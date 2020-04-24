United Airlines: Disappointing Stock Offering

The company could lose up to $2.25 billion in Q2 at current traffic levels below 5% of previous levels.

The airline currently has access to over $17 billion in capital now.

After obtaining substantial sums of money from the U.S. government, United Airlines (UAL) made a surprise equity offering after the close on April 21. The airline is positioned for plenty of financial aid and loan guarantees from the government to avoid a surprise equity raise. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the airline below $30, but the equity offering was very disappointing for shareholders.

Image Source: United Airlines website

Surprise Equity Offering

After the close, United announced the pricing of 39.25 million shares with a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.925 million additional shares. At an offering price of $26.50, the airline would raise close to $1.2 billion before fees.

With 253 million shares outstanding, the equity offering dilutes shareholders by over 15%. Despite the big Q1 loss and ongoing cash burn, the big question for investors is why United felt the need to dilute shareholders after obtaining a large funding from the federal government.

The airline obtained $5.0 billion from the U.S. Treasury via the Payroll Support Program. The amounts includes a $3.5 billion grant and a $1.5 billon low-interest loan. In addition, United had to issue 4.6 million warrants to purchase shares at $31.50 per shares.

In addition, United submitted an application for an additional $4.5 billion under the Loan Program of the CARES Act. If fully funded, the airline would have to issue another 14.2 million warrants to the U.S. Treasury.

In total, the airline has access to $9.5 billion in funding from the U.S. Treasury. Along with the $4.3 billion in cash as of April 16 and an additional $2.0 billion under an undrawn revolving credit facility, the company didn't appear in the need of raising cash in the current period.

Assuming the Loan Program is fully drawn, United Airlines will now have nearly $15.0 billion in cash plus the access to another $2.0 billion in credit. Only under a very dire outcome does the airline not reach a cash flow positive scenario before burning this much cash.

Big Loss

Legacy competitor Delta Air Lines (DAL) had already informed the market that the airline was burning $60 million in cash per day, so some dire Q1 results from United wasn't too shocking. The airline reported an expected adjusted loss of $1.0 billion in the quarter after revenues dipped 17% to only $8.0 billion. The news media reported the pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion, but this amount included some one-time charges.

Analysts had originally forecast United to top $10.0 billion in revenues last quarter. The company had an expense base of $9.0 billion last Q1, so the results suggest United got little benefits of cost cuts during the quarter when revenues collapsed during March.

The airline already obtained $5.0 billion from the government, or the equivalent of $2.5 billion per quarter in Q2 and Q3 to cover payroll costs. The grant is in essence a reduction to expenses.

The airlines are still generating about 10% of previous revenue levels due to loyalty rewards and cargo. In total, United should have Q2 quarterly revenues in the range of $1.0 billion.

The big question is the current expense levels. Along with Q1, Delta forecast the Q2 expense level to dip to around 50% or $5 billion. United would have a similar expense base and the $3.5 billion grant offers $1.75 billion in payroll costs. The total expense base would be ~$3.25 billion.

The initial estimate is that United is generating a quarterly loss on the rate of $2.25 billion. The cash burn would differ depending on the levels of net bookings considering the limited new bookings and a high level of refunds.

The big question remains whether traffic rebounds anytime during the quarter. TSA checkpoint numbers have started showing week over week growth on most days. With some states reopening economies, the airlines could get some relief with a rebound in passengers. The market doesn't seem to realize that traffic levels were still at 60% of 2019 levels as late as March 15.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that United Airlines has plenty of liquidity and no need to dilute shareholders by over 15% via an equity offering. The airline sector still has a long way to rebound and an additional $1.2 billion in cash doesn't alter the end story much. As BoA suggests, the company could hope to be less reliant on government loans and possibly use the cash to eventually repurchase the warrants as the Form 8-K filing suggests anti-dilutive provisions will exist in the agreement.

While the equity offering far below previous highs was very disappointing, United Airlines has plenty of capital and resources to survive and thrive when the air travel rebounds in the future. The stock remains a buy on weakness.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.