In A Wild Market There Is Logic In Gold

Markets across all asset classes continue to experience a period where old assumptions are out the window. Risk has taken on a new dimension as the world continues to face a global pandemic. The stock market crash of 1987, the tech bubble around the turn of the century, and the 2008 global financial crisis all pale in comparison to the current environment.

Coronavirus does not discriminate based on borders as the microscopic virus is the enemy of all people across the globe. The impact on financial markets is a symptom of the health crisis. Social distancing guidelines have put the US, European, and global economies into a self-induced coma. Governments have been buying time to slow the spread of the virus while scientists scramble to find an effective therapy and vaccine. The costs are staggering, and they continue to grow. The cost of stimulus programs is weighing on the value of currencies around the world. The US dollar, the reserve currency of the world, has gained against other foreign exchange instruments. However, all fiat currencies that derive their value from the full faith and credit of the governments that issue the legal tender are declining as an asset class under the weight of unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Gold was already in a bull market when Coronavirus began spreading around the world. Governments can increase the money supply at will, but they can only increase the supply of gold by extracting more of the yellow metal from the crust of the earth. Central banks validate the role of gold in the global financial system as they hold the precious metal as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN (UGLD) is a short-term tool that magnifies the price performance of gold on the upside.

A wild week in the commodity markets

While gold is a financial asset, the metal is also a commodity. Commodities tend to experience higher levels of volatility than other asset classes. The price ranges in raw materials are significantly higher than stocks, bonds, and currencies over time.

Last week, the price of crude oil traded to its lowest price in modern history. Moreover, the price of the energy commodity moved below zero for the first time since trading on the NYMEX division of the CME began in the 1980s.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX crude oil shows that the price fell below the 1986 bottom of $9.75 per barrel like a hot knife goes through butter during the week of April 20. The price reached a low of negative $40.32 per barrel as longs had nowhere to store the energy commodity. Many market participants believed that a zero price was the ultimate bottom, but they turned out to be tragically wrong. We have witnessed wide price ranges in a host of commodities, with many falling to multiyear lows because of a deflationary spiral caused by a variety of reasons on the back of Coronavirus. Crude oil and copper declined on the back of falling demand. Meat prices fell because of bottlenecks in the supply chain. Pressure in beef and pork futures come from growing supplies at a time when processing plants have closed because of outbreaks of the virus. Even though the wholesale prices of meats have fallen to bargain-basement levels, shortages are developing because of the decline in processing. In oil, gasoline prices at the pump have not kept pace with the decrease in the price of oil. Even though gasoline inventories have increased dramatically, rising costs in the supply chain, prices for consumers have not declined to the same extent as gasoline futures or oil futures.

Price volatility across all asset classes has been the hallmark of Coronavirus’s impact on markets, and that is likely to continue. Gold has been in a bull market since June 2019 when the price broke out to the upside above its critical resistance level at $1377.50 per ounce. The bull market in gold began in the early 2000s, and the move last June was the next leg higher. Gold was trading at near the $1730 per ounce level on the nearby June futures contract at the end of last week, but the road higher has not been a straight line.

The uncertainty over the global economy continues

Markets move in the blink of an eye. At the same time, the virus continues to infect people as it spreads like wildfire. Unfortunately, scientific progress in finding effective treatments moves far slower. The timeline between markets, the virus, and science is the root cause of the continuation of the environment of uncertainty in markets. Markets face two issues during the current crisis. Market volatility has created choppy price action during a deflationary spiral. The unique factor is that the scientific progress that is the remedy for volatility moves at a far slower pace than the spread of the virus that is creating the price variance. Last week, the price of June crude oil futures traded in a range from $6.50 to $24.92 per barrel. Gold’s trading band was from $1666.20 to $1764.20. Uncertainty creates vast ranges that are likely to continue over the coming weeks and perhaps months.

