Alcoa: A Battleground Between Sound Management And Unsound Markets

You can make an argument that Alcoa is undervalued here, but this is a brutally tough industry in which to thrive.

Operating conditions are getting ugly, and management will be using its production flexibility to produce more commodity products in the face of weaker formed product demand from autos/aero.

I've always liked Warren Buffett's quote about how in a "battle" between good management and a bad industry, the industry's reputation will almost always remain intact. I think Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has a good management team (and that may be understating it) doing the right things. But I also think that the aluminum business is a fundamentally lousy business, and it's exceptionally difficult for any player to make real money on a sustained basis - long-term FCF margins for this industry have been close to zero.

Unless you believe something is going to change on a deep fundamental basis in the aluminum industry, it's challenging to make a long-term DCF argument for Alcoa. An EV/EBITDA approach is much more favorable, and Alcoa could benefit from more V-shaped recoveries in markets like autos and some industrial markets, but this is a tough, tough stock to love as more than a speculative trade.

A Better-Than-Expected Quarter Against Lower Expectations

Alcoa did better than expected in the first quarter, but estimates scaled down significantly over the months leading into the report. So, while the company did post a big beat at the EBITDA line, it still wasn't an especially strong performance (the weakest quarterly EBITDA margin since 2016).

Revenue declined 12% yoy and 2% qoq, beating expectations by about 1% on generally better shipment volumes. Aluminum, the business that generates the lion's share of revenue, saw an 8% yoy and 2% qoq decline in revenue, with weak pricing (weaker than expected) driving the results against 2% yoy and 1% qoq shipment growth. The Alumina business saw a 21% yoy and roughly 2% qoq decline, with better shipments (up 4%/flat) and pricing (down 22%/up 3%) than I expected. Bauxite revenue rose 9% yoy and qoq, with shipments up 4% yoy and 1% qoq.

Although aluminum production was healthy (up 5%), margin leverage was problematic. Gross margin declined about five points from the prior year and a point from the prior quarter. Management indicated that they'll be shifting more production in aluminum toward commodity ingots in the second quarter (with demand for shaped product from auto and aero customers down); management didn't say whether they did that in the first quarter, but I would assume there was some of that, and it impacted mix negatively.

EBITDA, then, declined 31% yoy and 7% qoq, with margin dropping to 13.5%. Although aluminum EBITDA was down 17% sequentially, the per-tonne EBITDA was the second-best of the last five quarter (though far below the levels of 2017 and the first half of 2018). Bauxite was the margin star again (39% EBITDA margin), and alumina also once again produced above-average margins.

Alcoa's pension situation shaped up a little better than expected. This company has meaningful unfunded pension liability, but the discount rate actually increased slightly in the first quarter (up 20bp), and asset returns were only down 7% in the first quarter (and the S&P is up 12% since then).

COVID-19 Makes An Already-Difficult Situation Even Worse

As has been the case for most companies, COVID-19 and the uncertain economic impact of the outbreak have made guidance and forecasting far more challenging, and management is pulling most of its guidance. They did offer some insight where they could, though, including a greater shift toward commodity products due to weaker demand in transport and construction and an expectation of meaningfully lower near-term prices.

Key end-markets like auto, commercial aerospace, and non-residential construction are getting hit hard, and I expect we'll see another double-digit decline in auto production in 2020 due to the outbreak. In aerospace, sharply reduced flight hours are crushing demand for aftermarket parts, and OEMs are scaling back new builds, given the significant weakness among their customer base.

My expectations for the recovery, as it pertains to Alcoa, are mixed. Of Alcoa's major end markets, I believe autos and machinery are most likely to see more V-shaped recoveries, and particularly so if governments push stimulus efforts for the auto industry. I think commercial aerospace is looking at a longer road back, as past downturns have shown that production schedules don't recover quickly. Non-residential construction is a harder call, but I think a V-shaped recovery early in 2021 is unlikely as the project funnel is thinning out significantly now. All told, I think Alcoa is unlikely to see a major recovery in the business until late in 2021 and into 2022.

Under these conditions, Alcoa management is doing what it can. The company announced the curtailment of its remaining smelting capacity at its Intalco facility in Washington, and the company will also be delaying non-essential capex and asset retirement spending for the year. The CARES Act also allows the company to defer $220 million of pension funding, and securitizing accounts receivable can generate over $100 million of liquidity. In addition to all of this, there are also more standard cost cutting plans underway (reduced travel, etc.).

The Outlook

Management has been making good decisions with respect to asset sales, curtailments, cost reductions, and so on, but there's only so much they can do in the face of a very challenging economic environment and a fundamentally unattractive industry. I say "fundamentally unattractive" because historically aluminum companies struggle to generate any positive FCF margins (on a trailing average basis); even the steel industry manages to do better than that.

I do still see room for more asset sales; the sale of the company's Brazilian hydro assets could generate more than $900 million, though they are also a respectable source of EBITDA, so I'm not sure how much this would aid the company long term.

I'm modeling Alcoa with the assumption that 2020 will be really bad (revenue down 15%), 2021 will be better (helped by recoveries in auto and some machinery), and 2022 will be significantly better. Even then, though, I think Alcoa will be hard-pressed to generate long-term revenue growth much above the low single-digits or attractive FCF margins. Even if Alcoa could generate FCF margins of around 2.5% on a consistent basis (which would be phenomenal, given the history of this industry), it doesn't support much value.

Not surprisingly, this sector doesn't trade on cash flow. Instead, EV/EBITDA is the favored approach, but that offers just as many challenges. EBITDA multiples have typically ranged from 6x to 10x (with big excursions both above and below that range), and the next 12 months' EBITDA is going to be unusually low. At some point, when you start adjusting the multiples to reflect where the company is in the cycle and looking at the EBITDA a year or two ahead (with or without discounting back), you end up with a "choose your own adventure" valuation scenario where you can make almost any result seem reasonable.

The Bottom Line

Between cash flow and my best attempts at an EV/EBITDA approach (using expected EBITDA growth to drive a forward multiple of 4.5x, but using a three-year average EBITDA), I can see upside into the mid-teens if Alcoa gets that V-shaped recovery in markets like autos. You could make an argument that this is about as bad as it will get and a good time to get into Alcoa, but this is a highly speculative call, and I just don't like the long-term fundamentals of the aluminum industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.