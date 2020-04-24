PAVmed FDA Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

PAVmed Receives FDA Approval for Carpal Tunnel Device

PAVmed (PAVM) reported that the FDA has given its approval for its CarpX device. It is a single use tool which is used for treating carpal tunnel syndrome and is minimally invasive. With this approval, PAVmed may now market the product for "the minimally invasive isolation and incision/division of ligaments, tendons, or fascia such as the transverse carpal ligament for treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome." The company had appended the data from its CarpX clinical safety study carried out in New Zealand.

The CarpX clinical safety study involved twenty patients who underwent minimally invasive carpal tunnel release and achieved the pre-specified effectiveness endpoint of endoscopic confirmation of complete division of the transverse carpal ligament. Post operative follow up rate at two week and 90 days were 100 percent and 95 percent, respectively. All the patients who completed follow up also met primary safety endpoint of no serious device related adverse events.

CarpX is designed to treat carpal tunnel syndrome in a reduced recovery time. It works by mimicking the anatomic results of invasive carpal tunnel surgery. Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "We believe CarpX will revolutionize the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome, a widely prevalent condition that exacts a significant clinical and economic burden on society, by dramatically reducing recovery times compared to traditional open surgery - an estimated billion-dollar U.S. market opportunity." The company is now focusing on fortifying its sales force for the marketing of the product.

CarpX procedure involves 5 to 10 mm keyhole incisions, thus aiding faster healing process. It also avoids any incision crossing the base of the palm, which is generally a big pain point in traditional carpal tunnel surgeries. Its balloon catheter is inserted under the scarred ligament and release bipolar radiofrequency electrodes.

Prothena Stock Slumps as Parkinson's Study Flops

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) stock tumbled as the company provided updates about its Phase 2 clinical trial PASADENA. The trial is being carried out by its licensee Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and seeks to evaluate prasinezumab in treating patients suffering from early Parkinson's disease. The update showed that the drug candidate failed to achieve its primary endpoints of Part 1. However, it showed signals of efficacy on multiple prespecified secondary and exploratory clinical endpoints.

PASADENA is a two-part Phase 2 clinical study, where Part 1 is a randomized, placebo controlled, double blind and three arm study. The Part 1 involved 316 patients for evaluating the drug candidate over a period of 52 weeks. The patients were randomized on a 1:1:1 basis to receive one of two active doses of prasinezumab or placebo via intravenous infusion once every 4 weeks. Part 2 of the study is still going on and involves re-randomizing the patients in placebo arm of the study on 1:1 basis, so that all participants are on active treatment. The primary endpoint of the study is change from baseline in the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) total score (Parts I, II and III) at the completion of Part 1 (week 52) in each treatment group vs. the placebo group.

Prasinezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody and is being developed for treating Parkinson's disease. The drug candidate works by targeting alpha-synuclein and blocking the cell-to-cell transmission of the aggregated pathogenic forms of alpha-synuclein in Parkinson's disease.

The collaboration between Prothena and Roche was formalized in December, 2013 and involved the development and commercialization of antibodies targeting alpha-synuclein. Prothena may opt to co-promote the drug candidate in the United States while outside the US, Roche has the sole responsibility of developing and commercializing the drug. Prothena stands to earn potentially up to $600 million in different regulatory, clinical and sales milestones.

Mallinckrodt Goes Ahead with Kidney Failure Drug Application

Mallinckrodt (MNK) announced that the FDA has accepted its marketing application regarding the use of Terlipressin for review purpose. The company is looking to expand the utility of the drug candidate for treating hepatorenal syndrome type 1 which leads to progressive kidney failure in people suffering from severe liver damage such as cirrhosis. The FDA has set the PDUFA date at September 12, 2020. Mallinckrodt had announced the completion of rolling submission of its NDA for the drug in March this year.

Terlipressin NDA is accompanied by results from the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial which involved 300 patients suffering from HRS-1. The drug candidate is a potent vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors. The drug was given a Fast Track designation in 2005. The company and the FDA agreed upon the Phase 3 CONFIRM trial protocol design and data analysis in 2016. The agreement was carried out under the FDA's Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) process, which is an advanced agreement regarding the acceptability of the clinical design, endpoints and statistical data analyses for a Phase 3 trial before the actual trial is started.

Mallinckrodt reported that this is a Class 2 resubmission and the company expected the FDA Advisory Committee meeting to examine the application later this year. Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Mallinckrodt said, "We are pleased that we received filing acceptance of our NDA submission. This is an important milestone in our clinical development program for terlipressin to address a critically high unmet need for patients with HRS-1 and their physicians, who historically have had limited treatment options."

HRS-1 is a life threatening and acute syndrome which generally involves kidney failure in people suffering from liver diseases such as cirrhosis. The median survival period for the condition is approximately two weeks. Currently, there is no approved drug treatment for the conditions in the United States. It is believed that the condition affects nearly 30,000 to 40,000 patients in the United States annually.

While this new application acceptance is a positive news for the company, Mallinckrodt is dealing with some negative issues as well. The company has been charged with the claims of insurance fraud by the state of New York. The state claims that Mallinckrodt misrepresented the safety and efficacy of its opioid drug and such misrepresentation lead to medically unnecessary prescriptions. This is the first time a major opioid company has been charged by the state of New York in connection with the probe into companies involved in nationwide opioid crisis.

Mallinckrodt is amongst the largest manufacturers of generic opioids in the United States. The state of New York claimed that the company supplied more than 1 billion pills to 5 million policy holders in the state between 2009 and 2019. Earlier this year, Mallinckrodt had agreed to pay $1.6 billion in settlement for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

