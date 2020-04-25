How To Retire: Dividend Champions In The Time Of Coronavirus

Over the last two months we've seen higher levels of volatility which are enabling investors to amplify their income while catching additional upside. The technique simply requires careful switching between preferred shares from the same REIT.

If you're building an income portfolio, you may want to supplement it with preferred shares. Preferred shares offer high yields and often have less volatility in their share prices.

Mary deserves credit for constructing a well-diversified portfolio of income-producing stocks that perform just as a retiree would want them to in times of crisis.

How well have the 29 dividend stocks Mary chose held up in the face of this pandemic?

We take a look back at the dividend champions portion of Ted and Mary’s retirement portfolio.

You might remember Ted and Mary, the hypothetical retirees we introduced Seeking Alpha readers to back in June 2019, in How To Retire At 62 With $1.25 million. Mary tasked herself with constructing the dividend champions segment of the couple’s portfolio. She selected 29 dividend champion stocks using the following rationale:

Dividend champions will have a high probability to continue to raise their dividends. The income should continue to go up for this portion of Ted and Mary’s portfolio. The companies have growth potential. Though the yields may not be as high as they need, the equity they own in the companies should go up. In the event of a market panic, these companies should do better than the overall market for a few reasons. One, the dividends will still be coming in when the stock falls. Two, these companies overall have a history of raising dividends, even through multiple recessions. Three, large companies that have been around for a while have a better shot at withstanding a significant drawdown (emphasis added).

Ted should make dinner for Mary tonight. Bottom line.

Here’s a look at Mary’s 29 dividend champions, with a side-by-side comparison of the yield and income in pre-Coronavirus June 2019, and April 2020.

Ticker Name Income (June 2019) Yield (June 2019) Income (April 2020) Yield (April 2020) (NWN) Northwest Natural Gas Company $232.87 2.79% $252.07 3.02% (PG) Procter & Gamble $231.16 2.77% $220.31 2.64% (EMR) Emerson Electric $260.32 3.12% $328.74 3.94% (MMM) 3M $291.40 3.50% $345.52 4.15% (ESS) Essex Property Trust $219.42 2.63% $290.34 3.48% (CINF) Cincinnati Financial $182.94 2.20% $249.46 3.00% (KO) Coca-Cola $259.02 3.11% $299.00 3.59% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson $230.67 2.77% $219.01 2.63% (CWT) California Water Service $130.20 1.56% $140.22 1.68% (TGT) Target $248.60 2.98% $205.22 2.46% (SWK) Stanley Black & Decker $161.62 2.94% $141.28 2.57% (MO) Altria Group $524.76 6.30% $739.66 8.88% (SYY) Sysco $182.90 2.19% $290.64 3.48% (BKH) Black Hills Corporation $216.15 2.59% $279.58 3.35% (UVV) Universal Corporation $424.40 5.09% $575.32 6.90% (WMT) Wal-Mart $168.04 2.02% $136.43 1.64% (PEP) Pepsico $240.99 2.89% $240.16 2.88% (XOM) Exxon Mobil $389.35 4.67% $688.66 8.26% (MCD) McDonald’s $190.32 2.28% $223.71 2.68% (NNN) National Retail Properties $306.61 3.68% $574.06 6.89% (O) Realty Income $310.94 3.73% $465.16 5.58% (LOW) Lowe’s $189.88 2.28% $190.71 2.29% (KMB) Kimberly Clark $256.13 3.07% $252.79 3.03% (ED) Consolidated Edison $274.89 3.30% $301.55 3.62% (TROW) T. Rowe Price $244.03 2.93% $297.33 3.57% (CVX) Chevron $328.93 3.94% $510.09 6.11% (PM) Philip Morris $490.56 5.89% $533.04 6.40% (VZ) Verizon $347.87 4.17% $353.71 4.24% (HP) Helmerich & Payne $461.59 5.54% $394.93 4.74%

If you do the math, you’ll see that the dividend champions portion of Ted and Mary’s portfolio yielded roughly 3.3% for annual income of approximately $31,986, as of June 2019. Fast forward to the present turbulent times and the same 29 dividend stocks yield around 4.1%, generating about $38,955 in yearly income. That makes this a more appealing time to build a dividend growth portfolio.

Of course, there are a few things to mention here.

One, the principal value of Ted and Mary’s dividend champions took a hit. However, relatively speaking it wasn’t that bad of a hit for two reasons. One, the market has, of course, recovered. And, two, Ted and Mary diversified their holdings nicely, limiting their exposure to sectors coronavirus really trashed.

Two, Ted and Mary run the risk of companies cutting or suspending dividends. That said, they picked the names they picked, in part because the dividends are safe, even in unprecedentedly turbulent times.

