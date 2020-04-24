Lululemon: Running Towards Success

Lululemon has had an impressive growth rate these last few years which I believe will continue on to the future.

As the global pandemic continuous in the US and most of the world, the stock market remains challenging and volatile for investors as we try to imagine which companies would survive and what a new normal would look like. The future of retail and fashion is something I've been mulling over the past few days, and I believe the recent downturn is actually a great opportunity to consider accumulating shares in Lululemon (LULU).

Just a bit of background on the company. Lululemon is a premium manufacturer of yoga pants and other apparel, focusing initially on the women's market yet expanding their men's line in recent years. As of Feb. 2020, the company earned a revenue of $3.9 billion registering an impressive 14% year on year growth rate. A majority of that growth can be attributed to the company's strong brand and high-quality products.

From company financials

Apart from the company's strong brand recognition and quality products, Lululemon's growth was also being fueled by the rise in popularity of the "athleisure" market. Athleisure was coined as a term for meaning athletic wear used for everyday fashion. This market is currently valued at $163 billion and expected to grow to $257 billion by 2026 achieving a CAGR of 6.7%. The rise of athleisure is driven by changing consumer preferences and trends toward health and general fitness.

There are many retailers competing within the athleisure space, however, among the retailers Lululemon is one of the companies with the highest levels of brand recognition. As a pioneer of this particular type of clothing style, Lululemon has become almost synonymous with the term and thus carries a particularly strong brand recognition.

The company is among the most well-known brands in the athleisure market and because of its brand and quality is able to command a price premium over its competitors. The company is continuously innovating its products and pushing the boundaries of design and fashion in the athleisure space.

Lululemon high-end streetwear

Athleisure is here to stay

The current pandemic is changing the way we engage in sports and overall fitness. Currently, major sports leagues like the NBA have their seasons postponed or outright canceled. People are also currently not able to play any sort of full-contact sport like basketball or football due to social distancing guidelines. We can only assume that these guidelines would continue for months on end even in a scenario where the world returns to some sort of normalcy.

Despite traditional team-based sports are put on the back burner, there also seems to be an increased awareness of the importance of general health and fitness. So, while sports gear and apparel sales may remain suppressed, I believe the general trend of athleisure clothing will remain intact and start to pick up in the future. This is because athleisure is really focused on light physical activity with minimal social contact.

Within the guidelines of extended social distancing, people are still free to go for a run on the beach or do yoga in a park and other activities. As the pandemic has brought into the forefront the importance of keeping healthy and maintaining a strong immune system, Lululemon would be able to capitalize on this trend due to its strong brand over-all and association to the athleisure trend.

Lululemon's logistics ready for the new normal?

A main possible weakness of this thesis though is that Lululemon seems only to have the most basic online capability. Although e-commerce represents roughly 27% of total revenue, prior to the pandemic, Lululemon has built out its supply chain to rely heavily on brick and mortar. The company was pushing an omnichannel approach that involved order online then pick up in-store. The company was also pushing for an "experiential" component to their retail experience by setting up in-store yoga sessions or other activities as well as making sure the shopping experience in their larger stores were as comfortable as possible.

This was an excellent strategy pre-COVID; however, given the limitations on retail now posed by social distancing, Lululemon would need to make some tweaks to ensure that its logistics are up for it. Luckily, I believe that this is an easy fix and Lululemon's strong brand is able to overcome a so-so online shopping experience.

2019 Analyst day

Valuation

In terms of financials, the first thing I would like to check for in companies in a post-COVID world is whether or not they have sufficient liquidity to weather the quarantine. In this case, Lululemon has cash and short-term investments of $1 billion with no long-term debt which gives the company a very strong liquidity position to navigate this crisis.

The company's stock has fallen as much as 45% since the pandemic started but is now approaching its all-time high of 262. Currently, at the price of 212, Lululemon is trading at a P/E ratio of about 48. However, given the company's rapid growth and the size of the TAM for the industry, this valuation is justified. Lululemon is a buy for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.