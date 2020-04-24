The Truth About Stock Buybacks

We take a closer look at what matters when it comes to stock buybacks.

Article Thesis

Stock buybacks have been a controversial subject lately among the media and investing crowd, so we thought we’d look into them deeper to see what we could uncover. Some investors claim they are always good, per se, but others take the exact opposite stance, that stock buybacks are a waste of cash under any circumstance.

In this article we will lay out our view – namely that stock buybacks are neither intrinsically good nor bad, but rather, everything depends on why they are used, at what price they are executed, and whether they result in adverse effects to the company's balance sheet.

How Companies Can Allocate Capital

The decision for or against buybacks essentially is a capital allocation decision that executives have to make. It thus makes sense to look at the ways management teams can deploy cash flows that a company generates:

- Capital expenditures (maintenance and growth)

- Acquisitions

- Debt reduction

- Dividend payments

- Buying back stock

Companies usually employ a combination of some (or all) of the above five ways to use cash, as there is no need to focus on just one way to utilize the cash flows that the company generates.

Capital Expenditures

The use of capital expenditures is more or less a must for any company, as they have to keep their manufacturing facilities, their software and IT systems, their headquarters, sales centers, etc., in a condition that allows the company to remain productive and efficient. Maintenance capital expenditures, those used to maintain current cash flows, usually do not require all the cash flows that a company generates. However unless growth projects are limited they can take all available cash flow and more. Thus it is important to look at measures like Return On Invested Capital 'ROIC' to ensure managements historic returns on growth justify the expenditure.

Established consumer staples (XLP), such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) or PepsiCo (PEP) usually have relatively low need for large internal growth projects and create a lot of free cash flow that can be used in other ways. A low-growth consumer goods company such as Coca Cola (KO) or Altria (MO) doesn’t need to reinvest a lot in order to keep assets working. And since growth potential in their realms are limited (assuming consumers don’t want to drink a lot more Coke or smoke more cigarettes), it usually makes less sense for these companies to invest large amounts in expanding or improving their operations.

From the chart above, we see that Coca Cola invests less than 20% of its cash flows back into its business through capital expenditures, while Altria reinvests an even lower amount. This is not inherently a bad thing; they only invest a small amount because there is no need or incentive to reinvest more. It just wouldn’t make sense for Altria to build a new cigarette manufacturing plant when demand can easily be met with existing plants. The investment would be unlikely to pay off.

On the other hand, some companies, such as a fast-growing restaurant chain like Chipotle (CMG) or hardware tech producers such as Micron (MU), can reinvest a large portion of their cash flows back into the business. They do so because of the increasing demand for their product or services incentivizes them to. The models they create indicate the investment will be accretive to their business success and future cash flows with a reasonable margin of error.

Acquisitions

The next option for executives is to use cash for acquisitions; purchasing an already existing company in the hopes of generating additional future profits. This can potentially be achieved through efficiencies (synergies), an expanded product line, or increased geographic coverage.

Taking over other companies only makes sense when valuations are attractive and/or when there are other factors at play, such as potential synergies, a strategic rationale, etc. Building a company around repeated acquisitions is not an opportune approach in most cases, although there are exceptions. Waste Management (WM) is a company whose roll-up strategy is frequently pointed to as a classic example of how an acquisitions-focused strategy can make the founder and early investors wealthy. Broadcom (AVGO) is another highly successful serial acquirer. Many companies will do an acquisition from time to time when management finds an appropriate target, but in most cases, acquisitions do not swallow up the majority of a company's cash flows.

Debt reduction

The next possibility for management teams is to use available cash to reduce a company's debt. This is a good approach in some cases, but there is no one-size-fits-all rule that would indicate debt reduction would always be a good approach. Debt reduction makes sense where companies are overleveraged, where balance sheets are looking unhealthy, or where companies have debt with very high interest. In these cases, debt reduction is an appropriate goal, as it can help prepare the company for bad times while reducing high-cost debt can meaningfully increase net profits.

Some companies, however, have very healthy balance sheets and access to low-rate debt, in these cases, focusing on debt reduction does not make a lot of sense. Let's take a look at two major companies, AT&T (T) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ):

We see that AT&T is highly indebted, with net debt totaling almost $150 billion, while the company is paying out more than $8 billion in interest every year. It makes sense that AT&T's management has decided to work toward reducing debt. Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, has a net debt position of only $8 billion, while its net interest expense is a positive $39 million. The company actually receives more interest payments than are going out -- one of the benefits of holding a triple-A credit rating. This shows that focusing on debt reduction would not necessarily make sense for Johnson & Johnson in its current position but it is a sound decision for AT&T to do so.

