Natera: This Molecular Diagnostic Player Is A Solid Pick In April 2020

Natera (NTRA) has emerged as a rapidly growing company with seven commercialized molecular diagnostic tests targeting key markets of reproductive health, organ transplantation, and oncology. The company enjoys a leadership position in the reproductive health segment, which is almost entirely COVID-19 resilient in the long run. The transplant surveillance tests and oncology tests can also be not deferred for too long since many of the targeted conditions are imminent and rapidly progressive. The market also seems to have realized this about the company.

Hence, while the stock had tanked from $33.29 on January 2 to $17.27, it quickly recovered and has already reached $36.10 on April 23. Natera is currently up 7.15% YTD (year-to-date). Even in the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, people will continue to get pregnant and need prenatal tests. People with failing organs will have to go for transplants. Cancer patients will require genomic tests for optimal treatment. The demand for the company's products is pretty inelastic, which is a rare advantage in these uncertain times. Hence, I believe that there is still much upside left in this molecular diagnostic stock for 2020.

Natera is a leading player in the reproductive health segment

Natera offers a comprehensive portfolio of tests targeting reproductive health. The company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, is used to detect common chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother. The company also offers prenatal single-gene screening tests, Vistara, for identifying single-gene disorders and Horizon carrier screening to help couples determine the risk of passing down serious genetic conditions to their child. Natera's Anora tests are used to analyze the cause of miscarriage, while Spectrum preimplantation genetic testing is used to evaluate embryos for extra or missing chromosomes, structural rearrangements, and single-gene conditions.

Reproductive Health-focused tests are major revenue drivers for Natera. The company's test volume for reproductive health products reached around 804K in 2019, a YoY increase of 20.18%. This coupled with an increasing focus on peer-reviewed publications has enabled the company to become a leading diagnostic player in the reproductive health market. Natera has also been successful in decreasing COGS (cost of goods sold) and increasing ASP (average selling price) for its reproductive health business. The company is aiming to attain breakeven on a cash-flow basis for this business in 2020. Product enhancements and COGS reductions will continue to be major priorities for Natera's Reproductive Health business in the coming years.

On March 27, CVS Health's (CVS) managed care organization, Aetna, announced liberalization of prenatal testing policy as one of the steps for reducing viral transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a huge albeit short-term benefit for Natera. Now, wherever possible, physicians and patients can opt for molecular diagnostic tests instead of the obstetric ultrasound and fetal nuchal translucency tests. This coverage also extends to women at average risk for fetal aneuploidy. This policy will remain effective till June 4, 2020, and can help offset some of the reduction in test volumes due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Although the high-risk market for reproductive health tests is pretty saturated, there is still much scope in the average risk market. The temporary coverage by CVS extending to 20 million average-risk patients can help Natera start penetrating in this underexplored patient segment. This can prove to be a major long-term growth driver for Natera.

The company plans to penetrate rapidly in organ transplant and oncology markets

Natera's Prospera Transplant Assessment tests are used for early detection of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients. The test is used to assess kidney active rejection and injury, a phenomenon that results in loss of kidneys for 30% of the kidney transplant recipients within five years of transplant. Within 10 years, almost half of the transplanted patients lose their kidneys. Since almost 180,000 patients are living in the U.S. with transplanted kidneys and the number keeps on growing every year by around 20,000, there is definitely a need for a better technology to effectively identify organ rejection. Natera offers a solution to this problem with Prospera, proprietary technology to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA in the plasma as a biomarker of organ rejection.

The company estimates the addressable market for post-transplant monitoring to be around $2.0 billion. However, less than a 5% market is penetrated. The company has also estimated annual revenue potential for various levels of market penetration, assuming 20,000 new transplants per year in the U.S., seven tests per year for the first year and then quarterly for the next two years.

For 2020, Natera is prioritizing payer coverage and additional evidence generation for Prospera. The company believes that these steps can drive up its adoption post complete commercial launch.

