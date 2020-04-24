Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SVCBF) CEO Ulf Larsson on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (OTCPK:SVCBF) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call April 24, 2020 2:00 AM ET

Björn Lyngfelt

Good morning. My name is Björn Lyngfelt, Vice President Communications. Sincerely welcome to this press conference and the presentation of SCA First Quarter. President, Ulf Larsson; and CFO, Toby Lawton will present the report and then there will be the opportunity to ask questions.

Ulf, the floor is yours.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you for that Bjorn and also from my side a warm welcome to this presentation of SCAs performance in the first quarter 2020. I’d like to start with this slide to summarize the first quarter, and during this first quarter, our business of course has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Our main priority has been to secure the health and safety of our employees, and by doing so, we have, despite the circumstances also succeeded in securing a stable production level in, I must say, rather challenging environment.

The affect related to the coronavirus on production deliveries and demand for SCA’s products has been other words, so far been quite limited in the first quarter. As a precautionary measure, we have to secure the long-term financial health of the operations. We have had the firm focus on secure in the current cash flow by avoiding unnecessary expenditures, stock manager and things like that.

When it then comes to the demand, it has been affected differently within our product areas. We see for instance in increased amount for pulp, for tissue, hygiene products and also for specialty papers while the demand for pulp for printing and writing paper has declined. In kraftliner we see increased deliveries and declining stock levels due to an increased demand for packaging paper for e-commerce and essential products and even electronics. On the negative side here, we have a decreased demand for industrial packaging in general, but the packaging for spare parts is reasonably okay.

During the latter part of the first quarter, the demand has been negatively affected mainly for printing paper but also for solid wood products and there is of course uncertainties for these areas going forward. Sales level was well maintained during the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 19, owning to a strong volume development, mainly for pulp from our rebuilt pulp mill, but also for kraftliner.

Prices within all product areas have, however, decreased substantially in the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter '19. But here we should then bear in mind that the price is in principle peaked around the fourth quarter 2018 and the first quarter 2019. The sharp decline in prices has of course had negative impact on sales, but above all on EBITDA, which dropped 34% quarter on quarter. On the other hand during the first quarter, we’ve seen lower costs for raw material such as wood, OCC and so on.

Finally, I will also in this summary mention that we have based on the survey made out to our Forest Holdings during the summer 2019 verified that we can gradually increase the harvesting in our Forest Holdings from today's level of 4.35 million cubic meter to 5.4 million cubic meter. And this is really good news and will I come back to this later.

When we look at our financial key figures for the first quarter 2020, we can note that we delivered SEK10.3 billion on EBITDA level, and this is a reduction by 34% as mentioned, compared to the quarter Q1 2019. And that you can also see in the graph on the right hand side, although we still have delivered an EBITDA margin of 21% and industrial return on capital employed on 9% calculated over the last 12 months. Our leverage increased to 1.9 as you can see and that was mainly as an effect of currently lower EBITDA level.

Now, I'd like to turn into each segment starting with the forest, and during the first quarter, we had a stable supply of wood industries despite the mild winter. And as you might know, SCA has a high degree of self sufficiency. We have geographically dispersed Forest Holdings and this means typically that we are in good position, when it comes to our fiber supply whatever weather conditions.

So, as I mentioned last time, we now have significantly lowered pulp wood prices both for the pulpwood that we import as well as for the wood we buy on stumpage. In addition, the price for sawlogs is dropping but much slower. And today, we have no impact on price or quality from spruce beetle damages in our region, which we are very happy for. As a result of high demand from the pulp and kraftliner industry, sales increased by 11% quarter-on-quarter, although wood prices fell.

As we can see here also that, the EBITDA increased by 37%, mainly due to the increase in net growth in the Forest from 3 million to 4 million cubic meters per year, and by now that we have increasing earnings from revaluation of biological assets. In wood, we have had the stable consumption during the first quarter 2020 and the prices have been on the level due to oversupply in continental Europe, but that is not at least because of the problems with the spruce beetle that we've talked about before.

My estimation a quarter goal was that price was for solid wood products should decrease by around 2% from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, and we now know that the actual outcome for us was more minus 2.7% for the first quarter in that comparison. Yes, I know it's hard to foresee the market development for Q2. We have had somewhat divided development on the market and I will come back to that in a while.

