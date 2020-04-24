3M Company: A Global Pandemic Could Lead To Strong Earnings

The global pandemic, the coronavirus, has brought many markets and businesses to shutter. The airline industry is receiving bailouts, and the retail markets are slashing dividends like it is going out in style.

However, there is one business that will stand to endure and even excel during the global pandemic, and that is 3M (NYSE:MMM). Why them? You may ask. They make products that are in excruciating demand across not just the U.S., but THE WORLD. Here is a statement, directly from their website,

"Global demand for supplies used by our customers to treat and help protect people, such as respirators, is currently exceeding supply. 3M expects demand for respirators to outpace supply for the foreseeable future. 3M is ramping up production at its manufacturing facilities around the world, including in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America as quickly as possible. Around the world, 3M is working with customers, distributors, government and medical officials to help get supplies to where they are most needed. 3M is also closely monitoring and responding to any potential impact on our broader supply chain."

The products that are in exorbitant demand are their masks - which include the well-known N95 mask (picture below) and a plethora of respirator options. Further, their manufacturing facilities can be used to create/turn into additional mask and respirator making facilities.

Source: 3M website

Now, if the entire world is pressing extremely hard for these masks, then you know that 3M is in a great position to sell products. One easy example is Donald Trump requesting 167 million masks from 3M - see this Wall Street Journal article. The U.S. is one country and, though they faced backlash on this, 3M is also continuing their exports across the world and continue to fulfill global orders, as well.

However, the question remains is this - what will be the impact to the financial statement for 3M? If revenue does grow - how much will it grow by? Well, if Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) net sales increased 5% during the last quarter, and they are selling toilet paper and diapers (I mean no offense, these items are critical more than ever!), then a company which is making products that are protecting healthcare workers and families (with masks), as well as are helping the fight against someone who has the coronavirus (respirators), then their sales should be growing by at least that much.

3M Projection Analysis

3M made $32.2 billion, net sales, in 2019 and $8.1 billion during that last quarter. Let's naturally assume there is an increase in these products for an entire year, as the company I work may or may not have been buying supplies for the workforce over the last 3 months, and I don't see that slowing down anytime soon. Therefore, I'd be comfortable making the assumption that most companies that are opening and hospitals that are running have also done the same.

Therefore, I believe net sales for the upcoming quarters will be in the $8.5 billion range for 3M, or ~5% increase. That would allow net sales for the year, to reach ~$34 billion for 2020. Keeping their 14% profit margin from 2019, that would equate to $4.8 billion in net income for the year. At a weighted average of ~575 million shares outstanding, one could anticipate earnings per share of $8.35 for the year. This puts 3M back on pace to a growing earnings per share chart, as they dipped in 2019 vs. 2018.

The question that remains is what is an investor to do? Is now the time to load up on 3M stock?

3M Stock Analysis

Using the projected earnings per share of $8.35, 3M has a price to earnings ratio of 17.54, based on 4/17/20 closing price of $146.46. This is less than the S&P 500, on average, which is approximately 20.61. Therefore, this comparison shows that 3M is slightly undervalued when compared to the market, a market that has surged over 28%+ since they hit a floor on March 23rd. Honeywell (NYSE:HON), also a competitor, has a price to earnings ratio of 18.4 (based on 2020 projections). Therefore, 3M appears to be slightly better than a competitor.

In addition, they also pay a hefty dividend, in the amount of $5.88 per year. Therefore, the dividend yield equates to 4.01%, which is greater than their 5-year dividend yield average of 2.71%; another sign of undervaluation. This also bodes well against the S&P 500 market, as a whole, which yields 2.07%. Not only are you buying a company that has its production overcapacity, demand remaining high for the foreseeable future, but you are also being paid a 4% yield for owning it. That's a fairly sizable dividend to get paid while going through a pandemic, that's for sure.

Speaking of paying a dividend, 3M is also a dividend aristocrat. A dividend aristocrat is a company that has paid a dividend for 25+ consecutive years. 3M has increased their divided for more than 25. They've done it for a blistering 61 straight years. They are a dividend king, as they call it. Their 3-year dividend growth rate stands at ~8%. However, their most recent increase was only 2.1%, more than likely due to the slower/lower 2019 performance vs. prior years. That may change after this year, that's for sure.

3M Company - A Global Pandemic Champion

It's not hard to argue that 3M has the potential to help protect and save lives. During a global pandemic, that's the exact company you want in your portfolio.

Given there is hard evidence of significant production happening, along with global orders in the hundreds of millions, 3M will be busy for quite some time, and the revenue engine should be churning along with that production. In addition, their 2020 year should bode promising results for shareholders, despite the tragedy that our world is enduring. However, with all of the volatility in the market, an investor should look at recession-proof stocks, and 3M has weathered them all, being in business for almost 120 years.

In addition, especially during this time, owning the stock will pay you an above-average yield, with a yield over 4%, that appears fairly safe at a payout ratio of ~70%. Dividend growth doesn't appear to be significant going forward, though. Income investors definitely should be reviewing this stock as a place to put additional capital to.

In conclusion, at current prices, I like 3M and will be making an investment. Due to their ability to withstand recessions and pandemics, as well as producing health and life-saving devices, they stand incredibly well to endure the coronavirus we are going through.

As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.