The Breakout: 4 Dow Dogs To Hold Forever (And One To Write-Off)

Analyst one-year targets forecast ten highest yield Dow stocks producing 17.06% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Low-priced "little" Dow dogs continued to lead in broker-augured gains for May.

"The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration."

Foreword

While more than half the collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. This month four of the ten even live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed the single share price. Many more show prices within $10 of meeting that goal. One is a new name formed last month by the merger of United Technologies with Raytheon to produce a new dividend paying entity named Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

With renewed downside market pressure, it may be possible for (PFE, CVX, DOW, RTX, MRK, KO, INTC, WBA, XOM, VZ, & CSCO) the eleven lowest priced high-yield Dow stocks, to become fair-priced again with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

After the Ides of March dip, and others yet to come, the time to buy the top yield Dow dogs may again be at hand.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 39.52% To 57.69% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By May 2021

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as also being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our May 2020 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 22, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Boeing (BA) netted $399.20 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 76% greater than the market as a whole.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was projected to net $343.49, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% greater than the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney (DIS) was projected to net $267.92 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% over the market as a whole.

Dow (DOW) was projected to net $261.95, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number is still not available for DOW

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $212.05, based on the median of target estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) was projected to net $208.31, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% more than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was forecast to net $202.23, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% above the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) was projected to net $202.18, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 28% over the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $201.56, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% less than the market as a whole.

The Travelers Co (TRV) was projected to net $184.61, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 14% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The April 22, 2020, Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 4.03% To 8.79% Per YCharts And 4.12% To 8.64% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 4/22/20 by YCharts represented seven and IndexArb represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same nine stocks in dissimilar order and disagreed about their fifth place choices.

Top yielding lone basic materials stock, Dow Inc. [1] for YCharts and first of two energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [1] for Index Arb were the first of two at the top ten on both lists. Third on both rankings, was the second energy representative, Chevron Corp. (CVX) [3].

Fourth place on both the YChart and IndexArb lists went to the top technology firm on the lists, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [4]. The fifth place disagreement was over differing industrials representatives. YCharts listed Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) [5] and IndexArb cast Caterpillar (CAT) [5].

There were no disagreements about sixth or seventh place holders. Both YCharts and IndexArb agreed on the lone Dow index communication services firm placing sixth on both lists, Verizon (VZ) [6]. Seventh was the top healthcare representative, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [7] for both.

Then, the last three slots were a mixed bag of three representatives from the healthcare, Pfizer (PFE) [8] for YCharts but [9] for IndexArb; industrials, 3MCo (MMM) [9] for YCharts but [10] for IndexArb; and financial JPMorgan Chase & Co [10] for YCharts but [8] per IndexArb, to complete their April 22 top ten lists of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 4/22/2020. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

This month six of the top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, four of top ten now meet that goal: Dow (DOW); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX); Pfizer (PFE) are dogcatcher certified as buyable this month.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Still Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top ten Dow dogs was 57% per YCharts and 59% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 43% for YCharts and 41% for IndexArb. In past months, IndexArb dividend projection was always the higher of the two. In March and April, however, the market caught up and passed the Index Arb forecasters for higher yields and lower prices.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 26 of these 30 are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 22, 2020, was $19.69 per YCharts or $20.04 in the IndexArb reckoning.

One that cut its dividend last month, Boeing (BA), needs to re-learn how to fly and has to get way down before it can get airborne again. BA could be in worse shape than was GE when booted off the Dow index.

Bear in mind that this dogcatcher yield-based stock picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you are don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for an opportune times to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases of 5% to 50% Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, Dow, Exxon, Raytheon, and Pfizer are at or well-under the goal of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

This illustration shows that four low-priced stocks (CVX; VZ; WBA; JPM) need to trim down prices between one and thirty dollars. Then, two behemoth priced stocks hold the key to realizing the 50/50 goal for share prices equalling dividend payouts from $10k invested. If IBM, and 3M, could shed just $30 each in share price, the top ten as a group could attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Index Showed 17% To 40.9% Top Ten Upsides To April 22, 2021; (32) One 1.9% Downside Showed From Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 17.06% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Dogs As Of April 22, 2021

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 4/22/20 revealing the highest dividend yields represented eight or nine of the eleven sectors in YCharts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 40.73% Vs. (34) 37.73% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 25, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.06% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The very lowest priced, Dow (DOW), was projected to deliver the best net gains of 26.19%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for April 22 were: Dow (DOW); Pfizer (PFE); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $31.84 to $57.99.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 25 were: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX); Chevron (CVX); JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); International Business Machines (IBM); 3M Co. (MMM), whose prices ranged from $63.45 to $143.61.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020, analyst projections so far have been very contrarian.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: thehappypuppysite.com.

