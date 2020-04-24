Oil Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet

We see June possibly retesting $20/bbl, but once it does, we will look to short WTI via a long in SCO.

What this means is that June and July WTI contracts aren't out of the woods yet.

Cushing as of this week Tuesday reached ~65 mbbls, which will be ~11 mbbls away from hitting operational tank top.

Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers yesterday.

Over the coming weeks, US crude exports are going to get hit due to falling demand overseas and tanker logistics issues. Refineries all along the coast are delaying imports as long as possible as product storage at these hubs starts to fill up. We mentioned yesterday that product storage has a finite shelf life, and gasoline, in particular, lasts only 1-3 months.

As a result, refineries will not produce more gasoline unless they are certain they can drain inventories first. This is one of the mechanisms the refineries will abuse to turn crude imports away.

So as logistic jams up and tankers pile up in the Gulf, US crude exports will also fall. This, in turn, will create jamming up effect for Permian and Eagle Ford oil production. As the flow to the Gulf slows, more producers will be forced to shut-in as regional storage hubs get filled rapidly. Producers that were looking to divert the crude to Cushing would also get slammed as Cushing storage reaches tank top by mid to late May.

As of this Tuesday, Genscape reports Cushing inventory is already at ~65 million bbls. We are now just 11 million bbls away from hitting operational capacity.

Once this happens, we expect massive shut-ins across the US. Current US oil production is around ~11.5 mb/d, and we think this could fall to as low as 9 mb/d by May.

Source: EIA, PointLogic, HFI Research

What this means is that June and July WTI contracts aren't out of the woods yet. We are seeing June rally by as much as ~23% today to ~$17/bbl and July trading to $22/bbl.

We see June possibly retesting $20/bbl, but once it does, we will look to short WTI via a long in SCO. We can no longer use USO as a choice since it has effectively turned itself into an oil hedge fund with discretions of buying any contract it wants. We see the downside for June contracts back to $10/bbl as we get closer to expiration and July contracts trading to $15/bbl.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.