Natera has also developed a personalized, tumor-informed assay optimized to detect ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA) for MRD (molecular residual disease) assessment and recurrence monitoring for patients previously diagnosed with cancer. Recurrence monitoring for cancer patients is a market opportunity worth $15.0 billion.

Natera is signing contracts with biopharma companies to inculcate Signatera results as an early endpoint to evaluate therapy effectiveness testing for clearance of that residual disease upon treatment. Signatera can also be used for patient screening, to find patients who have residual disease after surgery or early signs of molecular relapse.

The company has a robust financial profile

In 2019, Natera reported revenues of $302.3 million, a YoY rise of 42% and ahead of the company's fiscal 2019 guidance of $295 million to $302 million. In the fourth quarter, the company's revenues jumped by 24% YoY to $83.0 million. The company also reported a gross margin of 47% and 42% in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019, respectively.

Natera had guided for revenues of $335 million to $350 million, gross margins of 43% to 49%, SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses of $240 million to $260 million, and R&D (research and development) expenses of $80 million to $90 million for fiscal 2020. The company has also guided for fiscal 2020 cash burn to be $125 million to $150 million. The company had assumed a strong growth in reproductive health test volumes and the new clinical product launches in transplant and colorectal cancer in 2020. In April, the company, however, withdrew the guidance due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Natera, however, has come up with encouraging preliminary results for the first quarter of 2020. Preliminary revenue is expected to be $89 million - $91 million, while total tests performed are close to 235,000. Test volumes have been a record high in the first quarter. The company highlighted around 15% decline in test volumes in the last two weeks of March due to COVID-19 disruptions.

It makes sense to assume the company's annual cash burn rate to be close to $150 million, the higher end of its fiscal 2020 guidance cash burn rate. This is the maximum cash burn expected in 2020 in normal operating conditions. Since COVID-19 disruptions can defer some demand in the reproductive health segment and delay product launches, cash burn will most likely be lower than that predicted for 2020. Hence, $150 million can be considered to be a very conservative cash burn rate for 2020 and beyond.

At the end of 2019, the company had cash worth $440.99 million on its balance sheet. In April, the company announced the sale of $250 million convertible senior notes due 2027 to institutional investors. The company seems to be taking advantage of the ultra-low interest rates. While there can be equity dilution after the notes are due, this capital raise will ensure smooth functioning for many more years. In this backdrop, Natera seems capable of sustaining its operations until the end of 2023.

Investors should consider these risks

Natera is not completely resilient to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on the movement of people may cause some loss of business. The company may also face challenges in creating awareness for its products.

Reproductive Health segment is saturated with multiple prenatal testing players. Then again, Prospera will also face intense competition from already established CareDx's (CDNA) AlloSure and AlloMap transplant surveillance tests. The company also competes with other major cash-rich players such as Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Qiagen (QGEN) in this segment. All the competitors have a headstart over Prospera in terms of payer coverage and hospital relationships. It may prove challenging for Natera to penetrate this market.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Natera is $42.67, 18.19% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at P/S (price-to-sales) multiple of 8.95x, which is not cheap for a loss-making company. However, I believe that the stock can climb much higher considering that the company is targeting medically essential patient populations such as pregnant women, transplant patients, and oncology patients. I believe that the target price of $42.67 is a realistic estimate of the true potential of this stock.

The majority of the analysts are optimistic about the stock. On April 15, Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel raised the target price to $40 from $32 and reiterated Outperform rating. On April 15, Canaccord analyst Mark Massaro reiterated Buy rating and target price of $46. On April 13, Piper Sandler analyst William Quirk reiterated Overweight rating and target price of $49.

I recommend investors to pick up this stock ahead of its first-quarter earnings call estimated to be on May 14. The company's first-quarter performance is most likely to be good based on test volume rise and improving payer coverage. Hence, chances of a dramatic share price dip on emotional selling seem low, despite the company withdrawing fiscal 2020 guidance. Hence, retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment tenure of at least one year can start considering this stock as a reliable pick for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.