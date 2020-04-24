How Gold Mining Stocks Are Safer Than Gold ETFs

After what happened to the oil market on 4/20, 2020, there's no investment thesis that sounds crazy anymore. What keeps going through my mind is a 4/20 scene in 2019 of a bunch of stoners discussing oil. One of them, a real deep philosophical thought percolating in his mind, has an epiphany. He says, “Dude, I think that on 4/20, like, oil is going to be negative man! Like, negative $36 a barrel.”

If one oil contract for delivery can go from $15 to negative $36 in a few hours because longs can’t store any, then one gold contract for delivery can go from $1,700 to $20,000 in a few hours because shorts can’t find any. If that happens, what happens to gold metal ETFs? I honestly do not know. That unknown in mind, I’d like to reframe the concept of investing in gold mining stocks to keep gold bugs focused on what really matters here.

COMEX Futures are Dangerous

The COMEX is a fractional reserve contract system, and it operates a fractional reserve gold trading pit where the amount of notional gold represented by contracts outstanding vastly outnumbers the amount of gold actually stored in its vaults. Unlike other gold bugs, I don’t call this fraud or cheating or anything like that. I just call it dangerous. Commercials who sell a gold contract wanting to lock in a price based on expected future production are using the system as it was meant to be used. Speculators who sell gold contracts not having any gold to satisfy them with are asking for trouble and endangering the entire system. If COMEX were 100% reserve, it would require proof of ownership of a given commodity before selling contractual rights to it. It does not, obviously - that's what makes the system inherently unstable.

A blow up on the short side of the futures markets and the price of oil going negative is one thing. The oil at least exists and there's a price to be paid to suppliers at which point they will keep it. That price discovery for keeping oil was made at about $36 a barrel on 4/20. But a blow up on the long side carries with it the real danger of bankrupting the entire COMEX itself and contracts going, in theory, to infinity. If speculators try to get their hands on physical gold by buying contracts and draining the vaults, this can be done. It's no technical feat. What would happen is that gold shorts who have no gold would be forced to go into the market and buy gold at any price. If they can’t find any, the COMEX is toast, so are all the shorts, and so are all the longs who are left with no gold.

And so gold futures are an unknown in this situation. Gold ETFs may be more secure, but who really knows? I believe the safest gold ETF to hold in lieu of physical ownership is the Perth Mint ETF (AAAU). As for the others, they probably have the gold they say they do, but who knows what happens to them if the COMEX blows up? I really don’t know. So aside from hedging, what kind of end-of-the-monetary-system protection do they really offer? All these ETFs really are ways to store dollars and count your dollar gains or losses, on the assumption that the dollar retains at least some value. Yes, I own options on (GLD) as I use this as dollar storage for leverage on the gold price. But I understand that it's not gold.

Mining Stocks Are Safer

Now, switch gears. This is not the case for gold mining stocks or ETFs that invest directly in them. Sure, people can use gold equities for dollar storage. Buy low, sell high, that’s the point, usually. But unlike gold ETFs, gold stocks don’t have to be merely dollar storage vehicles. What they are, in essence, are claims on a piece of a company that actually produces gold. Unlike gold commodity ETFs which are mostly excepting (AAAU) and (OUNZ) claims to a pile of gold you can never get your hands on, gold companies really are owned by shareholders. Shareholders can decide what happens to the gold that the company produces.

In the event of a real worst case scenario of gold going to infinity and the dollar to zero, the COMEX crashes, gold metal ETFs may become useless, but gold equities, no matter what their dollar price may be even if it cannot be calculated, are still real pieces of real companies that produce real gold. Whatever dollar number is quoted on a computer or even if it isn’t at all, won’t really matter. What will actually matter is how and whether the gold mining company can pay its shareholders. If the dollar really does crash to zero and hyperinflation really does happen, then gold will be money without a dollar intermediary, and gold stocks, no matter what their nominal dollar value may be, will be the only companies able to pay real dividends to their shareholders in real money. They can pay in actual gold.

They could store a fraction of gold produced for their shareholders in a vault. They could mail it out at certain thresholds. They could do any number of things that would be effectively paying their shareholders in gold. They also would be among a select group of companies that could continue actually operating if the dollar ceases to function as a currency. They could theoretically pay their overhead in gold. Other companies with no gold would have no immediate capital. They would have to trade with gold miners to acquire it.

Gold Miners Are the Central Banks

Put another way, gold mining companies would effectively be the new decentralized central banks of the world. They are in the business of producing money, just like the Fed, except they actually have to work and put in real effort in doing so.

If hyperinflation happens, it will most likely be triggered by a blow-up at the COMEX just like we saw in oil on 4/20, but in reverse, on the long side, in the gold market. Such a scene on gold futures markets would cement the death of the dollar. It would be the final act in its status as reserve currency of the world, and gold would retake its place with that title.

If you believe that this is a real possibility, then you need to own gold stocks. Not primarily as hedges, not as speculative vehicles, and not as leveraged plays on the gold price. I own gold stocks for all these reasons, but none of them are the primary reason. I own gold stocks primarily because if the dollar really does crash can dollars are no longer money, then the only companies with any real money will be gold (and silver) mining companies. I want the security not of knowing that I will earn more dollars if the dollar falls in value against gold. I want the security of knowing I own real money-producing capital if the dollar completely implodes to zero.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ, GDX, GFI, NEM, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.