Sales anyway was down 14% and EBITDA 68%, when comparing quarter-on-quarter, but you should bear in mind that the restructuring of SCA Wood France provided SEK90 million in the first quarter '19. Then, we turn into pulp and the demand for pulp is back on a good level. For instance, we see a strong increase in demand for pulp for tissue, hygiene products and specialty paper. As we indicated in the annual report, the prices started to increase and we know that the European NBSK peak's prices come from 820, up to 840 in March.

SCA, Metsa and other players have now announced further price increases from $840, up to $880 to $890 per ton. Stock levels for hard wood as well soft wood pulp are now on the normalized level and some capacity has also been closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pulp sales increased by 5% in the first quarter 2020 compared to Q1’19, entirely due to significantly increased volumes. And as you can see from the graph below to the left, prices have fallen during the corresponding period and this has resulted in EBITDA dropping 47%.

And if we then turn into containerboard, we have seen strongly increasing delivery of kraftliner since last summer, as you can see in the graph in the upper left corner, and we have new statistics early this morning, showing that delivers in March 20 was 8.5% higher than March 2019. And at same time, we have noted lower production during Q1, 2020 due to the Finnish strike and also because to the coronavirus. This has led to continue decreasing inventory levels and the levels are low.

And again, according to the statistics that came this morning, we have a 30% lower stock level in March this year than we had one year ago. And we also continue to note stable level in the demand for boxes. The price for testliner has increased recently by EUR30 per tonne due to strong demand and gradually increasing prices for OCC. Supplies have announced another price increase of further EUR50 per tonne testliner, and we estimate that the price for kraftliner will follow an increase by EUR30 per tonne as a first step.

Overall, sale went down 5% quarter-on-quarter for paper, as you can see from the graphs below to the left. Prices have dropped by the volumes for kraftliner has risen. EBITEDA dropped 38% quarter-on-quarter due to lower prices that was mitigated by higher kraftliner volumes and also by lower of raw material cost and a positive exchange rate effect.

As I mentioned before, we made the new forest survey back in 2019 and this survey shows that the annual growth in SCA’s Forest was 1 million cubic meter higher per year than we measured earlier. We have now done some work and calculated a new harvesting plan based on this survey and the survey shows that we can gradually increase the harvesting volume from today's 4.3 million cubic meter per year, up to 5.4 million cubic meter per year 2025. And the ramp up is expected to be linear over five years and after that we will remain on the new level.

In terms of cash flow, we estimate the positive impact will increase gradually to reach an annual effect of SEK300 million to SEK350 million per year in 2025, all other things being equal of course. And the effect will come from both an increased cash flow from old Forest Holdings and improved mix actually relative higher volume from our own Forest. And in terms of profit, the effect is estimated to SEK150 million to SEK175 million per year as an increased targeting volume on own-Forest Holdings will decrease the revaluation effect.

And then my last slide before I hand over to Toby here. And in SCA, as I mentioned, we can only see a limited effect in Q1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we expect to continue the uncertainty going forward here. But to summarize, in Forest, we have had no effect whatsoever so far. In wood, we have seen only a limited effect Q1, but we'll see as I mentioned, the significant uncertainty going forward.

As SCA now, we have stable volumes to Scandinavia and the well-working market here. The demand in Asia is improving after a week start over Q1. On the other hand, we can see that we have very low activity in Southern Europe, for example, Italy, France, Spain and so on and also in the UK and we believe that we will probably need to reduce production in Q2 in order to meet the lower demand, and we will keep a total eye on the stock level and we will stay at the production from that perspective.

In pulp, we’ve seen an increase demand in Q1 as I mentioned and especially for pulp tissue and hygiene products. On the other hand, we see a lowered amount for pulp to printing and writing, but that is the minor part of our supplies, so less impact from that. In paper, we see a higher demand for kraftliner and significantly lower demand for publication paper. But if we stop in kraftliner, an increased amount for e-commerce essential products, but lower for industrial packaging.

In publication paper, we have seen a significant decline in demand resulting temporary production stops at Ortviken going forward. Our main priority has been to secure the health and safety of our employees and also try to reduce the infection risk, and we have procedures in place to minimize disruptions in production and distribution. We've also secured a good -- the supply of the critical raw materials. We are in this period helped by the fact that we have our own logistic company, and by that we have good access to distribution capacity which is really important these days.

We have had a firm focus on securing the current cash flow by avoiding unnecessary expenditures, stock management and so on. And finally I would also like to underline that we have a strong liquidity situation supported by our own forest holding.

