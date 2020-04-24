Checking In On NextEra Energy

We are looking for $9.00 in EPS for 2020, and despite the risks exist, we still think this is a good name to have in your long-term portfolio.

We have seen in the case of NextEra a massive backlog of work, and most notably, the project schedule should remain on track.

Shares of clean energy stock NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) look set to continue their run higher. This was a name we started buying hand over fist last summer and urged our members to get into. We continue buying for the long-term portfolio, and we think you should be too on any pullback. Most of the time, our ideas like this stay behind closed doors, but we let the cat out of the bag and reaffirmed our belief publicly in the name just before the holidays. Obviously, COVID-19 has struck, and although shares pulled back, we picked up more. Shares have rebounded to about where they were before the holidays. This is a long-term winner taking a bad beat. In this column, we follow up and digest the company's most recent earnings report. We continue to believe that this stock represents a fantastic name to consider for growth. The COVID-19 selloff has given you a chance to renter the stock. If the stock pulls back further, we think you can buy with confidence. Long term, fine to buy here in this growing renewable energy utility.

A healthy and growing renewable energy utility company

For those of you that are unfamiliar, this is a Florida-based renewable energy company, which isn't quite an energy play, but is of course more of a utility. Utilities have done well in the market, but have not been immune to the COVID-19 selling. The growth has simply been tremendous for the company, and although late Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 will be a hiccup, we think that this said growth will continue. It has been a reliable investment for our followers, and our firm here in 2019. Many thought the stock would fall on this report. You cannot just go by earnings per share for this or really any utility. Valuations are different, and you have to weigh sectors differently.

That said, NextEra reported earnings increased during Q1 after the adjusted net income hit $1.17 billion, up from $1.06 billion in the same quarter for the previous year. This equates to EPS of $2.38, up from $2.20 in the previous period.

Now, if you want to discuss earnings only, well, its EPS is growing but not nearly what the valuation over 26X FWD EPS justifies, at least, for most stocks and sectors. However, the utilities sector, and an integrated name like NEE, will continue to trade with a premium valuation. Remember, the 2019 full-year adjusted EPS was $8.34, up from $7.70 in 2018. In 2020, we are looking for $9.00. That is decent growth, particularly in an environment that has been tough on many companies dealing with energy and related sectors. Let us take a deeper look at Q1 contributors to NEE's earnings.

Source: Q1 presentation

In the first quarter 2020, net income here was $642 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to $588 million, or $1.22 per share, for the prior-year quarter. This growth over the prior-year comparable quarter was primarily driven by continued investment in the business. FPL's capital expenditures were approximately $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and full-year capital investments are expected to be between $5.8 billion and $6.3 billion to fuel more growth. Regulatory capital employed increased by approximately 9% over the same quarter last year. During the first quarter of 2020, FPL's average number of customers grew by 72,000 from last year's Q1. Pretty solid.

In 2018, the company acquired Gulf Power, which has helped fuel growth. In Q1, Gulf Power added $40 million in net income, or $0.08 per share, in the recently concluded quarter.

Source: Q1 presentation (linked above)

On the other hand, NextEra Energy's Resources segment, which is the competitive energy segment of the company, saw on a GAAP basis net income of $318 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to $321 million, or $0.67 per share, in the prior-year quarter. While that decline was a bit unnerving to some, on an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were $529 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to $467 million, or $0.97 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Can this growth continue?

Moving forward, we still see increasing demand for clean energy

Regardless of environmental action, progress in green energy technology, and political pushes, fossil fuels are here to stay, at least in our lifetimes. Still, the push to move to a greener environment and economy continues to grow. It is more likely than not we see more production of energy from renewables in the next 20 years, and as such, NextEra stands to gain.

The company's management noted that NextEra Energy witnessed an overall growth of about 8% in adjusted earnings on a year-over-year basis, and management continues to expect continued growth of mid-to-high single-digit annually through 2021. The company continues to capitalize on the growth of the clean energy market in the US as more people embrace measures to curb climate change and stop burning fossil fuels.

We like this name because future development looks really promising. Some companies now are nearly 100% reliant on clean energy for their operations. Some are doing simple things like moving as electronic as possible versus using paper. Much of the corporate world is on board with clean energy and leaving less of a carbon footprint. With higher demand for clean energy, we have seen in the case of NextEra a massive backlog of work.

Source: Q1 presentation (linked above)

This quarter showed more strength in wind and solar origination. Since the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results call in January, NextEra Energy Resources added 1,590 MW of renewables projects to the backlog, including approximately 600 MW of wind, 420 MW of solar, 113 MW of wind repowering projects and 457 MW of battery storage. NextEra Energy's battery storage investments in 2021 are now expected to exceed $1 billion, which the company believes would be the largest ever annual battery storage investment by any power company in the world. Pretty impressive. Further, NextEra Energy Resources' 2020 construction program remains on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly 5,000 MW of wind and solar projects are expected to be completed this year.

A reminder on risks to an investment here

Okay, so there are no guarantees in the market. First, from a stock standpoint, bad market action overall can take the stock lower, like it did in March. Stocks and sectors do not rise forever, but we like NEE on the way down.

In terms of the renewable market with a huge glut and cheap availability of oil and gas, it is more than reasonable to think that renewable energy could face a potential slowdown in its growth rate, because the prices here are so low. Renewables really see demand growth when fossil fuels get expensive. So, with the current fall in oil and natural gas prices and the widespread availability, there could be energy generation demand from the fossils moreso than expected just six months ago. We will add that natural gas is likely to see far more demand in coming years. NextEra recognizes this as a utility player and has ensured it has some exposure to gas.

In terms of other renewables, solar and wind power rely on sunlight and strong winds, which makes them relatively unstable and, at times, unreliable. While the technology is improving, they come with other costs, noise pollution, etc. Because of this, natural gas is likely to gain steam in the next decade. Keep that in mind.

Valuation still rich

On the surface of things, the stock is currently trading at a very high trailing 12-month P/E (price to earnings) ratio of about 29 times. Its P/B (price to book) ratio of 3.3 times is 85% higher than industry norms. Its P/CF (price to cash flow) is 14 times, and P/FCF (price to free cash flows) is 13 times. The overall value metrics are clearly above that of peers. As such, the stock, even after pulling back, has a rich valuation. Why is this the case? Well, the growth metrics and the potential reach of the utility in the coming years are the fundamental reasons to buy this name. We also note that the company reinvests in itself with capital redeployment for growth, making it a compounder. We like that many operational gains are pumped back into the company, all while paying a decent dividend to shareholders, with the stock yielding 2.2%

Final thoughts

Performance has held up despite the COVID-19 selloff. This selloff has created an opportunity to get long, and we think you can scale into the position on the way down again. The quarter headlines were weak relative to expectations, but management reiterated 2020 guidance, and that is huge. We are looking for $9.00 in EPS for 2020, and despite the risks exist, we still think this is a good name to have in your long-term portfolio.

