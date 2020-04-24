Okta: Still Risky

Source: Hedgeye

Okta (OKTA) benefits from the remote work theme, and the growth hacking theme in which enterprises cross-integrate to drive the adoption and use of their products. Okta's authentication and access security solutions have witnessed a spike in usage this quarter. Management was also positive about its forward guidance during the last earnings call. This has kept valuation in the frothy territory. Okta is a stock to buy if a lower price presents itself in the event of a sell-off. At the current price, it remains expensive at over 29x P/S.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

On Monday, March 16, France announced a country-wide lockdown; that same day, we saw a 95% increase in unique Zoom user logins, compared to the previous Monday. On Thursday, March 19, the day California announced a shelter-in-place directive, we saw a 50% increase in unique Zoom logins.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Okta recorded strong double-digit growth last quarter. It also guided for strong double-digit growth in 2020. This will be driven by its success in the enterprise security space (20% penetration of Global 2000) and its ability to play into the digital transformation theme, which has been accelerated by the closure of most business activities in major cities across the globe.

Source: Okta

Given management's strong conviction in its guidance, and the company's huge importance as a digital transformation tool providing access security solutions for enterprise apps, the future looks bright. There has been a spike in traffic at the top of its conversion funnel. Data from SimilarWeb shows consistent growth in website traffic. Also, data from Google Trends highlights the global reach of its solutions, which means Okta has spread its wings wide enough for developers and decision-makers to adopt its platform.

Given its strong dollar-based net retention rate (land and expand) and the strong double-digit revenue guidance at the beginning of March, Okta is set to take a minimal hit from a short-lived recession.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Okta is a market leader in the identity & access management space, as highlighted by Gartner. Most of the recent reviews for its products have been great. Ideally, it's important that investors only maintain strong exposure to platforms with strong technical capabilities. Okta scores highly in this section. Data from SimilarWeb indicates growth in traffic from its partner sites such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Workday (WDAY), leading to its website. This is a leading sign of strong usage growth.

Source: SimilarWeb

In the worst-case scenario in which SMBs struggle to pay their IT bills this quarter, Okta's cash flow and revenue growth might be impacted. Getting SMBs to make commitments this period will be tough. Regardless, Okta can leverage the current trend being adopted by most IT platforms by offering some of its services for free for a short period to build its sales pipeline and improve its CSR posture. Given the importance and sticky nature of its revenue, there is a strong possibility that it will convert most of its new leads to paying customers by 2021.

Source: Okta

Okta has enough cash on its balance sheet to weather a short-lived recession. Assuming sales are impacted, a decline in the growth factor will lead to a steady EPS factor as SG&A spend tracks growth. There is also the impact on capex as Okta is still in the growth phase, which means adding cloud capacity to expand its strength, and global reach might be slowed.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Okta

Okta is a fairly balanced player. It doesn't have huge exposure to weak EMEA economies that most companies suffer. The Fed is doing a lot of work to stimulate the economy; regardless, there will be minor impacts due to slow business activities. I'm not worried about the competition. As stated earlier, Okta leads a lot of competition by a wide margin in the latest Gartner IAM quadrant. Its strong momentum this period will only widen the gap between Okta and its competitors.

Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Okta has held steady since the beginning of the pandemic suggesting investors have a long-term exit strategy. It's trading above the average analysts' price target of $142, which means the Street doesn't expect much expansion from here. Regardless, it is still vulnerable to downgrades of its growth factor if it doesn't beat its next earnings guide. Also, its value factor will be impacted if COVID-19 isn't contained, and the lockdown is extended across top cities. This makes it risky holding onto shares at the lofty valuation.

Risks

Source: Author

A few risk factors keep me up at night when it comes to Okta. Firstly, EPS dilution risk is a development I constantly track. However, given Okta's strong growth momentum, I believe the SBC bets will continue to drive positive FCF in the near term.

I occasionally worry about globalization risk, though, globalization is why Okta is as popular as it is; therefore, the focus should be on a post-COVID-19 era, assuming we overlook revenue recognition issues ex-North America in the near term.

Next is the tech sector risk.

Okta's valuation is oversubscribed for the right reasons as it is entrenched in the midst of a lot of positive near term trends that will continue to uphold its growth. As a risk-averse investor, I will interpret this as a sign to only buy on further dips or broad market sell-offs.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Underperform)

Source: Author

Okta is tapping the nerves of a lot of positive trends swinging in its favor. These include remote work adoption, digital transformation acceleration, adoption of privacy and access security solutions, product integration with a lot of fast-growing apps, and superior value proposition of its product. This has made valuation resilient amidst the COVID-19 induced market meltdown.

Valuation remains in the frothy territory due to the strong forward growth guide laid out by management. Investors trying to initiate a position should remain patient or acquire a little position and buy on further dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.