So and by that, I hand over to you, Toby.

Toby Lawton

Thank you, Ulf. I will start here with the income statement and here you can see again on the net sales we had a decline of 6% in net sales versus the first quarter 2019 where prices had the major impact negativity while volume particularly pulp, but also no kraftliner has had a positive effect.

Our EBITDA margin in the first quarter was 21.5%, which is down from the high point in Q1 2019, but still resilient EBITDA margin level. Financial items further down are more or less in line with last year, slightly lower, and the tax has an effective tax rate of 20%, so normal stable and effective tax rates and a tax charge of 121 million, which gives us a net profit for the period of SEK493 million and earnings per share in the quarter of SEK0.69 per share.

Looking to the next slide with the contribution by segments and quarter, starting on the top left with the forest, you can see here we've had an increasing trend over a number of quarters, which is really driven by the higher volume and demand, particularly from Ostrand in the pulp sector. The higher volume used to supply Ostrand is mainly externally sourced. So that doesn't impact our bottom line in the forest division, which is really driven by the harvesting of our own forest and the revaluation effect in our own forest.

So when it comes to the bottom-line, you can see we've had to a higher EBITDA this quarter versus the quarter one last year, and that effect is really due to the new revaluation, which is around SEK100 million higher due to the new evaluation method of our forest holdings. But we are down versus the fourth quarter, when we had seasonally -- we had some more harvesting of our own forest, but we also had some capital gains on some sales of forest land in the full score tests. So, that had an impact versus the fourth quarter.

When it comes to the wood division, on net sales at the top, we had more deliveries this quarter versus quarter four last year. But we only have the hounds have lower pricing and on the bottom-line you can see also the effect of lower prices versus the fourth quarter and previous quarters last year which is partly offset now by somewhat lower would cost. On the pulp at the top, you can see the effect of higher volumes versus quarter four. We had the maintenance stop in quarter four as well, which suppressed volumes a little bit, but we have now lower prices versus quarter four and versus the quarters last year. So, that has a negative impact on sales.

When it comes to EBITDA, again, we had no maintenance stop this quarter. So that's why we come up versus the fourth quarter. We also have a positive impact from lower wood cost, but offset by negative impacts again from lower prices, even though as the price increase came through at the end of the quarter.

On paper, we've had the better kraftliner deliveries in quarter one versus quarter four, but average pricing is lower. And when it comes to the bottom-line, the result is similar where we have a negative effect from lower prices, but we're offset by some better kraftliner volumes. We have, again, no maintenance stops in paper either in the first quarter as we had some in the fourth quarter and we have some positive effects from wood costs and FX here as well.

Looking at the bridge now our net sales versus the same quarter last year, quarter one last year, you can see we have SEK5.1 billion of net sales in the first quarter last year. We have a significant negative impact from price of 16%, which is across all the segments. This is offset with an 11% positive effect from high volumes, which is both from the higher pulp volumes mix from expanded pulp mill, but we also had some volumes this quarter in kraftliner. We have a positive impact on currency of 2%, and then we have a 3% impact from the deconsolidation of Wood France, which happened early last year.

Then on the next slide, on the bridge for EBITDA, you can see here, we had a EBITDA of SEK1.56 billion in the first quarter of last year and we have a significant impact of price on EBITDA of SEK912 million, and this is remembering again the first quarter last year was more or less the high point price-wise across most segments, and this offset then by volume, which is again pulp and kraftliner of 167 million.

We have a positive effect on lower costs for raw material both wood raw material and some other raw materials. Recycled fiber is another raw material of 174 million and we have a positive currency effect of 140 million, and then we have the effect in other, which is mainly the effect that we had a one-off item in Q1 last year from the divestment of a Wood France, which was 90 million. So, that's the bridge and we land on EBITDA levels, Q1 2020 just over 1 billion EBITDA margin, fairly resilient level at 21.5%.

When it comes to cash flow you can see we start with the EBITDA and then we take away the effect of the reevaluation of biological asset, so and then, we have our operating cost surplus. We have a change in working capital this quarter of minus 146 million. The first quarter always seasonally has an expansion of working capital, but we better than last year and this year partly due to the fact that we have a very close control as Ulf have mentioned on cash flow during the first quarter.

