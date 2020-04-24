Cineworld Is A Zero

Cineworld is likely to follow the case of AMC Theaters and seek debt restructuring. A potential conversion of debt into equity would wipe out current shareholders.

Over the last month the stock more than doubled, reaching a market capitalization of GBP800m; this creates an attractive risk/reward balance.

According to the recently filed annual report, it has enough liquidity for two to three months. This increases the likelihood of a technical default on the $7.7bn outstanding debt.

We see Cineworld heading to zero as the theaters remain closed for a second month in a row and liquidity is drying up.

I believe that Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) (OTC:CNWGY) is a great short as it faces a looming liquidity crunch that leaves current shareholders with an equity worth zero. With the theaters remaining closed for a second month in a row and more consumers embracing Netflix (NFLX) the company is unlikely to generate any free cash flow to repay debt. With zero revenue for two months and declining profits, it is unlikely that they will avoid breaching covenants on the $7.7bn debt pile. The recent stock rebound, on the back of short covering, creates an excellent entry point.

Company background

Cineworld is a roll up that operates globally about 790 theaters. The group started from Eastern Europe, which currently contributes 12% of the top-line, then moved to the UK (15% of revenue) and recently expanded to the US acquiring Regal (73% of revenue).

The struggling Regal got acquired for $5.9bn on a punchy premium at 9x EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Amortisation) whereas the competitor AMC (AMC) traded on just 7.7x.

Back then, management told the market that it would take them three years to turn around the struggling Regal business. The plan was to slash costs and refurbish about half of the theaters, mainly the ones that cumulatively drove 3/4 of the US EBITDA. Until now, Cineworld has refurbished only about 30 theaters out of their 560 in the US. The main cause of this slow progress in refurbishments is the lack of liquidity. The slow progress on refurbishments and the lack of investment in recliners is also reflected on the company' declining footfall.

The problems in the business started well before the Covid-19. Years of underinvestment lead to continuous market share loses as better invested competitors like AMC and Cinemark (CNK) started offering recliners and advanced film formats. Despite 2019 being considered as a good year for the cinema industry, Cineworld saw a sharper decline in footfall than peers. In more detail, FY19 admissions at company were down 10.8% whereas the box office was down only by 4.8%.

With the ink on the Regal acquisition barely dry, Cineworld announced the $2.3b acquisition of Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) in December 2019. The a valuation on this acquisition is well above the multiple paid for Regal. If the deal gets completed, leverage will reach 5x Net Debt/EBITDA.

Last year management used sale and lease back transactions as tool to reduce bank debt and finance a special dividend. They raised $556.3m in two sale and lease back deals and used half of the proceeds to fund a special dividend of 20.27c per share. The counter-parties on these transactions were EPR (EPR) properties and Realty (NYSE:O) income. The other half of the proceeds was used to pay down debt, but this deleveraging is only optical, as the financial liability got transferred from the banks to the landlords.

Liquidity is a key concern as at the recent earnings call the CEO indicated that there is limited head room (if any) under the existing covenants. As per the March 12, 2020, earnings call:

The important thing is I think that currently, we are in 3.5x EBITDA to debt and we have little to go up to 5.5x, being a limit of 5.5x of Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA until December 2020, which limit then reduces to 5.0x from 30 June 2021 onward. Doesn't mean really there is no liquidity. It's only the covenants, so liquidity is positive.Covenants, you might face again, like we said if the cinemas will close for three months and we will pay full rent, if you say for $600 million a year and all the extra mitigation are not taking place. So then, we might find ourselves in some covenant breach, not liquidity breach.

The recently filed annual report shows that if cinemas remain closed for more than two months then the bank covenants are at risk of a technical breach.

Two Month Runway (FY19 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Given that Net Debt at year end was $3.5bn, the group needs to generate at least $700m in EBITDA to avoid breaching covenants, which is only 30% less than last year's earnings. It is more likely that 2020 EBITDA will be down much lower, as the box office stalled and the theatrical window gets narrower. Even if the theaters reopen in less than two months, it is likely to see consumers to continue avoiding crowded places like cinemas and make more use of in-home entertainment.

Red Flags in the 2019 Annual Report

The company recently published the 2019 annual report which has a number of red flags that any potential investor needs to be aware of. In summary, Cineworld generated very little free cashflow, profits are boosted using revenues from controlled associates, the Financial Reporting Council forced the company to restate the 2019 cashflow and the company started renting property owned by related parties.

Weak free cashflow: In 2019 Cineworld reported that it generated $1.03bn in EBITDA, but cash conversion was poor resulting to a free cashflow of only about $60m. This weak free cashflow is concerning, as the company has $7.6bn in net debt. The 2019 cashflow statement reports that the group generated $1.29bn in operating cashflow, but if we add the ongoing expenses that are necessary to run the business (capex $455m, Interest expense $165m, lease payments $613m) then free cashflow drops to $60m.

2019 Cashflow Statement (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

This poor free cashflow generation resulted to a sharp increase in Net Debt from $3.7bn in 2018 to $7.6bn in 2019.

$7.68 of Net Debt (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Cinemas appear to be an expensive business to maintain, as the $455m spent in CAPEX covered the refurbishment of only about 20 sites. In the meantime, the company's footprint continued to shrink, seeing 3 net closures and 18 fewer screens.

20 refurbishments for 2020 (2019 Results Presentation)

Source: 2019 Results Presentation

3 Net Site Closures (2019 Results presentation)

Source: 2019 Results Presentation

Solvency is a concern, with the Cinemas closed for already a month, the group needs to find enough cash to settle $0.5bn in financial liabilities maturing by the end of June.

$0.5bn Due in H1 (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Overstated Cashflow: The Annual Report shows that in 2018 Cineworld was investigated by the Financial Reporting Council and was asked to restate the operating cashflow statement. As a result, the operating cashflow was lowered by $89.5, or 13% mainly because acquisition costs were incorrectly classified into exceptional expenses.

Financial Reporting Council Investigation (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Associates help boost revenue: It is highly likely that Cineworld uses connected companies like National Cine Media (NCMI US) to boost revenue. In 2019, despite the 14% decline in admissions, revenue contribution from advertising, which is included Other Income, increased by 5.6%.

Despite the 14% decline in admissions, Other Income is up (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

One-off payments received from suppliers are also included in revenue, which raises earnings quality concerns.

$22m One-off Included in Revenue (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Key people leaving: It is concerning that key employees in charge of monitoring the "checks and balances" at Cineworld, decided to leave. The head of the Audit Committee, Julie Souther, stepped down after a year in the role. Chairman Antony Bloom is to be replaced by Polish Parliamentarian Alicja Kornasiewicz.

The Chair of the Audit committee is reported to be independent but in the past he was the interim CFO of the group. It can be debatable whether the former CFO is independent enough to Chair the Audit Committee and spot potential control deficiencies that emerged during his tenure.

Cineworld Snapshot (board section)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Despite the deteriorating performance, management remuneration came at $7.8m, which is more than 10% of the free cashflow generated in 2019.

Directors' remuneration remained elevated (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Related party transactions: In 2019 Cineworld started leasing $57.5 worth of property from the directors.

$57m in new related party transactions (2019 AR)

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Conclusion

The recent virus outbreak accelerated the structural decline at Cineworld. The weak balance sheet, which bears $7.68bn of net debt, is unlikely to withstand the looming demand shock. Shareholders should take advantage of the recent rally and sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

