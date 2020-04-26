BDCs Continue To Affirm Dividends: Capital Southwest At 15%

As predicted in the previous article, CSWC slightly increased its regular quarterly dividend in February 2020 and continues to pay its $0.10 per share supplemental dividends.

BDCs provide investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 10% and 30% annually). However, I'm expecting some dividend reductions or temporary suspensions when they report results.

As mentioned earlier this month in "Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector," Business Development Companies continue to trade at depressed values for many reasons including being considered small cap, financial sector, and high yield, all of which have been subject to indiscriminate selling. Also discussed was assessing which BDCs will outperform using Gladstone Investment (GAIN) as an example. This article discusses Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) which I purchased additional shares of last month along with 13 other BDCs discussed at the end along with my overall strategy for 2020.

CSWC Insider Purchases

Last month, insiders were actively purchasing additional shares below

Current BDC Yields

BDC pricing is directly correlated to yield expectations from the market for non-investment grade debt including BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index’ (Corp B) that I watch closely, typically making massive purchases as yields start to spike as they did last month:

Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states, and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 10% and 30% annually). However, I'm expecting quite a few to cut or temporarily suspend dividends when they report results (see dates at the end).

Typically higher-quality BDCs have lower yields for reasons that I have discussed in previous articles. For CSWC I have only taken into account $0.20 per share of supplemental dividends for 2020 as discussed below.

CSWC Dividend Update

CSWC has better-than-average dividend coverage mostly due to the ability to leverage its internally managed cost structure and history of realized capital gains.

As predicted in "DGI Capital Southwest Yielding 9.5% Before Upcoming Increases," CSWC slightly increased its regular quarterly dividend in February 2020 and continues to pay its $0.10 per share supplemental dividends.

During calendar Q4 2019, CSWC’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by 8.5% “primarily due to the special dividend of $0.75 per share, taxes on the deemed distribution of long-term capital gains, and net unrealized depreciation on investments.”

Similar to MAIN, the supplemental dividends are typically covered by realized capital gains and over-earning the regular dividend. CSWC had realized gains of $44 million during calendar Q4 2019 related to the exit of Media Recovery.

Our third fiscal quarter was quite active, having originated $89 million in five new Lower Middle Market portfolio companies while exiting our last legacy equity investment in Media Recovery, realizing a long-term capital gain of over $44 million. The sale allowed us to distribute a special dividend of $0.75 per share to shareholders, replenish our Undistributed Taxable Income to the maximum we can hold at this time, providing visibility to the continuation of the program well into the future, and retain a portion of the capital to be deployed into income producing debt assets. Today, we also announced a $0.51 per share dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was a $0.01 per share increase from the prior quarter.”

As discussed in the previous article, I was expecting:

They will first “replenish the UTI bucket” which means that the quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10 will be supported for the long term. However, there will definitely be excess gains that will likely be partially retained as a ‘deemed distribution’ and partially paid as a special dividend above and beyond the quarterly supplemental dividends.”

On April 22, 2020, CSWC’s Board of Directors declared a total dividend of $0.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, comprised of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share.

Ex-Dividend Date: June 12, 2020

Record Date: June 15, 2020

Payment Date: June 30, 2020

As of Dec. 31, 2019, CSWC had $27.6 million or $1.48 per share of undistributed taxable income and gains. Management is likely going to maintain its dividends going forward as they need to distribute this in 2020:

The realized gain on sale of Media Recovery allowed us to add approximately $0.50 per share to our UTI balance, bringing the total balance to approximately $27.6 million for $1.48 per share as of Dec. 31, 2019. We believe this provides visibility to the continuation of the quarterly supplemental dividend program well into the future. During the quarter, we also paid out a special dividend of $0.75 per share, which was the distribution of a portion of the Media Recovery realized gain.

It should be noted that CSWC’s dividends had relatively favorable tax treatment including 52% considered long-term capital gains in 2019:

CSWC Capitalization and Leverage:

This market is putting our financial system to the test, not to mention small and mid-sized companies that are the heart of BDC investments. So we need to take a close look at the capital structures to see what would happen during the worst-case scenarios. Companies around the world are raising cash to support the oncoming recession and a temporary lack of revenue coming in. This means that BDC portfolio companies will be (or already have) drawing on their lines of credit which are listed as “unfunded commitments” in the SEC filings and discussed in previous articles.