We have current capital expenditures in the quarter of 175 million and an operating cash flow of 341 million, and then we have strategic capital expenditures of 189 million. So, we are still funding our strategic expansion well within operating cash flow and generating a reasonable operating cash flow. And then looking at the net debt bridge, you can see, at the end of last year we had a net debt of 8.6 billion.

We have the effect of the operating cash flow, which reduces net debt by 341 million. We have the strategic CapEx on the other hand of 189 million. And then I want lastly to highlight on the right hand side on other, we have an effect this quarter from the net pension liability, which mainly comes from the asset side where we have a net effect of 600 million versus the fourth quarter last year, so net debt at the end of the first quarter is 9.1 billion.

And then just to give an overview now of our financing and liquidity situation, there's a lot of numbers on this slide, but if I just focus on the table on the top left, you can see the breakdown of our total debt of 9 billion there and the different sources of that total debt of 9 billion. I won't go into the details, but at the bottom left, we described some of the actions we've taken since the end of the period.

And particularly we have a new learn from SEK, the Swedish Export Credit agency, which we’ve used to reduce our exposure to commercial paper. And we've also taken on additional, RCF on board of SEK1.6 billion. So with those two, we've increased our liquidity reserves to SEK7.5 billion, which means -- yes, we both have a strong liquidity and we have a large liquidity reserve.

And then to just come to the next slide, just to show the balance sheets, we have all Forest assets, which are now valued just over SEK70 billion, and then we have a total capital employed, including all the other industrial assets of SEK77 billion, and on that debt is now SEK9.1 billion which cause a net debt to EBITDA of 1.9 times an increase verses the end of last year of 1.6 times mainly driven by a lower enrolling level of EBITDA and then we have an equity of SEK68 billion and a net debt to equity ratio then of 13%.

And I'll hand back to Ulf.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you for that, Toby. Well, you have to summarize, I mean, as I said so far we haven't been too impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but of course we have the portion of uncertainty going forward here now. Sales declined versus the first quarter of '19 and also EBITDA but then we should bear in mind that the first quarter '19 and the fourth quarter '18 was more or less the peak. And the good news that the higher forest growth enables increased annual harvesting volume. We will gradually step-by-step increased from today's level up to 5.4 million cubic meters in 2025.

So with that, I think we open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question and our first question comes from the line of Mikael Doepel. Your line is now open.

Mikael Doepel

Just starting off with your visibility right now, you talk about the COVID pandemic that you’ve haven't seen much impact so far but. So what’s visibility I mean across the different segments in terms of order books and so on?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I mean as I said, we are -- in pulp and in kraftliner, we have really strong order books. And in the publication papers, as I mentioned, I mean, we have had the declining stock of orders. And also as I said, we will keep an eye on the stock level. So when needed, we will take curtailments in publication paper. And finally then solid wood products, it is a little bit unsecured picture I think for solid wood products, but we have -- as it is yes, now rather strong stock of orders. At the same time we know that, I mean, the Mediterranean area I feel more or less closed, UK is also more or less closed.

On the other hand, we have a strong market in Scandinavia. We have strong markets in China and Japan as it is just now. And we have to keep an eye on this. I mean, it's not, we have to be flexible and today -- as it is today, we plan for some curtailments in also in solid wood products, but as it is sales now we don't know how much when really.

Mikael Doepel

Okay. And in terms of the graphic papers, what kind of magnitude of the demand levels declines you seeing?

Ulf Larsson

Sorry, what kind of magnitude in terms of...

Mikael Doepel

Demand declines for graphic papers in Europe.

Ulf Larsson

Demand, well, I mean, you know that structurally publication papers is a declining market and I mean, just now it's really tough for this business. And as we see it just now, I mean, we have taken one week of curtailments. We are taking one week and we are planning for let's say another three to four weeks to come. And there will be spread out during the second quarter, and maybe in the third quarter, if needed. So, we have a short stock of orders in publication paper.

Mikael Doepel

Okay, then just a final question on the kraftliner side. What's the mix in terms of end use for your products?

Ulf Larsson

Yes. I mean, typically for containerboard, you have, let's say, 15% industrial, you have maybe 23% fresh food, you have 25% processed foods, you have beverages just maybe 5% to 10%, consumer products is maybe 10% to 15%, and then you have other. And it's not so easy for us to know exactly the end use, because we are not selling to end users, we are selling to converters.