If you, like Ted and Mary, are a buy-and-hold investor focused primarily on the income your holdings produce, you really could not be happier with the way things have shaken out. Hats off to Mary for constructing a dividend champion portfolio that has not only withstood the worst of this pandemic’s impact on the stock market, but has kept her and Ted’s retirement more than on track. If they make any lifestyle adjustments, they’re doing so by choice and socking away their additional income from this segment of their portfolio somewhere else.

Building Around a Dividend Growth Portfolio

If investors really want to build around a dividend growth portfolio, preferred shares can be a great tool. Often preferred shares are relatively stable in price, but during the pandemic, we've seen volatility increase quite a bit. That's created some opportunities, as we're going to demonstrate using a few trades we made over the last several months. This trade is still actionable (as of writing), but we're going to dive into the reasoning as well. If you can remember these concepts, it will help you think about how to invest more effectively.

Two Harbors Preferred Shares Valuation

We swapped shares of TWO-E (TWO.PE) for shares of TWO-B (TWO.PB). Each share comes from Two Harbors (TWO).

The price of TWO-B looked better than the price of TWO-E. This is clear simply from looking at our ratings:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Clearly, TWO-B gets a stronger rating and falls deeper inside our target range. It's no surprise we would look to swap.

Why would TWO-B fall further in our buy range? Both shares come from Two Harbors, but with TWO-B we get a higher dividend yield and a bigger discount to call value. This isn't the only time we've traded between the different series of preferred shares recently.

Combining Recent Trades in the Two Harbors Preferred Shares Together

We swapped from TWO-D (TWO.PD) to TWO-E (TWO.PE) a couple of weeks ago:

Source: The REIT Forum

Let's run over these trades in order. First, we have the decision to sell TWO-D so we can buy TWO-E on 4/08/2020:

That trade gave us a 2.77% boost in income and boosted our upside in a call scenario by 33%. Who doesn't want that? It was better than free. We sold our position for about $11 more than we spent buying the next position.

On 4/22/2020 we swapped the TWO-E for shares of TWO-B:

This trade boosted our upside to call value by about 33% again and delivered an 8.37% boost to income. We're still dealing with preferred shares from the same mortgage REIT, so we still have the same fundamental risk. We're simply getting paid more for taking on the risk.

Some investors might be confused by the upside to call value. They might wonder why the upside on TWO-E decreased between those two trades. It's actually quite simple. The upside is based on the price. Shares of TWO-E rallied from $19.09 to $20.00. Consequently, they didn't have as much upside left in the second scenario.

They also paid us a dividend, but who's counting? Right, we are:

Source: The REIT Forum Google Sheets, on the "Returns" tab

Our new positions are plugged into the Google Sheets now as well:

Source: The REIT Forum Google Sheets, on the "Returns" tab

Why is the position split between two lines? To keep our records simpler. The position is split between two accounts so we want to use two lines.

This is New

It wasn't always like this. If we go back in time two months, shares of TWO-B traded at a material premium to shares of TWO-E. Neither of these trades was remotely possible. Yet the volatility in the market is enabling a few more opportunities to swap positions.

To demonstrate how unusual the pricing dynamic is today, we're using the $100k chart. The $100k chart shows how much needed to be invested on any prior day to have $100k as of today:

Source: The REIT Forum

You can tell that the top three lines fell materially harder than the rest. How did that happen? They were trading at significant premiums to call value prior to the pandemic. Consequently, a situation where TWO-D and TWO-E (the bottom two lines) return to trade around $25.00 would most likely involve the other preferred shares returning to a value above $25.00.

Ratio

The ratio for our trade is 1.066 shares of TWO-B per share of TWO-E. That's even better than we expected to do. We would consider 1.04 to be a pretty good ratio. We could be quite happy with that. However, 1.066 is exceptional.

Reviewing the Steps

Some investors, especially those who focus on a buy-and-hold approach may be mystified by our choice to swap between shares.

Let's look at this way. These numbers will be a tiny bit rough since I'm not adjusting for a small change in the total investment, so "give or take about $25 overall."

We bought 1,000 shares of TWO-D, collected one dividend, and swapped for 1,062 shares of TWO-E. We collected one dividend on TWO-E and swapped for 1,132 shares of TWO-B.

Our cash outflow to purchase those 1,000 shares of TWO-D was $25,270.We collected about $982.19 in dividends so far. When we swapped from one position to another, the net difference between buys and sells was pretty small (under $12 each time), so we're going to ignore that. Our net cost comes out to $25,270 minus $982.19 in dividends for $24,587.81. Compared to the recent value of our position at $21,240, we would be "down" about $3,347.81. This is a "realized loss" for calculating individual positions, but we haven't actually walked away. We simply switched which share we wanted to own.

