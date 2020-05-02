Co-produced with Long Player

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had an aggressive growth strategy that was executed in one of the fastest-growing oil basins in North America. By the fourth quarter management was able to report a distribution coverage of 1.40. The assurance which that dividend coverage created lasted a couple of weeks until the coronavirus and the oil price war forced an adjustment to a new reality. The capital markets obviously seized to the point where only a small fraction of the previous amounts of capital and bonds could be raised going forward.

Management had very little choice. The chances of financing projects the usual way was clearly not an option. Even more apparent would be the requests to defer or delay more capacity until the economy returns to a level that approaches fiscal year 2019. Midstream companies, whose capital projects typically lag a fast-growing basin like the Permian by years, all of a sudden had more capacity than anyone required.

Extraordinary times require creative measures. Things will get back to normal in time. But the key is to get this midstream to that “new normal” with a minimal amount of damage. To that end, management of Targa cut the dividend sharply to $0.10 per share each quarter to maximize available free cash flow. Clearly the current price of the stock was not rewarding any attempt to maintain the dividend. Should management have any excess cash as the year progresses, the superior choice would be to repurchase cheap shares of stock. This may not make income investors happy. But once the dividend is restored, it's likely to increase to higher levels than the past.

The dividend cut will save about $755 million annually in dividend expenditures. In addition, the capital budget was reduced roughly $300 million. There could be a lot more budget reduction this year the way things are going. Management now has the ability to finance the entire capital budget with cash flow. This is a painfully fast switch from an aggressive growth strategy to a more conservative management of the balance sheet.

Valuation Challenge

The disruptions from the coronavirus challenges are unprecedented. As much as our president wants people back to work, it could easily cost lives to do that. The coronavirus is one of the most potent killers in modern medicine. Any rash moves could backfire easily. Until things begin to approach normal to the satisfaction of Mr. Market, a very conservative strategy is called for.

Source: Targa Resources Feb. 2020, 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

The real challenge is to determine which of the above businesses will be affected as well as the extent of those effects. Normally a midstream company is fairly well insulated by its long-term contracts with the take-or-pay provisions. Right now, a lot of companies are wondering just how much revenue is actually getting to the second quarter top line. That would give some guidance as to the severity of the change in guidance needed for the second and third quarters. But we are in uncharted territory and Mr. Market hates uncertainty.

More to the point, a comparison with a later chart shows that 2020 will have reduced exposure to commodities from the past. It takes awhile for Mr. Market to adjust to the increased fee based and less risky percentage change. Mr. Market did not have awhile thanks to the coronavirus.

Long-Term Debt

Long-term debt at fiscal year-end 2019 stood at $7.8 billion. The original forecast guidance of roughly $1.7 billion looked conservative before the virus totally disrupted things. That meant that debt was less than 5 times EBTIDA.

While that ratio is a little on the stretched side, the capital budget was going to drop, there were a considerable group of projects to benefit the whole fiscal year, and more new projects coming online in the current fiscal year. In short, management was going to work toward a more conservative debt ratio. But sometimes, management does not get that crucial time to adjust. This appears to be one of those cases. Should EBITDA fall below the projections, there's a danger of the debt ratio heading to uncomfortable or even covenant breaking rates.

Therefore, even though the most aggressive part of the growth plan came on time and within budget, management must clearly act quickly to get debt ratios into market acceptable range. That means living within cash flow until the capital markets return to something approaching normal.

Source: Targa Resources

Targa has no major debt coming due until 2023, giving the price of oil and Targa's management more time to adjust before having a large debt overhang on their business.

Opinion Of Mr. Market

Mr. Market has dropped the stock to bargain basement levels due to all the uncertainty surrounding the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 18, 2020

While the common shares got decimated, the preferred stock is holding up pretty well given all the doom and gloom in the energy sector. Currently, the preferred are trading close to $17/share, which is higher than many property REIT stocks are trading at. That would be a clear demonstration that Mr. Market is going overboard with worry about the common shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 18, 2020

The preferred stock is on the balance sheet at nearly $300 million. Adding that amount to the roughly $2 billion market value of the common shares would achieve a total value of $2.3 billion. Then the enterprise value would be $10.1 billion. That means the whole company is currently valued at approximately 6 times the original EBITDA goal for 2020. That number contains a fair amount of pessimism about the future.

