1847 Goedeker Begins U.S. IPO Attempt

1847 Goedeker (GOED) has filed to raise $11.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online e-commerce store that sells home products and appliances

GOED has produced contracting financial metrics in the most calendar year.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Company & Business

Ballwin, Missouri-based Goedeker was founded to sell home appliances and related home products online directly to consumers.

Management is headed by Douglas Moore, who has been with the firm since August 2019 and was previously CEO of Med-Air Homecare, a home healthcare equipment and service provider.

The company's site carries major name brand appliances, furniture and other home goods.

GOED sells more than 200,000 products and provides what it calls 'expert advice' via online chat or telephone seven days per week.

Goedeker has received at least $1.3 million from investors and 100% of company stock is controlled by CEO Moore and CFO Robert Barry via 1847 Holdco.

Customer Acquisition

The company operates as an online entity and markets its site through a variety of paid and organic online channels.

The most effective channel to-date has been paid shopping and paid search.However, the problem with paid search is that due to its auction type model, the prices paid for retaining position over time can increase, making paid search a risky basis for business marketing.

Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 5.7% 2018 4.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Advertising spend, was a negative (3.2x) in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for online home furnishing sales is expected to reach $9 billion in 2020.

This represents a potential annual growth over 2019 of 2.3%. Historically, the industry grew 7.6% per year from 2015 to 2020, as shown in the chart below:

The main drivers for this expected growth are the level of consumer spending and willingness to purchase durable goods via online means.Due to the Covid19 pandemic, many consumer shopping behaviors have migrated to online shopping, but that growth may be tempered by the worsening economic environment due to large job losses.

Major competitors include large online retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY) and Amazon (AMZN) as well as housewares sellers such as Bed Bath and Beyond (BBB), AJ Madison, Appliance Connection, US Appliance and other similar businesses.

Financial Performance

Goedeker’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and lower gross margin

A swing to operating loss

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 47,615,013 -15.4% 2018 $ 56,307,960 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 8,014,042 -26.5% 2018 $ 10,898,076 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 16.83% 2018 19.35% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (2,193,510) -4.6% 2018 $ 1,889,392 3.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (2,513,415) 2018 $ 2,005,378 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (2,094,785) 2018 $ 442,074

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Goedeker had $64,470 in cash and $15.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($2.1 million).

IPO Details

Goedeker intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of various loans and notes, increased advertising and marketing, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

Goedeker is seeking public investment capital to fund its advertising and marketing expansion plans.

The firm’s financials show contracting revenue and other financial metrics worsening in the most recent reporting period.

Advertising expenses have increased as its revenue has contracted; its Advertising efficiency rate turned negative, not a good signal.

The market opportunity for selling appliances and home furnishings online is expected to be a $9 billion market, but expected to grow at a relatively low rate.

Add in the negative effects of the severe recession the U.S. and other economies are experiencing as a result of the Covid19 pandemic and the near-term outlook for sales growth is negative, in my view.

I don’t see a differentiated value proposition of Goedeker simply distributing appliances and home furnishings online.

Management hasn’t shown it can take advantage of an increased consumer propensity to purchase these big ticket items online as a result of the pandemic.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