And if we look into kraftliner then you have a big effect of core score industrial applications, but industrial is also divided between new production and spare parts. And as I said, we feel a little bit strong market for spare parts and for new production. But I think that, I mean, the logic for us is more to industrial and fresh food and so on. But on other end, we have a big portion of Eurokraft from Obbola, and that is maybe more related to the general market for containable also including testliner.

Operator

Okay. Our next question comes from the line of Christian Kopfer. Your line is now open.

Christian Kopfer

Okay. Thanks operator. I'll try again. Yes, -- sorry, I missed your comment Ulf on the EBITDA effects on the forest side because of the higher harvesting. Talked about SEK170 million higher or can you just go through that quick again? Thanks.

Ulf Larsson

Yes. I mean, we will -- in terms of cash flow, we estimate that the impact will increase gradually to reach an annual effect of SEK300 million to SEK350 million per year in 2025, and all other things being equal, of course. And the effect will come from both an increased cash flow from own forest holdings and an improved mix, actually at relative high volume from our own forest. In terms of profit, the effect is estimated SEK250 million to SEK275 million as an increased harvesting volume on own forest with decreased the revaluation effect. So that's the thinking here.

Christian Kopfer

Thanks for that. And on the pulp side, I was little bit surprised on the costs here. If I deduct the maintenance stop effect that you had in the fourth quarter of 2019 then it seems like costs have gone up per tonne in the first quarter. Is that something you can comment on?

Toby Lawton

Yes, we don't give a running commentary on cost per tonne. Of course, in the first quarter we had a maintenance stop. And in the first quarter we don't have the stop. As we said, we see some improvement in wood cost going forward, but it's limited so far. But we do see some benefit in wood costs going forward. But we don't give a…

Christian Kopfer

Was it something special throw the higher cost in Q1, if you just for the maintenance stop in Q4.

Toby Lawton

No, we had a relatively a stable Q1. Of course the, in Q4, we had the maintenance stop and we also had some effects from yes, the wood chip conveyor belt which you can say it's probably hard to split those out completely from the Q4, which that's we didn't have those effects in Q1, so we didn't have the maintenance stop in Q1, otherwise relatively stable in terms of the main cost items, as I say, slightly lower slightly low wood cost. You have an effect from -- you do have an effect from electricity prices, somewhat that where net seller of electricity in Östrand and electricity prices lower in Q1, so that's on the other side.

Christian Kopfer

Right. And on the electricity for the group, are you hedging that anything for 2020? Or how does the lower electricity price run through for you for the group?

Toby Lawton

Yes, we basically hedge on net exposure. We are a net buyer of electricity for the groups. So overall we have a portion of that hedged and we reduced that over time. So we have maybe in for the next quarter we have up to around 75% of the electricity cost hedged and then it runs down over a period of a bit more than a year.

Christian Kopfer

Okay. Finally from on the wood division, I don't know if I missed it, but Ulf , did you talked about what you see in terms of pricing in the next quarter. You can say something on that?

Ulf Larsson

I didn't because there is, it is. I mean we have a lot of uncertainties now and as I said, it's also very a scattered market. We are today it is more or less strong in Scandinavia and in Asia, but other parts of the market is more or less totally closed in the Mediterranean area in the North Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Isle Egypt is open and a rather good markets. So I mean it is very, as you can understand, it's not easy to forecast today.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Oskar Lindstrom. Your line is now open.

Oskar Lindstrom

Yes. So, two questions from my side, the first one here is, I mean, you've seen quite certain about increasing prices for kraftliner. So far, as far as I can see prices in Europe having increased up €10 to €15 per ton out of the total €50 that you announced. I mean, what gives you the certainty about the further €30 being achieved? And when do you think that we should expect to see this? And also on kraftliner, do you believe that the difficulties in recovered paper sourcing are having an impact on demand for kraftliner?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, first I think we have seen that the testliner prices went up by €30 per ton and then we have also see further announcements from some players now over another €50 per ton. And typically in this market, I would say that kraftliner will follow testliner. So, I think we'll reach €30 per ton as a first step. And of course increasing also prices will have an impact on the pricing for testliner. And that is also maybe one of the drivers for the price announcements that they have now seen testliner and that will in direct heavenly impact also in kraftliner, but the market is strong. And as I said, we have new statistics this morning and I mean we have strong shipments if we compare this March with March, 2019, it's up 8.5%. If we look into the soft level is 30% lower today than it was one year ago. And of course all these things together will, will have an impact.