The need for stimulus grows exponentially with time

The US Fed and European Central Bank have pledged they stand ready to do anything and everything to stabilize the economy during this challenging period in history. So far, trillions of dollars of stimulus from the central banks have been necessary. At the same time, fiscal programs to offset the effect of rising unemployment and business closures have added to the price tag for Coronavirus. The bottom line is that the tidal wave of cash is bearish for foreign exchange markets. The dilutive impact on the currency markets is unprecedented. The longer the virus causes a self-induced coma in economies, the more stimulus will be necessary. Even if certain parts of economies begin to operate slowly, the stimulus will continue for others. At the same time, the sudden halt to business activity, and the changes in behavior caused by the pandemic will require elevated levels of stimulus far into the future. Stimulus amounts to printing more fiat currencies, which will continue to dilute the value of US dollars, euros, yen, and all world currencies. As currency value decline, the one exchange instrument that cannot suffer dilution is likely to appreciate. Gold is not the king of currencies; it is the monarch of all money.

Gold is building strength for higher highs

A bull market in gold in the current environment is not rocket science; it is logic. The trend is higher, and the stimulus is the rocket fuel that will continue to accelerate the current price pattern. Gold has risen to new all-time highs in almost every currency in the world over the past months. The last shoe to drop was the Swiss franc, which traded to a new low against gold this month. The lone currency that has not traded to lower low against gold is the US dollar, but that event is likely to occur sooner rather than later.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures in dollar terms shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators continue to rise in overbought territory. On the long-term chart, the metrics remained in overbought conditions from 2003 through 2011. If the price of the yellow metal closes Q2 above $1577.10 per ounce, it will market the seventh consecutive quarter of gains. From 2008 through 2011, gold rallied for twelve straight quarters.

The rally from 2001 through 2011 took gold from a low of $255 to a high of $1920.70 or over 7.5 times higher. A similar move from the 2015 low of $1046.20 would take the yellow metal to over $7800 per ounce. As a commodities trader, I have learned never to say never when it comes to the potential for a market. Most market participants never believed that crude oil could trade below zero before last week. It moved to over negative $40 per barrel. Before the outbreak of Coronavirus, Citigroup analysts projected that gold would reach the $2000 per ounce level in 2021. Bank of America is looking for $3000. The stimulus not only increases the odds that the ascent will reach that level sooner than next year, but that the price will move a lot higher than Citigroup’s and even BOA’s targets. I believe that the current rally will reach at least $3000 per ounce, and do not discount the potential for even higher price levels, perhaps double that level before gold reaches a peak.

Gold does not tend to move higher in a straight line, there have been plenty of pullbacks that have been golden buying opportunities since 2018 when the price found a bottom at $1161.40. The latest correction took gold futures to $1450.90 in March during the height of the risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes. On April 21, the price corrected to the $1666.20 level before moving back above $1730 at the end of last week. The price pattern in the gold remains bullish, and I expect far higher prices than most analysts currently believe possible.

I continue to favor physical gold for the long-term and UGLD to take advantage of short-term dips

My favorite tool to participate in the ascent of the gold market is the metal itself. At $1730 per ounce, a kilo bar of gold is worth around $55,620, and it weighs 2.2 pounds. When it comes to median or long-term positions, owning the physical is the direct route for investment.

When it comes to trading on a short-term basis, buying futures on a short-term basis and taking profits on rallies is a leveraged path as participation in the futures market requires original and variation margin. The original margin is only a percentage of the value of each contract, creating leverage. The variation margin requires a holder of a gold contract to pay or receive the daily price performance differences. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to trade on a leveraged basis, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN (UGLD) magnifies the price performance. The fund summary for UGLD states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $204.17 million, trades an average of 208,968 shares each day, and charges a 1.35% expense ratio. The price of nearby June gold futures on COMEX rose from $1666.20 on April 21 to a high of $1764.20 on April 23, a rise of 5.88%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGLD rose from $172.60 to $200.50 or 16.16% or just under triple the percentage gain in the gold futures market.

Owning physical gold is a medium to a long-term position. Trading products like UGLD by buying on dips and taking profits on rallies is a strategy that has been effective over the past months. I like to take the profits from the leveraged instruments and use them to buy more physical.

Gold’s rally is logical in the current environment. The impact of stimulus will continue to fuel the bull market in the yellow metal, and the price is likely to go a lot higher than most analysts believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold