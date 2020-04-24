As I Said, Oil Can Go Negative - Pipelines Benefit

This will obviously, in the medium term, reduce production for who actually wants to give away oil and cash at the same time?

As I said back a month the oil price can, at the wellhead, go negative. People actually pay to have oil taken away.

Oil price dynamics

Back on March 25 the I pointed out that it is possible for the oil price to go negative. Or rather that certain oils, at certain locations, could go negative. There was considerable resistance to the idea including "absurd" and "worst I've ever read about oil" and so on. And yet, Lo! it came to pass and within 30 days too.

Do note what I did not say, which was that the oil price generally and everywhere was going to go negative. It's possible to construct a world scenario in which that is true but the probability to be assigned to it would have to be infinitesimally small. Rather, that certain oils, located in certain geographic regions could, before transport, be worth less than nothing. The wellhead price would be negative.

What I did say

The specific point I made was:

Where this prediction is going a bit wild is in saying that for some production we might in fact see delivery prices - that is, before transport - go negative. By negative I do not mean here that they fall. I mean producers, at the wellhead, paying people to take the oil away. This won't translate through to gas station prices, but really could happen at select locations to the guys pumping it up out of the ground.

And what did happen?

On Monday WTI May futures went negative to $minus 40 and more at one point.

But note, again, what happened. It was oil to one delivery point that crashed. The WTI contract is delivery Cushing, OK. If there's not very much you can do with oil in Cushing, OK then it's not worth very much. If the pipelines are full, you've got no storage space booked, no line of railroad cars then, well, what can you do with it? And if you do just leave it to seep into the ground again the EPA is going to be coming around for a detailed and unfriendly chat soon enough. So, yes, you will pay someone else to take it.

Also note something slightly odd to Europeans. American futures often - and this one does - specify physical delivery to close out. It's not possible to just agree that you've lost a lot of money and send over the cash - there's still that problem of the actual delivery of the oil to deal with. This can, as it did, drive a future close to settlement date deeply into the negative.

But what really, really, happened?

To analyse futures markets we should probably use Craig Pirrong, the acknowledged academic expert in the subject. Two pieces of his, here and here. There's more than a hint of a soupcon of a whiff of market manipulation hanging around in the air here. People who were short in large quantities would have found it highly profitable to deliberately sell a further small amount at negative prices to rest the price to move the price to the benefit of their larger position. Whether this actually happened is something the forensic analysis - which there will be - of the day's trading will tell us at some point in the future.

It's possible to just take this as being some hiccup, or brain frazzle, in that futures market. I think not, I think we can go further.

Spot physical prices

On that same day spot physical prices in the Permian also went deeply negative. Here are some of those prices:

As we can see prices are different for varied grades and also for different areas. This is because these are the prices paid by a pipeline collection system for delivery from wellhead to their collection pipe. Real physical prices went negative.

And the next day they were positive again:

Positive, or for the ST Heavy, zero, and for the sour grade (the next line on the chart) minus $6 or so. It isn't just the futures price which is negative for a day then.

We have real physical oil being delivered for a less than zero price.

To capitalise upon this

We want to know how to make money out of this of course. A reasonable recommendation is Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). That's who those prices above come from. And think about it for a moment, at its simplest. If you're running a pipeline and you get to buy the stuff going into it at a negative price we'd probably assume that you're going to do pretty well. Which is what I do assume.

There are multiple views on this stock here, here and here. Try them for details of leverage, debt, company structure and so on. I'm interested here in the effect of this collapse in WTI at Cushing. I think it will be hugely positive in the short to medium term for Plains.

David Ricardo is the reason why

Ricardo had this law of one price. The price of a tradeable commodity will be the same the world over. At the consumption point, that is. We must adjust for transport costs to get the price at the production point. For oil the price adjacent to any decent tidewater is that global oil price. Yep, sure, adjusted for heavy or light, sweet or sour, local refining capacity set up and so on. But still the global oil price. The price at some inland location is that global price, minus transport costs to it, with an adjustment for whatever the local usage is.

The Permian price is the global price minus transport costs to the globe. And there's not enough of such transport. As we saw, the global price didn't go negative but the Cushing one did.

So, who gains the price difference? Well, the usual thing is that the profit flows to whoever owns the scarce resource. Here it's transport, not oil, that is scarce. Thus it will be the transport companies that gain, not oil producers.

Much the same was true a few years back more generally, crude exports were not allowed but domestic American production was rising strongly. Processed exports were allowed. So, who made out like bandits? The domestic refiners. They could buy US crude at the depressed domestic price but export to the global market at the full global price. Refining margins became very fat indeed. Then crude exports were allowed and those margins declined.

Sure, we've a global glut of oil. That means the global price is depressed. But we've got a more specific and rather larger, compared to demand, glut in the Permian and at Cushing. It's going to be the people who own the scarce transport links for oil out of that are who make out like bandits. Because they're going to capture the price difference between the local oversupply and the global price.

My view

In the longer term this economic rent will disappear. New refining capacity in the oil fields isn't going to appear and more pipeline capacity will be a time coming. Sure, very few new wells will be fracked but none currently producing will be capped. The operating cost of an already fracked well is near nothing so as long as there's any positive revenue at all - not a sure thing, see above - production will continue even as it declines for the next couple of years then tails off.

But between now and then those who own the pipeline capacity out of the area are going to be making economic rents, substantial ones.

The investor view

If we were to want to speculate on this situation then Plains American Pipeline looks like the place to do it. They specialise in collecting from the Permian, this is where the basic oversupply problem is. We can see from their daily prices that they're paying negative prices for all oil at times, more often for some lower grades. Their revenues at the other end of the system, near the tidewater and the refineries, is going to be about global prices, not these depressed ones. Bandits might not be quite the right description but I expect them to have a very profitable near future.