Source: SEC Filing

On March 26, 2020, CSWC’s management withdrew its voluntary partial redemption of $35 million of 5.95% Notes due 2022 for the reasons discussed in previous reports and by management:

The world is suffering through a pandemic which is causing extreme disruptions to the U.S. and global economy and financial markets at least for the near term. The full extent of the economic impact, duration, and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on any of our portfolio companies remains uncertain. Notwithstanding these uncertainties, we have been closely monitoring our loan portfolio and we believe the management teams and financial sponsors of our portfolio companies are taking the appropriate steps to manage the business disruptions. Our fundamental approach toward investing and capitalization has always been one of conservatism, with a priority on safeguarding shareholder value while maintaining liquidity to invest where attractive risk adjusted returns exist. While we believe our liquidity is strong, with approximately $176 million in undrawn capital commitments on our revolving credit facility, we believe that given the uncertainty that currently exists in the U.S. economy, the most prudent course of action is to postpone the optional redemption of a portion of our December 2022 Notes to a time when more certainty exists in the market. As a reminder, we submitted the voluntary redemption notice on February 27, 2020 before the full extent of the COVID-19 pandemic was known. We will continue to consider partially redeeming the December 2022 Notes in time, prior to their stated maturity, but we believe it is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders to preserve capital until we better understand both the severity of the impact and timing of recovery in the market.”

BDCs use leverage (debt/borrowings) to increase returns to shareholders that can be classified into “senior” and “unsecured” or “subordinated”:

Senior Debt typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants.

typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants. Senior Debt from SBA debentures that as more flexible especially in this environment.

from SBA debentures that as more flexible especially in this environment. Unsecured Debt includes everything else including Baby Bonds, unsecured notes, and Preferred stock typically at higher rates but also more flexible.

Market volatility can impact the valuations of portfolio companies which can be a problem for BDCs with large amounts of senior debt/borrowings for various reasons including liquidity constraints and covenants. BDCs with higher amounts of less flexible “Senior Debt” could have upcoming funding issues and might need to suspend their dividends and/or raise equity capital by issuing shares below NAV. As of Dec. 31, 2019, 55% of CSWC’s borrowings were unsecured which is similar TCPC that recently received an investment-grade rating from Fitch:

Fitch: “TCPC's funding profile is strong, with unsecured debt representing 56% of total debt at Dec. 31, 2019, which is above the rated peer average and above the upper-end of Fitch's 'bbb' category benchmark range of 35%-50% for BDCs.”

I'm expecting many BDCs to be raising debt and equity capital over the coming weeks including TCRD, GBDC, and BCSF that have announced equity offerings and SUNS which announced that it was issuing $85 million of unsecured notes at an amazing rate of 3.9%.

Capital Southwest 5.95% Notes due 12/15/2022 (CSWCL):

As mentioned earlier, CSWC withdrew its voluntary partial redemption of $35 million of 5.95% Notes due 2022 traded under the symbol “CSWCL” which has been rebounding as shown below.

March 26, 2020 CSWC today announced the Company will withdraw its voluntary redemption of $35,000,000 in principal of the $77,136,175 in aggregate principal amount of issued and outstanding 5.95% Notes due 2022 (the “December 2022 Notes”) previously scheduled to be redeemed on April 3, 2020.

The following is from the BDC Google Sheets showing Baby Bonds with maturity dates shorter than three years. CSWCL currently has the lowest yield-to-maturity (“YTM”) due to its recent rebound as well as likely being considered safer.

My Plan for 2020 and Upcoming Reporting Dates

My last two major purchases of BDC common stocks were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs (including CSWC). I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows and now watching a rebound and collecting dividends. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% currently building cash waiting for another general market pullback that I'm expecting in May or June of this year related to earnings expectations and economic news. BDC Baby Bonds and tradeable Notes account for around 25% of my investment portfolio and my last major purchases were at an average discount to par of 44% providing a yield-to-maturity of 20%. These have all seriously rebounded and now trading at 10% discount to par and I'm looking to sell before the next pullback investing some of the proceeds in common stocks once their prices have settled hoping for prices within 10% of the previous lows.

For now, I'm collecting dividends/distributions from these investments:

Waiting for BDCs to report Q1 results (see dates below),

Watching for preliminary result announcements,

Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, And planning for future purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.