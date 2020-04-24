Evaluating Evercore

Although 2020 has turned totally uncertain, the company has gained market share in M&A advisory each of the last 10 years, ranking number four in the 2019 league tables.

Today, we take an in-depth look at an investment banking firm that was put into the model portfolio at The Insiders Forum one month ago. The shares are up nicely since then, but we believe additional upside could be ahead as normalcy hopefully returns to the country and the economy in coming months. We update our original investment thesis with all the new analyst commentary, and also data points that have taken place around this concern over the past month in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Headquartered in New York, Evercore, Inc. (EVR) is the world's largest pure-play investment banking advisory firm, ranking fourth amongst all firms, generating $1.9 billion of advisory fees in 2019. The company was founded as Evercore Partners in 1995 and went public in 2006, raising net proceeds of $52.5 million at $21 a share. Like all financial companies, its share price has plummeted in the last three weeks due to coronavirus. Evercore's stock is down some 40% in 2020, trading in the high 40s, equating to a market cap of $2 billion.

As an independent advisory firm, the company does not engage in commercial banking or proprietary trading activities. Its Advisory and Underwriting services are supported by an Institutional Equity operation that boasts a formidable research arm, comprised of 37 Institutional Investor rated analysts covering 808 companies in 41 industries, representing 42% of total market volume. Evercore has been the #1 rated independent firm for U.S. equity research for each of the past six years by Institutional Investor and is tied for first amongst all firms with the most #1 rated analysts. Its research-driven equity products are marketed to more than 1,300 institutional clients and further supported by an agency-only trading desk.

Evercore also has a small wealth advisory segment, Investment Management, which was responsible for 2019 revenue of $50.6 million, or 3% of its top line. It has grown assets under management from $4.3 billion in 2010 to $10.7 billion in 2019.

The company has leveraged its M&A advisory expertise and ridden a decade-long economic expansion to grow Advisory Revenue at a 20% CAGR 2010-2019, gaining market share every year since 2010, currently at 8.4%, only trailing Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS). Its reach is global with offices in 11 locations outside the U.S. serving clients in over 50 countries. Evercore advised on four of the top five M&A deals (and seven of the top ten) in 2019, including Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) purchase of Celgene and United Technologies' acquisition of Raytheon. Although M&A is the company's bailiwick, it also specializes in restructurings, capital advisory, and shareholder activism.

In short, the 2010s were great years for Evercore, growing earnings at a CAGR of 26% and revenue at a CAGR of 20% since 2010. Although the company's 2019 operating margin was its lowest since 2015 at 24.5%, it has averaged margins in the mid to high 20s for the second half of the decade as opposed to high teens to low 20s for the first half of the 2010s.

M&A Industry

A large part of Evercore's (and its competitors) achievement in the past decade was attributable to the quantitative easings executed by the Fed between 2008 and 2014. These QEs inundated the U.S. banking system and eventually the economy with cash, which found its way onto balance sheets of corporations and in the coffers of private equity funds and private lenders who have competed with traditional creditors (such as banks), managing nearly $800 billion of debt. As a result, the M&A business, which is traditionally characterized by five- to eight-year up cycles followed by two- to three-year down cycles, was likely poised for an extended bull market despite prognosticators concerns to the contrary, pre-coronavirus. Either way, Evercore's growing presence in restructurings and bankruptcies, which permeate the down cycles, would likely make up for a good portion of the reduction in M&A activity in the next down cycle.

Bolstering analysts' concerns, 2019 was a down year for consummated M&A deals globally, declining 13% to $3.0 trillion from $3.5 trillion in 2018. This metric is a bit of an aberration as global announced deals were only down 2% to $3.8 trillion from $3.9 trillion in 2018. The North American M&A landscape experienced the same phenomena in 2019 with announced deals up 11% to $1.9 trillion while completed deals dropped 10% to $1.6 trillion.

As such, Evercore's 2019 revenue was down 2% to $2.03 billion from $2.08 billion in 2018 while Adj. earnings declined 15% to $7.70 a share from $9.01 per share in the prior year. Operating expenses increased 3% to $1.53 billion as the company expanded the number of industries in its coverage universe. The down year prompted an operational review near YE19 that will result in a 2020 headcount reduction of ~6%.