If we were not monitoring relative valuations, we would be suffering more.

Comparison

Rather than focusing on being "down $3,347.81," we want to establish the comparisons.

Today we own those 1,132 shares of TWO-B. What if we had purchased those shares of TWO-B on 12/16/2019 (the day we bought TWO-D)?

Using the closing price for TWO-B (from 12/16/2019), we would've paid $27.10 per share for a total of $30,677.20. We would've collected $1,078.94 in dividends and the recent value of that position was about $21,240.00. In that scenario, the investor who bought and held TWO-B would be "down" $8,358.26 in an unrealized loss.

When you look at it from that perspective, you get a much cleaner position. The investor who simply bought TWO-B back when it was in style spent $30,677.20 (before getting back $1,078.94 in dividends) to have an investment worth (market value) about $21,240.

Which scenario is better? Both investors end up owning 1,132 shares of TWO-B. The one who focused on comparable valuations simply spent far less to get there. By trading our way through the shares, we had an investment of $25,570 (before getting back $982.19 in dividends) to have an investment worth (market value) about $21,240.

Total Returns So Far

Our total return so far (dividends + realized capital gain or loss + unrealized capital gain or loss) is negative 13.1%.

The investor who simply bought TWO-B back on Dec. 16, 2019, has a total return of negative 27.2%.

That's the benefit we get from being ready to swap between investments. Remember, the market is getting butchered so far. Being down 13.1% on a position isn't bad, it's better than most of the major index funds and significantly better than the REIT sectors.

Some investors may say we should have just stayed in TWO-D, but then we would have an annual income of $1,937.50 (from 1,000 shares of TWO-D) rather than the annual income of $2,157.88 (from 1,132 shares of TWO-B). Which would you rather have?

There's a critical concept to the debate on "realized" vs. "unrealized" gains/losses. If we were simply walking away from the position, then yes we're accepting a 13.1% loss. Sometimes that's the right call. However, there are other times when we want to maintain an exposure but wish to change which share we are using because we see a better valuation on one than the other. If I'm trading 1,000 shares of TWO-D for 1,132 shares of TWO-B, does the price per share actually matter? Not really (except for tax purposes if the account is taxable). Whether the market valued the positions at $27,000 or $21,000, it would still be making a choice between 1,000 shares of TWO-D or 1,132 of TWO-B.

Note: For simplicity's sake, I've jumped from the initial position to the final one, though we actually moved from TWO-D to TWO-E and then from TWO-E to TWO-B.

Driving Up Returns

The occasional swap like this can drive up returns over time. Each time we're able to swap between two very similar securities we're creating another improvement in our long-term return expectations.

Result of These Trades

Because we've been able to take advantage of movements in the market like this, we ended up down far less than the broader market. We're down less than 15% year-to-date. The REIT index ETFs are down more than 20% (as of 4/22/2020) for equity REITs and over 50% for mortgage REITs.

Actual Trades

For transparency's sake, we like to show the actual trades.

Our trades are shown in the images below.

First, we have the sale of TWO-E:

Source: Fidelity

Then we have a few purchases on TWO-B:

Those last nine shares are included to have the balance be as close as possible on each side of the trade.

We sold 1,062 shares of TWO-E for $21,240.00.

We purchased 1,132 shares of TWO-B for $21,237.28.

Why make the trade?

Our 1,062 shares of TWO-E were providing $1,991.25 in annual dividends.

The new 1,132 shares of TWO-B will provide $2,157.875 in annual dividends.

That's a pretty big raise. We also get more upside to call value (which is $25.00 for each security). TWO-B has call protection on the calendar until 7/27/2027.

After that, it switches over a floating rate. We could potentially see a decrease in income at that point if short-term rates are low enough. However, that's over 7 years in the future and it would take several years beyond that for the total dividends from TWO-E to catch up.

Conclusion

Investors looking to build a solid income portfolio can begin by looking for stocks with a solid dividend history. From there, they need to do further evaluation on each individual stock. One of the great tools for boosting the income on the portfolio is preferred shares. Under most market circumstances, we've seen preferred shares remain relatively stable. During the recent market turmoil, we have seen increased volatility. When volatility picks up, it can create some favorable opportunities for swapping between very similar preferred shares. We view that as an opportunity to enhance our total returns by swapping from one share to another. We keep a very similar amount invested, but we focus our allocation on the share which is currently out of favor. That gives us the opportunity to enhance income and occasionally boost our upside in the share price at the same time.