Toby Lawton

Just quickly, you mentioned the fixed price but the PPI price for kraftline is one many follow up and that went up €30 per ton, I think around a week ago. So it's already in the markets already for the coming.

Oskar Lindstrom

Super. Second question here is, I mean, you're now taking some actions to reduce production of publication paper. I mean, assuming the decline in demand that we're seeing now, knocking a bounce back a major way. Does this sort of corona situation and impact on publication paper speed up or trigger any thoughts about restructuring what we can maybe sort of moving some top capacity from Ostrand to Obbola et cetera. Yes, your thoughts about that?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, yes, we are focused on operational things. I mean, we have to keep an eye on the cash flow, the financing, I mean, to keep deepest staying safe and also as Toby mentioned to keep an eye on the cash flow. I mean, we don't do smaller projects that we can now move. We do that and we tried to reduce the stock level and whatever. Stay close to our customers and all that kinds of things that you have to do. Yes. So we are very operation focused just now.

Oskar Lindstrom

Alright, thank you. But it doesn't speed up any sort of plans around this after the current sort of crisis situation.

Ulf Larsson

I mean, I think, I don't think this is the time for strategic plans. You have to do them when you are in, I mean economy and you can think more clear and long-term. So, I mean now we have to react and handle on this short-term situation. So, I mean you looking in all that we have showed you for development projects and I mean they are there and we have done the total work around them, and then it's always a question about timing, but just now we are 100% focused on operational things.

Operator

Okay. Our next question comes from the line of Linus Larsson. Your line is now open.

Linus Larsson

I'd like to follow-up on the Forest side and the harvesting plans that you present. First, what will this lead to in terms of self sufficiency in, say, 2025 for the group in terms of Wood self sufficiency, of course? And Ulf, you said what implications are estimated to be in terms of P&L and cash flow. But just for clarification, say, what you're talking about now is reflected in your current valuation, right?

Ulf Larsson

Yes. I'll start with self-sufficiency. I mean today, we harvest 4.35 million cubic meters per year on an annual base and now we believe 25% in a five years time. And then again, it depends of course on what kind of industrial capacity we have at that time. I should know about, I mean that the total consumption today is may be between 11 million, 12 million cubic meter. I mean, if we remain on that level, then you can calculate yourself.

Toby Lawton

At self sufficiency also, we include the wood chips from our own mills. So, you could say, today we kept to be around 45%, self sufficient. Then if add on a million cubic meters of harvesting and then we would presumably get wood chips back for another full proportion of that. So, we would get well over 50% based on today's industrial volume used.

Ulf Larsson

Everything equals.

Toby Lawton

Yes. Yes.

Ulf Larsson

And so the other one, Linus, you have to take that again.

Linus Larsson

Yes, I appreciate. That's very helpful. You gave the -- your estimates on P&L and cash flow impacts from the increased harvesting. But just for clarification's sake, in terms of your value on the balance sheet, are there any implications apart from what you have already presented?

Toby Lawton

I think, firstly, it's a preliminary calculation so far. So, it's not confirmed, but it's preliminary, and will then to be included in the books for once it's been confirmed. So, as you know, we value our forest asset at market prices. So, the total value of the forest asset depends on the volume, the standing volume. So, that is really unchanged in our balance sheets by this, what might have some impact and the proportion of biological assets versus land value and that we have to come back on. But the total value in the balance sheet again is based on market value. So it's not impacted by this.

Linus Larsson

Great. That's very helpful. And then also, I guess related to forestry, what's the current price trend in your area of operation?

Ulf Larsson

This is little bit, as I said, I mean when it comes to pulp food, we have seen decreasing prices for imported goods. Also when we buy wood on stumpage, we see the prices is coming down. The official price lists that you have in this region, they have been rather flat from in the Northern part. When you look at the prices for sawlogs, I would say that they are slightly down but not too much. But again, as I said, we are not impacted by as it just now by the spruce beetle disease, which we are happy for of course. So I mean it's rather -- it's rather stable situation here.

Linus Larsson

You're not expecting the relief in the next one or two quarters, in terms of your Wood cost?

Ulf Larsson

We will not speculate in that. But I mean, if we have a come down quite a bit when it comes to the pulp food prices. And as it is just now I think we have high prices for sawlogs in this region. And yes -- but they are where they are and the, I think as they see us now they are there and I don't like to comment on what's going to happen.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Cole Hathorn. Your line is now open.

