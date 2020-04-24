The Tesla Semi Is Still Stalled

The Tesla Semi is not crucial to Tesla's overall business, but its failure could be devastating to the company's reputation and growth narrative; that could threaten its lofty valuation.

Fuel cell-powered vehicles can already perform nearly on par with their diesel-powered peers. Daimler and Volvo have partnered to develop fuel cell technology for their commercial haulers.

With the prospect of an electric semi capable of competing with diesel trucks still out of reach, truck manufacturers have turned to other clean energy sources, especially hydrogen fuel cells.

The program has been stymied by limitations in battery technology. The Semi's promised range and towing capacity could not be achieved with 2017 battery tech. 2020 tech is still insufficient.

The Tesla Semi was unveiled in Nov. 2017. Elon Musk claimed it would enter commercial production in 2019, but so far, only two prototypes have ever been built.

A few years ago, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemed unable to pull his mind away from long-haul trucking. Musk spent months teasing the Tesla Semi on social media, repeatedly promising specs that would “blow your mind.” When the Semi was finally revealed at an event in November 2017, Musk confidently proclaimed that it would redefine trucking.

At the time of its unveiling, Musk claimed that the Tesla Semi would enter volume production in 2019. Clearly, that did not happen. Indeed, it appears there are still just two examples of the Tesla Semi, both of them prototype models built in late 2017 and early 2018.

So, what happened to Musk’s promise of disrupting the long-haul trucking industry? The answer appears to be that Tesla has put the Tesla Semi on the back-burner. It may stay there, as the world is still waiting for the technological breakthrough that would make its claimed specs achievable. Moreover, other alternatives have emerged since 2017 that seem considerably more promising than a battery-electric Semi truck.

While Tesla has yet to officially give up on its Semi project, it seems like only a matter of time. The company can hardly afford the distraction – or the expense – of building a production line for what would at best prove to be a niche product. Once that realization sets in across the market, I would expect to see downward pressure on the stock price. Not so much because of its lost market opportunity, but because it would erase one of the few offerings remaining on Tesla’s rather thin product roadmap.

Specs Still Aspirational

From the beginning, the physical limitations of existing battery technology was a stumbling block for the Tesla Semi. The promised performance specs appeared to be more aspirational than practical especially with regard to range and hauling.

As Bloomberg reported a few days after the unveiling event, the Tesla Semi’s claimed specs effectively broke the laws of battery physics:

“These claims are so far beyond current industry standards for electric vehicles that they would require either advances in battery technology or a new understanding of how batteries are put to use, said Sam Jaffe, battery analyst for Cairn Energy Research in Boulder, Colorado. In some cases, experts suspect Tesla might be banking on technological improvements between now and the time when new vehicles are actually ready for delivery.”

While EV and battery technology has undoubtedly improved in the two years since the Tesla Semi was introduced to the world, it is still a long way from achieving the sort of performance Musk has promised.

Questionable Benefits Of Electric Semis

For it to actually work as promised, the Tesla Semi will need to be outfitted with battery technology well in advance of what is presently available, a point that Daimler’s (OTCPK:DDAIF) trucking division chief hammered home in a Bloomberg interview conducted a few months after the Semi was unveiled:

"If Tesla really delivers on this promise, we'll obviously buy two trucks: one to take apart and one to test, because if that happens, something has passed us by. But for now, the same laws of physics apply in Germany and in California."

Even if Tesla could deliver the necessary battery density breakthrough in the near future, the value of the Semi as a replacement for fossil fuel-burning semi-trailer trucks, both economically and ecologically, is in serious doubt. Last April, Markus Lienkamp, chair of automotive engineering at the Technical University, offered this assessment of the Tesla Semi’s feasibility:

"The battery for a Tesla Semi must have a capacity of about 1,000 kWh per 100 kilometers, about 130 kWh. This is technically not easily feasible, and it's also pointless both economically and ecologically."

High purchase price, high maintenance costs and waiting times, and long charging times make the economic case for the Tesla Semi look rather shaky. The necessary battery density, heavy use of mined rare earth metals, and charging from fossil fuel-burning power grids may also weaken the ecological case for transitioning to EV trucking.

A Better Alternative Gains Traction

While the Tesla Semi has continued to remain in development limbo, a number of companies have been making considerable progress in advancing other alternative energy platforms for the long-haul trucking industry. Hydrogen fuel cell technology, in particular, has been gaining traction in industry circles.

On April 14, Kenworth Trucks presented its findings from an extensive analysis of the comparative performance and utility of diesel, fuel cell, and EV trucks. Kenworth found that, while diesel trucks retain a slight edge in terms of payload capacity, fuel cell-powered trucks are not far behind, with EV trucks well behind both:

Fuel cell trucks also fare quite well on the metric of productivity, nearly equaling their diesel-powered peers. Electric trucks, meanwhile, remain hobbled by long charging times that can cut into their productivity:

Industry players have certainly taken notice. This month, Daimler and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), the world's top truck manufacturers, announced that they were teaming up to develop hydrogen fuel cells for their industry. Even as the Tesla Semi has found progress difficult, other players have stormed ahead with the development of next-generation clean trucking platforms. With the two most dominant industry players committed to fuel cells, Tesla will face an even harder task of convincing skeptical buyers.

Investor’s Eye View

The Semi has always been a sideshow to the broader Tesla story, but it is still an important piece of the narrative. Musk has raked in hundreds of pre-orders from a host of companies off the back of his reputation for innovation. Yet, more than two years after opening orders, the Tesla Semi is still nothing but a prototype. Tesla’s reputation could come under threat, especially if companies waiting on delivery of their as-yet-nonexistent Semi trucks get antsy enough to complain publicly.

The real threat to Tesla, though, is that abandoning the Semi project would be perceived as a failure. Musk’s fans and boosters have often relied on the same refrain that, while Musk is sometimes overly ambitious with his timelines, he eventually delivers the goods in the end. Yet, with the Semi, Musk's promises remain out of reach. Of course, technological breakthroughs do happen, and there is a chance that Tesla could figure out major improvements to battery technology in the near future. That is certainly the biggest threat to the thesis I have outlined in this article. At present, though, I see little reason for confidence in such a breakthrough happening expeditiously.

If the carefully cultivated public perception of Tesla as a nigh-unstoppable industry disruptor and technological innovator is tarnished, it could have broader ramifications for the company’s valuation. Tesla’s market capitalization, which is currently in excess of $130 billion, makes it more than twice as valuable as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), combined. With wild growth expectations already baked into the stock price, any product flop could be damaging

Companies have been waiting for two years already, and deliveries are now more than a year behind schedule. With a global recession looming, some are likely to lose patience. While Tesla is unlikely ever to officially abandon the Semi, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain the illusion as time drags on, especially if order cancellations start pouring in. The advent of hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks over the next few years threatens to further diminish Tesla's potential market, and its claim to technological leadership in the field. Tesla's window to achieve a technical breakthrough is finite – and shrinking.

Continued failure to deliver should eventually begin to weigh on its lofty share price. With a stock priced for better-than-perfection, as Tesla currently is, even a small product failure could be a big problem.