Coronavirus

Enter the coronavirus. With markets going from all-time highs to 52-week lows faster than any time in history and no one able to say with any certainty when the contagion will abate, economies, brokerage and retirement accounts have suffered worldwide - and may continue to do so. The distinguishing characteristic concerning coronavirus that has made it so confounding to the investment community is the (up to) two-week incubation period. If one isn't presenting any symptoms, he or she can spread it unknowingly, making containment nearly impossible, short of a major economy-crippling quarantine, as in Italy. And even though massive stimulus packages have passed in Washington DC and the Fed has provided the credit markets with trillions upon trillions of dollars in liquidity, their measures will have little impact on behavior as people will elect to stay at home irrespective of how much money the government is throwing at them.

And therein lies the silver lining. This economic collapse is purely a function of an endogenous shock, not a fundamentally flawed, over-leveraged economy. Downdrafts such as this are usually the result of a highly overleveraged financial system, not the citizens of the world deciding to call in sick en masse for two months. Unlike typical business cycle downturns, consumer behavior isn't financially constrained: with coronavirus, it is temporarily physically constrained.

As a result, when coronavirus and reaction to it subsides - and it may subside sooner because of actions imposed by governments or self-imposed by a concerned world population - economic activity has at least a decent chance of resuming at pre-virus levels. Travel will restart, people will return to work, subsequently populating bars, restaurants, and sports arenas.

Poorly capitalized (or unlucky) businesses will fail, and that will have an impact, but fiscal relief and plenty of private equity and private lender cash already on the sidelines will likely rush in to fill the void, mitigating the blow.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

With that as a backdrop, Evercore is on very solid financial footing, with $633.8 million of cash and marketable securities and $375 million of long-term debt on its balance sheet at YE19. It has raised its quarterly dividend by 287% since 1Q10, currently at $0.58 per share for a current yield of 4.7%. In addition to $109 million of dividends distributed in 2019, Evercore returned $283 million to shareholders in the form of 3.4 million shares repurchased, making ~$1 billion in share buybacks in the past four years. Employees own ~30% of their company stock. Wednesday, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.21 for the first quarter. While down from $1.66 a share in the year ago period, it was above the $1.10 consensus. Revenues rose four percent on a year-over-year basis to $435 million, beating expectations by nearly $25 million.

Despite Evercore's ever expanding presence in M&A, its strong balance sheet, and 10 consecutive years of increasing capital returns to shareholders, Street analysts were downbeat on its prospects even before the coronavirus with two outperforms overshadowed by three hold ratings, as they seemed to be anticipating a global recession. With that said, they still expected the company to earn $8.43 a share (Adj.) on revenue of $2.15 billion in 2020, representing 9% and 6% improvements over 2019. Their median 12-month price target was $96 a share. Obviously those estimates have been ratcheted down substantially as the economic contraction from the Covid-19 outbreak takes hold. The current median analyst price target has also come down substantially to just over $60.00 a share.

Principal Financial Officer Robert Walsh disagrees with the Street's take on his company - even with the uncertainty of coronavirus front and center - as evidenced by his 7,500 share purchase of Evercore stock in the low 60s on March 5-6, 2020, and a subsequent $195,000 purchase on March 10th.

Verdict

Where does this leave Evercore? The uncertainty has likely halted new M&A activity but will create new price dislocations, making certain combinations not possible before coronavirus a possibility. Unquestionably, this dynamic can cut both ways, making mergers that were in the works pre-coronavirus an impossibility post-coronavirus. 2020 earnings estimates for any company at this stage is an exercise in futility. But has coronavirus destroyed ~30% of the net present value of future earnings for Evercore? In an ultra-low interest rate environment, the answer to that question is almost certainly no.

For the past decade, the transactional value of M&A activity has typically run between 6% and 8% of global market cap. With the historically quick sell-off, the global market cap has cratered from ~$60 billion at YE19 to less than $50 billion presently. And assuming M&A activity of only 4% of global market cap because of interruptions to normal commerce, the top line for companies like Evercore will likely receive a one-time 40% haircut (earnings probably more so), with business activity returning to normal in 2021. With the cost of capital charging towards zero, the hit to earnings in the current year is not nearly as catastrophic. Assuming a return to 2019 levels in 2021, Evercore is trading at just under 9 times next year's earnings consensus and yields 4.7%. Things will get worse for the economy before they get better, but for Evercore it is very likely that a year from now its stock will be trading higher than current valuations.

Options are available against this equity. This makes a covered call option strategy available and is the way I personally am acquiring a stake in Evercore during dips in the overall market.