Cole Hathorn

Thanks for the question. Just following up on the pulp could you just back and confirm your end demand, is it 65%, 70% to the tissue end markets? And have you got any color from your customers around effectively stocking up on that? How's the demand environment looking there? And then on kraftliner, if you just dig it a little bit more into industrial in segments, how are you seeing customers managing the decline in demand for products and the productions stops that you've got in industrial end market segments?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I gave it to try and Toby can maybe compliment. I mean, sawmill pulp and I mean for us a little bit more than the 70% of what we produce goes to, I mean tissue you and the hygiene products I would say. And then, we have all the big part that is going to our own publication, paper mill, Ortviken, close nearby. And as you know, the market for printing writing is structurally a declining market. So, we get less and less exposed to that kind of customers step-by-step here. And then, what was your second question in terms of pulp, was that the stop?

Cole Hathorn

I'm just wondering, have there been any changes in the orders from the tissue manufacturers on pulp?

Ulf Larsson

As I said, we have tremendous demand just now. We have more demand than we can deliver so that is -- and from all regions really, so strong market in non-leasing U.S but also from the European market. So that is our view as it just now, that might change but just now it's super strong.

Toby Lawton

Yes. Then I could get some flavor on the kraftliner. You’re mentioning the mix, the kraftliner is a mix between, you have some fresh food and food sectors which are going strongly and consumer goods are going strongly. You also have home electronics is going, the sector which is performing well at the moment.

And then on the other hand you have the industrial sector, which is obviously weaker and so it's a split picture. And you could also add to that really that probably Scandinavia, we are bit more overweight in Scandinavia where the market is more healthy and we also supply a larger proportion to consumer and foods end users rather than industrial. Overall we feel strong demand in kraftliner and that's what's driving the market environment.

Ulf Larsson

In Industrial just little bit more focused on spare parts and things like that and having that, that is much stronger than production.

Cole Hathorn

That's very good color. Just one follow-up on kraftliner, have you seen any benefit from the downtime production issues from IP and some of their mills not being able to export some volumes in the market?

Ulf Larsson

I mean it's always the question about supply and demand so if production comes down a bit, then of course you get a better buy. But just now you have lots of different components impacting the market. So it's really hard to predict what is in this. But we have seen clearly we have seen some production capacity being closed. We've seen some struggles with the OCC supply.

We have seen an increase in prices for OCC and on the other hand, we see of course that in some markets the demand is coming down but in this palace yes now we feel that we have a strong momentum for kraftliner. And as I said, we have the statistics now this morning and delivers was substantially up and stock level, just a lower level and it's 30% lower than it was last year. So I mean it is sustainable situation for kraftliner now.

Operator

Okay. Our next question comes from the line of Robin Santavirta. Your line is now open.

Robin Santavirta

Thank you very much. Three questions, please first of all, what is your own unavailability above OCC at the moment? Secondly, you postpone or cancel the dividend now for the AGM in March. What is the reason for that looking at your liquidity, your debt level and the asset backing quite strong? So just sort of could you explain, what is the reason for paying on the dividend this spring? And then finally, could you share some lights on the CapEx for this here? What is the current stand? Thanks.

Ulf Larsson

So, we need to see OCC supply. I mean we are in a good position, when it comes to the OCC supply. So, we feel basic here in that part. When it comes to the dividends, I mean, as you say, we are a very stable company and we are well financed. We have the backing from the Forest, but still it is uncertain times and we feel that, it is better now to wait-and-see. We don't know what's going to happen with this coronavirus pandemic, and now we have all flexibility to that one can wish, and that was the reason for not taking the decision in the AGM that we had in March. And CapEx may be a little bit.

Toby Lawton

Yes. I can say on CapEx. We previously guided SEK1.2 billion roughly for the current CapEx and I think that guidance stands. So we have about the same level. And then I think continue to CapEx, which is primarily driven by the overlap project of course, which is continuing including to plan. But then I think we've guided previously around SEK2 billion for the year, but we won't be at that level. This year will be a bit under that level, probably near SEK1.5 billion for the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Markku Jarvinen. Your line is now open.

Markku Jarvinen

It's Markku from Handelsbanken. Maybe just to continue on the CapEx side. The strategic CapEx comes down for this year then do you sort of expect that to be spent next year?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I think the whole project, I mean, -- the total costs of the whole project is the same and the project is on time. So it's no delay to the project. So, some of that will be shifted to next year and the year after basically.

