American Express: Compelling Short Among Its Peers

American Express (AXP) reported first quarter earnings on Thursday, April 23, which were fairly mixed. EPS came in at $1.98, beating consensus of $1.43, though we are not talking about apples and apples, since 41 cents represents an increase in credit reserves. In terms of actual numbers, American Express increased its reserves to $2.6 billion from $809 MM last year.

This beat on the surface may lead to a temporarily upside in shares but it should not mask bleak longer term prospects for the company. Further, we continue to emphasize that among its peers - Visa (V), MasterCard (MA), and Discover (DFS) - American Express remains a compelling Short story. (Note that we are currently Bullish on Visa and Discover, and Neutral on MasterCard though we believe that in the long run MasterCard is actually a Buy).

Below, we discuss our Short thesis for American Express:

Why We Remain Bearish:

Not the Time for Luxury Cards: Historically, Amex had a dubious market proposition by positioning itself as exclusively a luxury brand, in hopes that various additional services, such as concierge with ticketing and hotel services, would make it stand out. The core problem was that when it comes to credit card products - luxury is not exactly what consumers are after: this is not the world of expensive cars, such as Porsche, or high-end jewelry, such as Tiffany. Furthermore, other networks quickly began to adopt Amex's model by catering to wealthy individuals on their end as well, while remaining the go-to card for customers of every cohort. In the end, Amex was left with a lose-lose scenario: its payments volume was but a fraction of what Visa and MasterCard could claim, while higher average spending (an AXP customer spends about $75 on an average transaction, while V/MA customer is around $40) failed to offset lower volumes. None of this is new, of course. However, once every ten years or so, customers shy away from excessive discretionary spend, as recession sets in. We have last seen this in 2008-2009, when AXP shares have fallen to being as low as ~$9. Of the four card networks, AXP has been punished the most during the Great Recession and we believe that during the coronavirus-induced recession we are going to see a very similar pattern.

Lackluster Co-Branded Relationships: With every earnings call, we see AXP provide fewer and fewer examples of their co-branded cards. In the past, for example, there has been a robust Costco relationship, which has since then been diluted. There were powerful GNS (Global Network Services) card products that allowed AXP to differentiate itself with Macy's or Delta; the landscape is much different right now, as Visa and MasterCard (particularly Visa) are making successful inroads with the same popular merchants. If during the Financial crisis of 2008-09 GNS was actually one of the biggest profit-generating groups at Amex, we don't expect the same traction in the current world.

Low Acceptance to Continue: As we understood from the recent discussions and earnings calls, there will be even less acceptance of Amex cards, with Mom's and Pop's shops currently shut down. This may very well result in lower pricing in order to bring more customers to the AXP platform; in fact, we believe that the interchange fee may have to go down meaningfully enough to be on the same level with Visa and Mastercard, or at the very least the delta will shrink. As a result, Amex could be positioning itself for a longer term hit to its top line. Given that the downturn may prove to be short-lived, American Express may actually shoot itself further in the foot.

Lack of Debit Does Not Help: As we mentioned in our recent article on MasterCard (see Article), credit cards are the go-to-products during downturns, while debit cards (pay-as-you-go products) are not as popular. However, when it comes to buttressing the top line during recessions, every revenue piece counts. When it comes to AXP debit, this is simply not the case: once again, management simply did not learn the lessons of the last few years, particularly in its fairly unsuccessful attempts to make inroads in the international space.

Safe Cushion for Reserves: One important positive, as was also evident from the earnings call, is that American Express has built a safe cushion for future balances in default; in fact, the cushion is so large that we don't expect the company to fully utilize it. Of the 41 cents allotted we expect a quarter to be channeled back, perhaps as early as at the end of this year.

Dividend Remains Sound: In terms of other positives, we see AXP among companies that will have its dividend remain intact. The 2% yield does not add much to the return, but should lure dividend-seeking funds and investors into the stock. Furthermore, eventually, after AXP takes in all its medicine from the valuation perspective, dividend will be at forefront of the future Bullish thesis.

Valuation:

We have adjusted our EPS estimates to include the credit reserves, as well as the revenue pressures from COVID-induced slowdown. As a result, we apply the P/E multiple of ~12x to our new EPS estimate of $5.47, which results in the target price of $64.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for AXP:

Technology outages or cyber-attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly in this uncertain coronavirus period.

Competitive risks, particularly from networks, such as V, MA, and DFS.

Rise of alternative payment methods, such as PayPal, leads to less business for credit card networks, such AXP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.