Any coronavirus recovery is clearly not in the price of the stock

Not only does the industry feature long-term contracts. But many of these contracts have take-or-pay provisions. So, there's very likely to be a minimum amount of EBITDA not more than 20% below the current guidance (and probably a lot less) that the company will earn in the current year.

The second quarter may look very scary. But once that quarter is over, then much of the scare will stay with that quarter. By then this country should be well on its way to beginning a recovery. Anyone who invests at the current price could be looking at a fantastic amount of income within a few years.

An example of this would be Kinder Morgan (KMI), which cut its dividend sharply back in 2016 during that particular crash. For all of fiscal year 2016 and 2017, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $.125 per share. The actual business did not decline anything close to that reduced dividend. Instead, management used the cash flow to pay debt and sold some interests to pay debt faster. By 2019, management was declaring $.25 per share dividends each quarter.

2020 Outlook For 2020, KMI’s budget contemplates declared dividends of $1.25 per common share, a 25 percent increase from the 2019 declared dividends, DCF of approximately $5.1 billion ($2.24 per common share) and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.6 billion. KMI also expects to invest $2.4 billion in expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures during 2020. KMI expects to use internally generated cash flow to fully fund its 2020 dividend payments, as well as almost all of its 2020 discretionary spending, with no need to access equity markets. KMI also expects to end 2020 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 4.3 times. More detail will be provided at our Investor Day on January 29, 2020.

Source: Kinder Morgan Fourth Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Maybe that dividend increase will be delayed due to the coronavirus. But the main business will probably hold up as well as it did back in 2016. It would take a substantial decline to cash flow to put the current distribution in any danger even if management decides to increase the dividend. The main point is that KMI made a transition about three years ago, as painful as the one that Targa shareholders are now experiencing.

Currently Kinder Morgan is returning to the growth patterns of the past that made the company very successful. The virus disruption will be temporary and it will become a memory by next year. We cannot all sit at home "forever." No matter how sick we get, we have to get food to everyone else or they starve. So a plan needs to be created for work to happen safely while guarding against dangerous virus spikes. I think we are now firmly committed to doing just that. The result will be that this particular investment in Targa should work out as the investment in Kinder Morgan is progressing.

A Few Words on the Preferred Security

Targa's preferred shares (NGLS.PA) are a fixed-to-float, cumulative, perpetual preferred. Currently their stated coupon rate is 9% ($2.25/yr), however this changes on 11/1/2020 to where its yield is equal to the one-month LIBOR rate plus 7.71%. Investors interested in NGLS-A would need to be aware that this would drop their prospective income by about 5.5% or $0.125 annually per share, using current one-month LIBOR of 0.8%.

Currently, NGLS-A costs Targa about $27 million in annual dividend payments. This figure will start to fluctuate when November rolls around. This amount would actually reduce in the current one-month LIBOR environment as mentioned above. However, assuming the same $27 million in dividend payments and using Targa's 2020 estimated EBITDA of $1,688 million. NGLS-A has a dividend coverage ratio of 62.5x.

To be on the conservative side, we can reduce EBITDA by 20% due to the recent conditions in the energy space, their coverage falls to 50x coverage.

For conservative investors looking for a higher-yielding, monthly-paying preferred, NGLS-A has a large coverage ratio and great yield of 13.2% (based on closing price of $16.95 on April 17). It becomes callable in November when its yield changes to a floating rate, however management is more focused on their other debt and I do not expect them to call NGLS-A immediately. However, if they did, it's currently trading below its liquidation value and would provide returns over 25% on price alone.

Note: NGLS-A issues a K-1 at tax time due to being issued by Targa when it was an MLP.

