segment except Industrial Technique beating the sell-side estimates. Compressor Technique revenue declined 4%, Vacuum Technique grew 5% (beating by 12%), Industrial Technique declined 14%, and Power Technique declined 1% (beating by 8%).

Gross margin declined 50bp, and at the risk of sounding way too nitpicky, I’m actually surprised Atlas didn’t do better here. Operating income declined 3% from the year-ago period, with operating margin down 150bp. The level of decremental margin was exceptionally high (90%), and that was with a good currency tailwind, and I didn’t hear a particularly good explanation. I have no real concerns that Atlas management will address in the second quarter, but it was still a negative surprise.

At the segment level, CT saw a 4% earnings decline (margin down 130bp), VT saw a 16% increase (margin down 30bp), while IT declined 20% (margin down 290bp) and PT declined 10% (margin down 230bp). IT and PT were both small misses, while VT was a double-digit beat.

Pain Is Coming…

At the risk of stating the obvious, Atlas management commented that “demand is expected to deteriorate significantly in most industries and regions” in the second quarter. To that end, the company saw 15% to 20% order declines in March for the CT, IT, and PT businesses.

Overall orders declined 2% in the quarter, beating expectations by 12%. While strong outperformance at Vacuum Technique (up 13%, beating by 27%) was certainly notable, every segment beat expectations, though CT (down 3%), IT (down 11%), and PT (down 11%) were all down.

Atlas’s diverse Compressor Technique business is most exposed to general manufacturing, and that market is going to get hit hard in the second quarter, but this is also a market that I could see experiencing one of the better, more V-shaped recoveries later in 2020 and 2021. On the other hand, about half of the organic growth that Atlas has enjoyed in this business over the last half-decade or so has come from its gas and processing compressors, and I don’t like the outlook for oil/gas or LNG capex over the next couple of years. While I think major LNG projects will still eventually go forward, I think we’ll see meaningful delays (also a risk for Chart Industries (GTLS), albeit with very different equipment exposure).

The heavily auto-exposed Industrial Technique could also benefit from a more V-shaped recovery, but that business has held up better going into this downturn, and the recovery in capex-type spending for Atlas may end up lagging other categories of auto OEM spending on the way back up.

Vacuum Technique, though, is in excellent shape now. Consistent with what we’ve heard recently from TSMC (TSM) and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY), semiconductor companies and fabs are spending on equipment again, and Atlas’s business remains leveraged to increasing production at more sophisticated nodes (which requires more vacuum equipment and more expensive equipment).

A New Growth Market

Although it happened a couple of months ago now, I still want to mention Atlas’s proposed acquisition of ISRA Vision. With this acquisition, Atlas is moving into the metrology and 3D robot vision markets, both of which I’ve discussed in the past as significant growth opportunities in the coming years. Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), too, has bought its way into industrial metrology, and I believe automated defect detection/quality assurance is a very logical target market for Atlas.

Robot vision is a more interesting move, but one too that I believe makes long-term sense. I’ve written before that I believe companies like ABB (ABB), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) are looking at significant long-term growth opportunities as robotics utilization expands beyond autos into other industrial end-markets. The key here, though, is that it’s often better to be a supplier of robotic components than the robots themselves, and I’ll be curious to see if Atlas makes any follow-in acquisitions in adjacent areas (like, say, reducing gears or servos).

I should note, too, that Atlas paid up for this deal, paying more than 7x trailing revenue. That’s the price of admission for these end-markets (or at least it was before the Covid-19 panic sell-off), and I do believe Atlas will ultimately successfully leverage this deal down the road.

The Outlook

There’s a curious feature of sell-side modeling that has always frustrated me (even when I was a sell-side analyst myself), and that is that analysts always seem trapped by present circumstances. When times are good, their models tend to reflect neverending good times; when times are bad, their models reflect long-term deterioration in the business. In reality, though, even businesses as large as Atlas Copco can see double-digit swings on a year-to-year basis with the underlying trend staying pretty steady on a long-term basis.

With that in mind, I do expect Atlas to see a significant revenue decline in 2020 (9%, and maybe more), but also double-digit revenue growth in the recovery (in 2022 and maybe 2023), and my long-term revenue growth rate still stays around 5% to 6%. I could see some downside risk to my 2020 margin assumptions if the Q1 decremental margins prove harder to fix, but I still expect to see high single-digit FCF growth as FCF margins move toward the high teens over time.

The Bottom Line

Atlas still looks priced for a mid-single-digit return on discounted cash flow, and the margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA likewise doesn’t give me an attractive fair value. I don’t really expect to invest in Atlas with a double-digit prospective return, but I’d at least like to see 7.5% or 8%, and that’s going to mean staying on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.