Shareholder returns

The last two possibilities for executives to use cash flows can be summed up as shareholder returns, where cash is paid out to shareholders either via dividends or via share repurchases. Both can be used at the same time, but some companies choose to do just one of the two, while others decide to do neither, e.g. when there is a lot of room for growth investments in the company itself, or when management teams decide that debt reduction is the most important thing at the time. The two ways for companies to pay cash to shareholders both have their pros and cons, thus we will take a closer look at these.

Arguments That Are Made Against Stock Buybacks, And What We Think Of Them

Some investors do not like buybacks at all, their argument usually include things such as 1) buybacks are not giving them cash, which is why they prefer dividends, 2) buybacks are only used by management so they can enrich themselves via stock options, 3) buying back shares means that companies underinvest in their business, 4) buying back shares hurts balance sheets, etc. Let's take a closer look at these claims:

1) Buybacks are not giving back cash to shareholders

At first sight, this is true. Investors that continue to hold shares are not receiving any cash payments, only the small number of shareholders that sell their shares to the company receive cash directly.

Other shareholders can, however, choose to turn buybacks into cash as well. The buybacks make their portion of the company's overall shares grow continuously, while the investor may be happy with his "original" ownership stake. The investor can, in this scenario, sell some of the shares the investor owns on a regular basis, to always keep his or her ownership stake in the company at a fixed level. Thereby, the investor creates a "quasi-dividend" by turning the additional ownership stake that is created through the company's buybacks into cash.

2) Buybacks are used by management to enrich themselves via stock options

Executive pay is, to a large extent, based on performance. This is, at least in some cases, measured by metrics such as earnings per share or a company's share price. Both of these metrics grow if a company buys back stock, all else equal. One could thus argue that buybacks help improve the metrics that are used to evaluate management's performance, which, in turn, means that management gets higher performance bonus payments and/or more stock options.

This surely is true in some cases, but I believe it is quite wrong to argue that this is the sole motivation for executives to engage in stock buybacks. The best way to avoid investments in stocks where management thinks more about itself than shareholders is to look at whether management's interest and shareholders' interests are aligned.

Companies with high insider ownership/insider buying, and a performance bonus scheme where the focus is on the long-term creation of wealth for shareholders, are most likely safe from management abusing buybacks for its own benefit. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), for example, is a perfect example for a company where it does not make sense to say that buybacks are only done by management so executives can enrich themselves via stock options. Buffett and other executives own large stakes in this behemoth and are therefore incentivized to make decisions that increase the long-term value of the shares they own -- which is also what other shareholders want. The CEO of RCI Hospitality (RICK) owns over 7% of the company's outstanding shares, and the company explicitly only engages in buybacks when the cash on cash return for doing so is in the double digits.

To avoid the issue of management making decisions for management's benefit, it thus makes sense to take a close look at the company, ownership stakes, etc. This issue can not be ruled out for all companies, but it surely is not a problem in all cases, either.

3) Buying back shares leads to underinvestment

In some cases, management teams may have misplaced priorities and place too much focus on buybacks, but it cannot be said that buybacks always lead to underinvestment. Again, there are companies that just don’t need to reinvest a lot into their operations (e.g. Coca Cola or Altria), which leads to ample free cash flows, which allows them to buy back stock regularly. Investors normally don't have to worry about underinvestment with large companies, as organic growth is typically the priority of management teams as long as the risk to reward ratio is favorable. Surplus cash that isn’t needed for reinvestment can then easily be used for buybacks.

As long as investors focus their attention on quality businesses with solid well-aligned management teams, underinvestment due to buybacks will typically not be an issue.

4) Buying back shares hurts balance sheets

Once again, this can be true for some companies, but it surely is not true for every company. Companies that have strong balance sheets can easily choose to buy back shares when there is cash that is not needed for anything else, while companies with weak balance sheets should obviously focus on restoring their balance sheets before spending too much cash on shareholder payouts.

Clearly there have been plenty of companies who have been taking on debt and simultaneously conducting buyback programs. Depending on your point of view, you may consider this horrible decision making or you may think it’s just plain smart to borrow ultra-cheap money and buy back stock -- especially in the case of a dividend payer where the dividend yield may be multiples of the interest rate on the borrowed money.

As long as investors focus on strong companies with healthy balance sheets (which is never a bad approach), buybacks are not at all "dangerous" for a company, and nothing investors have to worry about.

What Science Says About Buybacks

Economists have studied a wide range of subjects, and there are also studies on buybacks and the impact they have. One such study ("The Supply of Stock Returns: Adding Back Buybacks") shows that investors' total returns rely on the amount of money that a company pays out to its owners via dividends and buybacks. According to this study, buybacks thus are a great way for companies to drive the total returns of their shareholders in the long run (as are dividends). Here is the key excerpt from the above study:

[W]e show that long-run stock returns between 1871 and 2014 can almost entirely be attributed to the supply of total payouts [dividends plus stock buybacks].

