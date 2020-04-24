Potential Rocky Shoals Ahead: Forewarned Is Forearmed, Let's Prepare

This is not a super conviction prediction. I still think this sideways consolidation is very sustainable. In fact this prediction for a powerful drop is that the market breaks higher to an unsustainable level. If it stays under 2800 the fall won't perturb the market at all.

Sideways for April could be southward for May

For most of April after we bounced considerably has been on autopilot with trading in a very tight and neat range. In fact, for most of my admitted limited writing, this month has been about touting this behavior. I have been touting that idea that a sideways movement is a form of “correction,” if you don’t like this word then let’s say this is a sideways consolidation. Everyone has been expecting a dive, including myself. We talked about this, and you don’t read my stuff to chew over the same thoughts, so here goes.

Next week is the biggest earnings week of the season

I expect market participants to look beyond the bad news and cheer on any positive tidbit. We may actually see the market make new interim highs next week. In fact, I would not be surprised that the VIX, our “canary in the coalmine” for volatility, may actually give us a handle in the 20s, even if it's 29, will contribute to a level of complacency that in fact there won’t be a dip. Leonard Cooperman, a brilliant stock market sage, has near future S&P 500 earnings at a very optimistic $150.00, basically thinking that the market is looking into 2021. He further assigns a 15 multiple. That gives us 2800 on the S&P 500. He added that “markets can undershoot as well as overshoot, so let’s say the S&P 500 can be valued a bit more to 2850. Meaning that beyond that, even the most optimistic projections can justify the market soaring above 2900. That's exactly where I think the market is going, that is until it stops. Complacency, optimism on the earnings front, some would say nearly euphoric optimism if we near 3,000. And if Gilead (GILD) as I expect to publish the clinical trial data where they show Remdesivir isn’t a flop, that is very doable over the next eight to 10 trading days. Then we are confronted by a new data point.

Remember that saying people say? "Sell in May and go away." I usually scoff, but not this time

On May 8, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the employment report for all of April. People will well remember that only weeks ago we in the US of A were blessed with an unemployment rate unmatched in 50 years. Instead, they will hear that we now have an unemployment rate at or just below 20%. This is a number unmatched since the horrible days of the Great Depression, of the ’30s. So far the stock market has shrugged off all the jobless numbers, however, the last monthly employment report we had was on April 3 (for March) when we had an unemployment print of 4.5% we did sell off pretty hard. I think that when we print 16% to 19% or even a 20% unemployment figure, and if we have floated up toward 3,000 on the S&P 500, the air will be let out of the market. We may get that dip that everyone is hoping for, but will be so scared they won’t take the leap. If you open yourself up to the possibility and be ready to redeploy cash against it you will have the ability to buy when everyone is panicking.

That's the danger I want to warn you about. You may ask me if I have a high conviction on this occurring? I would reply that the market would have to have a much weaker VIX like I said, somewhere in the 20s, and an elevated index level in the high 2900s. So it's about levels, and the market not anticipating a shocking unemployment percentage number. Also, if you stop going sideways, you stop the consolidation, and in our case where any further upward movement stretches credulity on valuation, I think a slam down is a very logical assumption.

If we don’t have the euphoria beforehand, and we stay in the current range, we still could sell, but the whoosh won’t be as scary. How low can we go? Let’s start with 2650, and then 2500 if that prior level doesn’t hold. From 3000 2650 is plenty scary especially if it happens nearly all at once.

Based upon this possible outcome I'm going to ask you to de-risk

Please begin to go back to building cash. I'm asking you to stop taking cash out of your stash for trades and turn to rebuild that stash back to 25% to 35% percent of your trading account. By now, you all know the drill. Every day from now to May 8 trim off a few shares of every old position that you have in your trading account. Once again, this is not about your investing, never sell your investments. This also is not about your emergency cash which you should never touch unless there is an emergency, and it should be at least six months of your everyday expenses. No, this cash building is part of how you manage risk in your trading. Also if you do have large holdings that you want to hold on to for longer-term trades, please learn how to write calls against those positions. The VIX is elevated enough that you could write weekly calls, 10% out of the money, and generate significant revenue on them. This should be a regular habit for you as a way to generate revenue and protect your principle.

If I'm correct, and the VIX continues to fall then the calls you write today, or Monday will have an accelerated degradation of principle. You want that. The faster your short call loses value, the faster you can close that position and capture that premium. What if I'm wrong? Well, I'm asking you to generate cash slowly, so if stocks do perform well next week you will retain the bulk of the gains as the week progresses. Also, I'm asking you to build 25% to 35%, that means you still will likely have about 70% of the gains anyway. Also, this discipline helps remove the emotion from taking profits. You want to eliminate emotion from high-performance activities if you want to do it successfully. At some point, if you are trading, you need to take profits and losses, doing it to lower your risk profile is the best way to do it.

If you really must trade, be a fast money trader. If a position you take is not working, close it out as soon as possible. Also, expend less than you conserve, so if you sell X, buy X - Y, so that at the end of the day you have more cash than when you started. Obviously you don’t trim new trades until you are ready. This is about the overall trading portfolio.

Insider Corner

Cutera (CUTR): J Daniel Plants Director Buys $999,999.00 worth of shares

My take: I'm partial to the broad med-tech space including medical devices and technology-dependent procedures or technology-enabled services like a Teledoc (TDOC).

Right now med-tech for elective procedures is a great medium-term play. Elective procedures like dentistry, or knee replacement, or in the case of CUTR aesthetics systems will be the first out of the gate as we make very gradual steps to re-opening the economy. Medical procedures already are expected to forestall infection, so it’s a no brainer. We also can assume that any elective procedure provider will have some form or rapid testing for COVID-19. In any case, I don’t care how much money Mr. Daniel has, a million bucks is a million bucks. I see this as a confirmation of looking for companies that are in this space CUTR is now trading at ⅓ of the yearly high. I think it’s a buy.

Groupon (GRPN): Theodore Leonsis Director Buys $950,000.00 in shares

My take: The name Ted Leonsis sound familiar? Yeah, to me too, so I went to Wikipedia, this is what they had...Theodore John Leonsis (born January 8, 1957) is an American businessman, investor, filmmaker, author, philanthropist, and former politician. He's a former senior executive with America Online (AOL), and the founder, chairman, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. He also is a founding member and investor in the Revolution Growth Fund. He's a director on the GRPN board, and he, being who he is, he could not be pressured into investing nearly a million dollars in GPRN if he thought it was going out of business, or even that it survives but doesn’t turn a corner. Do I want to buy GRPN based on this information? No, but I want to file this away in the ole noggin and see if it lines up with any other correlative information I may come upon. In other words, does this mean that Ted Leonsis has decided that consumers will soon go to nail salons or dog groomers (for their dogs, don’t be a wise guy)? This is why I find following insiders’ information so important. These are statements of conviction, by people in the know, and even if I'm not keen on a particular stock, I'm interested in the messages.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.