Markku Jarvinen

Sure. And perhaps further on the dividend, I suppose your policy is to stay stable and increasing dividend. How does tie in to your cash flow now? How do you look at that?

Ulf Larsson

Policy remains, I mean, conditions are a little bit different than the normal. I mean, again, we took the decision not to payout the dividends in March, but we also said that have to see down the line cash flow is stable. We have good stability when it comes to financing. We have the good backing from the forest holdings.

And so, I mean, and all these things are good news of cash. But we live in uncertain times now and let us wait-and-see a couple of months and see the development. I mean, we don't know if we will have a second wave here of corona or and I mean, we don't know what's going to happen, that that was the reason why we took the decision not to pay-off the dividends in March. And, we will wait-and-see the development just now.

Markku Jarvinen

Good, good. And on maintenance, is your schedule for this year unchanged?

Toby Lawton

You mean the maintenance stops? Or do you mean -- yes, the schedule is changed. Basically we have a maintenance stop ongoing. This week actually in Obbola, which is unchanged. And then for the rest of the year also we have remaining stop some more in the autumn, so they in a schedule as before, so not a big change.

Markku Jarvinen

Good. Then on Wood products, you commented on demand, and you saw prices down, was it, 2.7% in Q1? How do you see pricing develop going into Q2?

Toby Lawton

I mean as I said, the 2.7% was for us and the Q1 compared with Q4’19 and as now it is tricky. I mean, if you also look at pricing, we are on a very low level. So I mean in some obvious we have seeing that prices coming up. But on the other hand, if you have restrictions when it comes to delivery stuff will have a negative impact and again Scandinavia, Asia some other markets, good to rather strong demand just now.

But on the other hand, you have some other markets that are totally closed in Mediterranean area, UK. And so, some, we cannot really yet share. We have to wait to see little bit, and again to, we have to be flexible and we will adapt the production according to the stock level development. So, something, we will not let our stock level increase. In that case, we will rather take curtailments.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Johannes Grunselius. Your line is now open.

Johannes Grunselius

So most of my questions have been answered, but perhaps I just have a little bit of a follow-up on the forestry side and the new harvesting plant. I mean, do you see any big implications here for the forest outtake for this year and next year, if you can sort of help me with what you have forecasted in terms of local Forest outtake, that is?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, we said that we believe in the linear increase from today's level up to 2025. So, I mean, it will give approximately 200,000 cubic meters per year.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay. Yes, got you. And then bit of follow-up us on the Wood product side. You already gave us a lot of color, but how should one view the mix in the future Q3 and Q4? I mean, I can imagine that to do-it-yourself market is extremely strong here when it comes to Wood products locally, but on the other hand, we have a lot of weak sort of markets when it comes to more high value sort of goods. Could you help me talk a little bit about that, do you foresee any deterioration or even an improvements in the next?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, I wish I could help you, but I can't really because, it is so different between different markets. As I said I mean, Scandinavia, the BM or DIY market is rather strong. So I think when people are home now and if they are okay, then they'd start to build things at home and that is good for the consumption of course. If you are in France and UK, yes, UK also in against BM sector, we have felt also some signs of improvements now, but on the other end in France it's quite down.

So I mean, yes, now you have to be flexible again. You have to know your market and you have to move volumes from one market to the other, maybe also from one segment to the other in order to make it possible to continue to produce. If you do that in a clever way then you can run the production in a decent way. But again, too many things that we don't know about the future just now, so it's yes, better to sit. I mean, wait and see, follow the market and tried to be as flexible as possible.

Johannes Grunselius

Just a follow-up also on pulp prices, I haven't seen about you, you had a little bit of discounts when it comes to Q1 deliveries. Am I right that those discounts will vanish here in Q2, in other words that your realized prices will be slightly higher Q2 versus Q1?

Ulf Larsson

Yes. I mean you know the structure in this business. So when we entered into 2020, you had somewhat increased discounts. So the first step from 820 to 840 was, I mean, the effect was more or less $3, if you compare year on year. So what comes 8.40 that will give us net contribution, but the discount, they are typically, they're negotiated one year at the time. So, I think they have done well for 2020.

Operator

Ulf Larsson

Okay. Thanks for the interest you’ve taken in our report. We look forward to hearing from you again in the 21st of July, when we present our report for the second quarter this year. Let’s hope that things by then are a bit more normal and foreseeable. Thank you and have a good week.