Summary

Alcoa's first quarter beat lowered expectations, with better-than-expected shipment volumes across the business.

Operating conditions are getting ugly, and management will be using its production flexibility to produce more commodity products in the face of weaker formed product demand from autos/aero.

Management is making sound decisions with respect to liquidity management and cost reductions, and the Brazilian hydro assets could be another portfolio sale option.

You can make an argument that Alcoa is undervalued here, but this is a brutally tough industry in which to thrive.