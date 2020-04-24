Short Sale Picks: April 2020

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

I thought I would quickly mention additional short sale candidates to regular readers. My portfolio has a number of them right now to offset long holdings, in close to a net-neutral design for market direction exposure. The past week on Seeking Alpha I have written bearish articles on Ford (F) here, Synchrony Financial (SYF) here, and YUM! Brands (YUM) here. I remain short all three, adding to my Synchrony position size on Thursday.

Among others, I am short Newell Brands (NWL), Dine Brands (DIN), ViacomCBS (VIAC), and H&R Block (HRB). Interestingly, I wrote bullish articles on Viacom here and H&R Block here in the second half of 2019. However, the selling has been so overwhelming in 2020, I switched sides from long to short. And in all honesty, when the time comes, I may switch my positioning back to a bullish take on the two. Both of these picks hold decent long-term value, when the economy is open for normal business.

The basic short thesis behind the picks is I am trying to ride incredibly weak 2020 quote slides, lacking significant recovery during the 30% bounce in the S&P 500 index off its March low. The weakest of the weak chart patterns, with bearish fundamental arguments I can easily understand are my focus. I am offsetting the mentioned volatile group of shorts against longs that are also beaten down in price, but with stronger fundamental arguments for ownership. For example, I owned a number of low-priced oil/gas industry turnaround plays that enjoyed a terrific upmove this week. I have written positive articles on Core Labs (CLB) here and Parsley Energy (PE) here out of this group in April. Despite a decent uptick in short pricing during the same time, the net difference worked in my favor, pairing them together. The beauty of a long/short design is you can make money no matter which direction the S&P 500 is moving, if your equally weighted longs are gaining better than the shorts.

Newell Brands

The company manufactures consumer products under names like Rubbermaid, Coleman, Mr. Coffee, Crock-Pot, Paper Mate, Graco, First Alert, and many more. Newell has found it difficult to earn money since its 2016 merger with Jarden. Restructurings and divestitures have been a recurring theme since the combination. The company keeps getting smaller in hopes of finding the right mix of businesses vs. high levels of debt. Like most every business under coronavirus stress, 2020 results will likely plunge again while fixed costs remain the same. Overall non-GAAP profitability is projected by Wall Street analysts to fall 20% this year, which may prove optimistic. GAAP earnings were $0.44 per share last year, not enough to over the $0.92 annual dividend payout. If operations do not recover strongly into late summer from the recession setting of today, I suspect the dividend will be cut dramatically.

Newell stock performance has been quite rotten since November. The blue circles mark a 45% price underperformance span vs. the S&P 500. The super weak Negative Volume Index (NVI) since February highlights a big drop in buying on falling volume days. The low point marked with a red arrow today is screaming to me further declines are likely. Against other S&P 500 company charts with sharply rising NVI lines, Newell’s weak trend really stands out. The green circles of the 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) explain a truly oversold condition in mid-March that has been worked off the last five weeks. A new downtrend in Newell’s price could easily begin if the overall stock market turns lower into May, my current macro forecast.

Dine Brands

Dine owns the franchising rights and licenses the IHOP and Applebee’s restaurant chains. Not only are many of their restaurants closed from quarantine orders all across the nation, but excessive levels of debt could doom the company if sales do not recover quickly when the economy reopens for business. In my opinion, 4,000 restaurants with a high dependence on dine-in traffic, will find it extremely difficult to resume pre-coronavirus sales levels until 2021, at the earliest. With plenty of fixed costs and a profit margin of just 11% during last year’s strong economic backdrop, the closure of restaurants and decreased royalty revenues throughout 2020 will be problematic. Breakeven income results or operations in the red during 2020 will not be welcomed lovingly by Wall Street, considering debts will be harder to manage and refinance long-term. I suspect the indicated annual $3.04 dividend payout will be cut soon, perhaps to zero as the company hoards whatever cash it can find.

Dine has underperformed the S&P 500’s price drop by a wide 61% margin over the past year, circled in blue. The NVI line has been extraordinarily weak, highlighted with the red arrow, just like the Newell chart. Signaling little buy interest after big volume down days, I am not confident Dine can turn around anytime soon, unless the U.S. economy has a remarkable recovery into summertime. The ADX line spiked to a deep oversold position that quickly transitioned into a retracement of the steep losses. However, the retracement looks to be exhausted this week. Another round of selling could begin at any moment.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS was a potential takeover candidate before coronavirus (and still is for the right acquirer), with media content galore owned and created yearly, including valuable movie and television programming. I explained the upside story as a good fit for Netflix (NFLX) or Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Nevertheless, a massive, record, ongoing coronavirus hit to advertising spend in America will translate into a difficult year or two for Viacom, a function of high fixed debt loads. Income will likely plunge in 2020, much like the 2008-09 Great Recession example. The $0.96 annual dividend payout looks safe right now. However, a prolonged and deep recession may force bondholders to demand a cut later in the year to help pay down debt.

