Capital One: Tough Times To Be In Consumer Banking

Pushing me away from COF is lack of diversification outside consumer finance and a loan book whose credit quality seems inferior.

Balances increased and net margin dropped, both as expected, while credit metrics have not shown signs of trouble yet.

The first quarter was far from a walk in the park for Capital One, although much of the headwinds is probably yet to come.

Forget the headline numbers: Capital One's (COF) $4.22 adjusted EPS miss in 1Q20 was an eyesore, primarily driven by a necessary increase in credit reserves that was clearly not properly factored into consensus estimates. Still, the quarter was far from a walk in the park for the McLean, Virginia-based consumer bank.

There was not much to celebrate about a start to 2020 that was deeply scarred by the COVID-19 crisis and the shutdown of the global economy, in March. Revenues climbed minimally YOY, with the underlying top-line drivers following some of the same trends observed across the financial services space.

Image credit

A look at key 1Q20 numbers

Loan balances were up strongly, particularly in domestic credit card, the largest of Capital One's segments. The trend seems aligned with the theme of consumers seeking liquidity ahead of the expected deceleration in economic activity and pickup in unemployment across the country. Interestingly, however, ending low balance growth was lower than average balance increase, possibly suggesting deceleration in balance sheet expansion at the end of the quarter as transaction volumes probably began to drop sharply.

Not a surprise, the current interest rate environment (lower across the board, flatter along the curve) did not help Capital One or any of its peers much. Net interest margin of 6.78% dropped noticeably quarter-over-quarter, and by about 8 bps year-over-year. Capital One's Walmart (WMT) portfolio likely played a role by changing the asset mix unfavorably.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Seeking Alpha

Regarding credit metrics, delinquency rates dropped sequentially and YOY, most noticeably on the riskier auto loan side. Net charge off improved, although the metric could be skewed by asset acquisition.

It is important, however, to keep a finger on the pulse of Capital One's credit quality, as I believe the brunt of the deterioration will be felt in the second quarter and possibly beyond, depending on the extent of the economic crisis. Keep in mind, as the graph above suggests, that the bank's loan book has one of the lowest-quality profiles in the sector.

Other options to consider

In terms of investment strategy, I am a big proponent of diversification across sectors regardless of the macroeconomic environment. Therefore, while a strong argument could be made against investing in the financial services space ahead of what will likely be a deep recession, I see value in placing calculated bets in this sector today.

However, in line with my stock picking approach for turbulent times, I find it most important now to buy shares of the highest-quality companies that have the most diverse business models. That said, I can't seem to find a good-enough reason to own COF at current levels, even if the stock has already dropped nearly 50% from the 2020 peak (see graph below).

Data by YCharts

My reservations towards COF that I shared last earnings season remain largely the same: lack of diversification outside consumer finance and a loan book whose credit quality seems inferior compared to most peers. While valuations are no longer much of a concern, after they climbed relentlessly in 2019, I rank "bargain-hunting" much lower on my list of factors to consider when buying pro-cyclical stocks in periods of distress.

In the financial services space, I continue to favor JPMorgan (JPM) for its well-balanced exposure to the consumer and institutional verticals, and American Express (AXP) for the network-dependent, fee-based business model.

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.