Listen to What the Bond Markets Are Telling

Common stocks tend to be more impacted by "fear and greed" than bonds, and therefore more volatile. This is because stocks are mostly held by retail investors. Therefore it's always a good idea to look at what prices the bond issues of a particular company are trading at. This gives you an idea if creditors are worried about a default or not. Creditors (or bondholders) tend to be large financial institutions and banks, and therefore can provide a good indication about the ability of the company to pay its debt. In the case of Targa, I took an example of their February 2025 bonds. This is not a short-term bond, and therefore it carries a higher level of credit risk. Take a look at the pricing of this bond below:

As you can see from the chart above the TRGP 2025 bonds are trading at over $95 (close to their $100 face value). The yield is at 6.3% despite the severe crash in oil price. This is a typical case whereby common shareholders are worried about the survival of the company while credit holders are not. The common shares are currently priced for bankruptcy.

Conclusion

The market may be concerned about the past:

Source: Targa Resources Feb. 2020, 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

Targa has had more volatile earnings in the past. But recent completions have shifted the mix from the above to more fee-based business. That's excellent for shareholders.

There's some concern about counterparty risk. In fact, it almost seems to be the thing to say when no one else can point to something falling short of goals in the company operations. The fact is that this company has about three-fourths of all customer in the investment grade (or above) range.

Even should the worst happen and some bankruptcies occur from their customers, this would be a preferred customers whose services are necessary to get the product to market. Therefore, Targa in all likelihood would be paid even if some customers happen to go bankrupt.

Most customers and this company will probably receive a waiver should there be a covenant violation. That would be especially true in a situation like the current one. Only truly hopeless cases that were in a lot of trouble before the current challenges presented themselves would be encouraged to reorganize. The situation with TRGP in nowhere close to any such trouble.

Therefore, most likely should a covenant need to be waived, the company would get the waiver (especially after the dividend cut) in return for a fee and possibly a higher interest rate in the future. Banks love to give out waivers because they are so profitable. Anyone waving a big flag about covenant violations needs to state just why this particular time it’s a big deal because that is definitely not the case normally.

The other consideration is that Targa's assets are extremely well located. The chances of a decent takeover offer (or buyout) are rapidly increasing as the stock declines. Investors need to hope that such an offer would be for stock of the acquiring company so that investors can continue to participate in the industry recovery. The primarily Permian location is really where “everyone” wants to be at the current time. The secondary presence in the Bakken is also another basin with a decent amount of activity.

A map of operations is shown below.

Source: Targa Resources Feb. 2020, Corporate Investor Presentation

The emphasis above on the Permian is pretty clear cut. But there are substantial interests in other energy friendly areas shown above. This location makes the company an ideal target for a midstream company that needs to increase its presence in some of the faster growing energy basins. Several of the other basins and pipelines are also in desirable areas. Some basins like the Barnett are likely to benefit from the current lack of drilling activity.

Targa is an investment for those who think that oil prices will not remain this depressed for long, and we fall in this camp. While we see the stock recovering strongly in price (and eventually in dividends), this investment needs to be viewed with a long-term time frame and not as a quick flip. However, Targa's preferred stock provide a very good opportunity with higher upside potential than the common stock. Importantly, as explained in the report above, the bond markets do not indicate that Targa is anywhere close to being a distressed company. This is a very strong signal that common investors should take into account. The best course of action for current TRGP shareholders is to continue to hold their shares as the price and dividend recover.

The Future

An investment in this company at the current time is likely to benefit from the “bounceback” effect of steadily rising dividends from current levels as the country recovers from the virus challenges.

As Kinder Morgan demonstrated, the bottom did not last real long before management announced a three-year dividend plan. This year is currently the last year of that plan. Targa management will likely follow a similar pathway.

The dividend cut may have upset income investors. But the business is fairly well protected by long-term contracts, contract minimums, and three-fourths investment-grade customers. The return on investment from current levels is likely to be tremendous. We would also note that at these depressed prices, Targa is trading at about 60%-70% free cash flow yield if 2019 numbers are achieved in 2020. This gives ample space for their dividend to grow again and rapidly.