ViacomCBS was a long pick of mine in October near $35 a share. It enjoyed a nice bump to $43 a few months later. But it’s been all downhill in 2020. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 price change by 65% over eight months, circled in blue. The red arrow points at the weakening NVI situation, tending lower since July. In addition, the daily On Balance Volume (OBV) line, highlighted with a green arrow on the chart, has been exceptionally weak during 2020. This record of price changes times total volume on both up and down days often hints at accumulation and distribution trends. Taken together, the NVI and OBV lines are not encouraging, to say the least.

H&R Block

I like the Block value story. However, the coronavirus quarantines showed up right in the heart of tax preparation season. The company’s revenues and profitability for the entire year are going to be much lower than initially expected from investors, including myself. The company has fixed debt payments and rental expense for locations all over the country. Even a 10-20% drop in traffic will wipe out a good chunk of 2020’s profitability, as individual filers work on tax returns at home. I am looking for a bottom to buy again, but until then bulls could be running away from this name for several more months. We may not have a complete picture of the tax season until the extended tax deadline ends July 15th. The $1.04 annual dividend payout may be reviewed by management depending on how everything plays out this tax season.

H&R Block’s price performance has been 40% worse than the S&P 500 over the last 12 months, circled in blue, and almost 50% lower than market averages over eight months. Again, the NVI line is showing buyers on less emotional, calmer trading days have been missing in action since January. The red arrow points to the NVI indicator’s new low for the year yesterday. And, the ADX momentum tracker has worked off a deep oversold condition since late March. The resumption of a price downtrend is becoming a higher probability event daily this week, especially contemplating the bounce in U.S. stocks over five weeks may itself turn south soon.

Final Thoughts

Shorting stocks in a traditional brokerage account, with zero commissions and negligible trading costs for online investors, is perhaps the easiest and cheapest way to hedge longs in a portfolio today.

After the big downturn in U.S. stocks during early 2020, individual company and index put options have been repriced for higher volatility. They absolutely do not provide the same bang for your buck vs. the equivalent hedge costs found in early February. For example, 12-month put options, at-the-money for a strike price, now cost around 10% of underlying index/equity value vs. closer to 5% not too long ago. In terms of exotic, multiple trade strategies in the options market, heightened expense and more complicated designs don’t appear to be worth the effort.

Inverse and bear ETF products on indexes are also suffering from heightened volatility pricing to create swaps and hedges. Popular products like the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS) are witnessing truly expensive decay characteristics in April.

When you short a stock, depending on the broker and how your portfolio is constructed, small investors can get annual interest expense to hold a bearish position as low as 1-3%. Investors shorting are also responsible for paying dividends on borrowed shares. Overall costs when shorting low dividend equities can be held under 5% per annum, with vastly better liquidity and flexibility for trades vs. options. In terms of leverage and a net-neutral design, 100% of capital invested into longs can be offset by 100% of equity value equally invested on the short side in your margin account. You can also pair high dividend longs against low dividend shorts to further reduce net costs for a hedged portfolio. I also suggest in today’s high option pricing environment, selling covered calls on your longs to increase income on the long side by 5-10% annually. You can capture extra money upfront without bypassing much price appreciation potential in 2020. Given the myriad of ways to use short sales as a portfolio hedge, my matched long/short strategy has been a lifesaver personally during 2020’s turbulent market swings.

Just remember to keep each short position at a smaller size in your overall portfolio. When a single security moves against you in a straight up spike, you will be hurt far less in total percentage change by an outlier experience. The chance of being caught in a short squeeze or unexpected reversal is the biggest “risk” of using short sales vs. a purchased option strategy. Buying options, either puts or calls, limits your downside to upfront invested capital. Short sale losses can become far greater than your initial investment, and should only be a part of an experienced trader/investor’s arsenal. The use of buy-stops to limit your losses to 10-20% is also a great idea. Please consult a registered and experienced investment adviser before making any trade, particularly if you are new to shorting.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NWL, DIN, VIAC, HRB, SYF, F, YUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.