Another study ("Market underreaction to open market share repurchases") shows that buybacks do have a meaningful positive impact on a stock's total returns over a couple of years following the buyback authorization announcement. The following excerpt is the key here:

We find that the average abnormal four-year buy-and-hold return measured after the initial announcement is 12.1%.

We see that companies that start repurchasing shares are thus outperforming the broad market over a period of at least a couple of years. This effect is even more pronounced in what the study defines as "value" stocks that are trading at a low valuation. On the other hand, "growth" stocks do not benefit as much from share repurchases, according to the study's authors.

So in-depth studies support the notion that buybacks are not just a scheme for management to boost their pay, but rather, they play a meaningful role in boosting long-term returns for shareholders, as do dividends, the other way for companies to return cash to owners.

We can also take a look at what a buyback & dividend strategy looks like relative to a dividend-only strategy. The following iShares ETFs focus on either dividends (DVY), High Dividends (HDV), or on total shareholder payout, including buybacks (DIVB).

We see that the ETF that includes dividends and buybacks (DIVB) clearly outperformed the dividend only ETF (DVY) and the high dividend ETF (HDV). Looking at total returns (with dividends reinvested) confirms this, with DIVB outperforming HDV by 5% and DVY by 15%. Unfortunately, DIVB only has a 29-month history, and there is no guarantee that this relative outperformance will always hold true. But still, this is observable evidence that the combination of dividends and stock buybacks may help generate outperformance versus other strategies.

It Is All About The Price They Pay

Summarizing the above arguments, we believe that buybacks are not a bad way to allocate capital, as long as it is guaranteed that the company invests appropriate amounts in its business and as long as balance sheets are looking healthy. Management teams that only care about themselves are a red flag in all cases, and if investors feel that this is true in a certain stock, this stock should maybe be avoided -- this does not mean that all companies that engage in buybacks do so because executives want to get rich while hurting shareholders.

So, since buybacks can be a solid approach, we come to one of the most important points -- the price the company pays for its shares. Buying back shares naturally only makes sense when they are undervalued, whereas buying back shares while they are trading above fair value is destructive.

Not all companies show equal competence in this regard:

The above four companies have bought back shares very successfully in the past: Apple (AAPL) is quite famous for its buybacks, and as we can see, spending money on buying back shares while they traded at $50, $80, or $120 was a great use of surplus cash that the company did not need for growth investments. Likewise, Microsoft (MSFT) has bought back large amounts of shares about four years ago, while share prices stood at $50 -- this looks like a very smart decision in retrospect, with shares now trading for 250% more.

Other growth stocks, such as Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) have also successfully used buybacks during times when share prices were much lower than current share prices. Facebook jumping on the opportunity of buying back shares around $120 in late 2018 is quite notable, as shares clearly traded below their average valuation at that time, thus ramping up share buybacks back then made a lot of sense.

Other companies, however, have not been as competent when it comes to deciding when to buy back shares:

General Electric (GE) has repeatedly engaged in large buyback programs, with the highest buyback pace occurring in 2016-2017, at a time when shares traded at up to $30. Right now, shares trade at $6.50, and there is no cash for buybacks. Spending billions on buybacks back then, when shares traded at four times the current price, clearly was a disastrous capital allocation decision.

Boeing (BA), likewise, has spent the most amount of cash on buybacks in the recent past, when its share price stood at $300+, or more than twice the current price. In retrospect, it would have been a much better decision to keep share on the balance sheet instead of blowing billions on buybacks while its share price was that high.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), is another large company that has spent billions on buybacks a couple of years ago, while its share price was twice as high as it is right now. Keeping that cash for a later point in time (the current crisis, for example), would have been a much better decision in retrospect.

We can thus summarize that there are companies that have very successfully bought back shares while they were cheap, which helped them to easily outperform the market (SPY). On the other hand, there are also companies that chose the wrong time to splurge on buybacks, which has hurt their chance of using cash for buybacks during more opportune times.

Takeaway

When it comes to buybacks, there are investors that love them, and there are investors that hate them. We (likely along with many others) think that they are neither good per se, nor bad per se. It depends on the motivation, the price relative to the intrinsic value, and on whether the company has a strong balance sheet or not. Studies show that buybacks can be a meaningful driver for a company's total returns, especially in so-called "value" stocks, where buybacks can drive outperformance versus the broad market.

In some cases, buybacks can be very beneficial, as showcased by Apple. Investment legend Warren Buffett also likes buybacks at the right price, and we believe he is right -- buybacks should not be demonized, but it takes competent and willing management using them at the right time. It thus makes sense to take a closer look at the company in question, before either chastising or praising a company for engaging in buybacks.

This is a subject where investors have a wide range of opinions, and we encourage readers to share theirs in the comment section.

