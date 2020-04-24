Steel Dynamics Offers Value, But It's Going To Be Ugly

I expect a meaningful decline in steel prices an demand in the next couple of quarters, and I believe demand recoveries in oil/gas and non-resi construction could take years.

I wasn’t all that bullish on Steel Dynamics (STLD) back in January, but I did say it was worth another look if the price fell into the $20’s. I certainly wasn’t expecting the global Covid-19 outbreak at that point, and that makes the valuation discussion interesting. I think the steel industry is looking at a tough stretch (tougher than the CEOs seem to be expecting/projecting), but I also think Steel Dynamics is among the best-run in the group, and I think it’s better to own EAF operators than blast furnace operators during tough times.

It’s difficult to recommend a commodity stock given the severe disruptions across its most important markets, let alone the meaningful capacity growth that’s coming over the next 18 months. Still, I don’t think my expectations are that aggressive, and the shares do look undervalued. If you can handle the risk, this may be a name to consider now.

A Better Quarter Against Lower Expectations

While Steel Dynamics’ beat versus sell-side estimates was helped by lower expectations (the FY 2020 EPS estimate has fallen about 40% over the past three months), the business did see sequential improvement and the company’s liquidity situation still looks okay even factoring in peak net debt (for the new mill).

Revenue fell about 9% yoy and rose a similar amount sequentially, coming in slightly better than expected. Steel revenue fell 9% yoy and rose 10% qoq, with external shipments up 8% qoq, driven by double-digit growth in long products (typically used more in construction) and a small improvement in overall realized pricing (driven by long products). Fabrication revenue declined 10% qoq on a 6% qoq decline in shipments, and this business largely serves non-residential construction markets. Recycling saw a 20% qoq jump in revenue, driven by improvements in both shipments and pricing (up 10%).

With better volumes and largely controlled input costs (though scrap prices were higher), gross margin improved almost a point from last year and three points from the prior quarter. EBITDA declined 7% yoy, but rebounded sharply 33% versus the fourth quarter. The upstream steel business drove this, with a 36% qoq improvement in EBITDA and a 25% improvement in per-ton EBITDA. Fabrication EBITDA declined 9% qoq, while Recycling improved 15%. All in all, while expectations declined during the quarter, Steel Dynamics did beat expectations by about 6%.

Standing At The Edge Of The Cliff

Nobody really knows how the second and third quarters are going to develop, but the odds are good that “ugly” will be an apt description, particularly if initial attempts to re-open the economy don’t go well.

Steel Dynamics is seeing significant disruptions in autos, machinery, non-residential construction, and oil/gas – basically all of its end-markets. Although I agree with management that customer inventories are likely quite low, I’m not confident that Steel Dynamics is going to enjoy the V-shaped recovery that bulls are hoping for.

Autos offer the best chance for a quicker V-shaped recovery given how the sector was doing before the outbreak and what I believe will be a government-led stimulus package (similar, perhaps, to the “cash for clunkers” program a decade ago). The auto market accounts for around 15% or so of Steel Dynamics’ business, lower than average for a steel company, but management has been actively working to build this.

I’m much less bullish on the near-term recovery prospects for energy and non-residential construction. I believe it may take until 2022 to see a meaningful recovery in energy demand, and I believe demand could bottom at a very low level in interim. While finishing existing projects should support non-residential construction to some extent in 2020, I think the market will enter 2021 with a very weak project funnel, pushing a recovery here into 2022/2023. Infrastructure could be stronger than this, but that would help companies like Nucor (NUE) and Commercial Metals (CMC) more than Steel Dynamics.

The other “but” in all of this is the impact of oncoming capacity additions. While it’s at least plausible that this downturn could deal some capacity coming online, there’s eight million tons of new steelmaking capacity coming to the U.S. over the next 18 months, including Steel Dynamics’ new Texas plant. With about 30% of that plant’s output earmarked for the energy market, the pace of an oil & gas recovery in 2022 certainly makes a difference.

The Outlook

I’m expecting hot-rolled steel prices to average something around $530 for all of 2020 (Q2 will almost certainly be below that, and probably Q3 too), down about 12% from 2019, and I believe the combination of weaker demand and increased capacity will keep a heavy thumb on prices through 2022 before another cyclical top around 2024. Long term, I still think 3% annualized revenue growth is achievable, and I likewise think that mid-single-digit FCFs are possible on a long-term basis, with peak years in the double-digits.

Commodity stocks don’t often trade on the basis of cash flow, partly because some industries (like aluminum) barely produce any on a long-term basis, and partly because forecasting the peaks and troughs is so difficult. Unfortunately, an EV/EBITDA approach isn’t much better, as 2020 EBITDA is going to be abnormally low. In an attempt to correct for that, I’m using a hybrid weighted approach using both near-term EBITDA and my long-term full-cycle average EBITDA estimate. Blended together, I get a near-term fair value of around $27.50, but with longer-term value into the $30’s as the economy recovers.

The Bottom Line

I don’t really think commodity stocks make for good long-term holdings, but there’s definitely money to be made when they’re beaten down. I can see downside risk for Steel Dynamics into the teens, but between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, even factoring in weaker prices, weaker demand, and oncoming supply increases, these shares just look too undervalued to now. I don’t know that I’ll be buying (I don’t need the risk…), but it’s hard not to consider it today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.