Bank of Nova Scotia Provides Opportunity For Safety And Growth

As we continue to face down the challenges created by a global pandemic, investors are searching for stability in what is a very unstable time. For many that stability comes in the form of a dividend that they rely upon to pay their bills. With 55% of their shareholders being individual investors, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has tried to allay fears of a cut by reaffirming their commitment to the dividend and assuring investors that they are well-positioned to weather this storm. To a dividend investor like myself, this is welcome news as I choose to ride out the storm with a little more confidence that one of my major income sources is safe and look ahead to when some form of normalcy returns to the markets and our world.

A combination of Safety and Growth

I have always been a big fan of the Canadian banking system because of a number of factors. First, they offer their shareholders a significant amount of diversification when compared to most other investments. They are diversified by industry but also geographically. Secondly, the Canadian banks operate almost like an oligopoly where 6 major banks dominate the domestic market and enjoy significant protections from the Canadian government in the form of policy and legislation designed to fend off competition and minimize risk. This concentration of players also leads to higher returns from the individual banks as displayed by their higher returns on equity and returns on capital when compared to banks around the world.

These protections add a degree of safety to the Canadian banking system which played out during the 2007-09 financial crisis when none of the Canadian banks required financial bailouts as was seen worldwide and quickly rebounded once things stabilized. During and after the crisis, Canadian banks were held up as models and many of the capital requirements and revised financial safeguards implemented around the world were based on the Canadian banking system. This degree of safety shown during the last financial crisis is reassuring in these even more difficult times.

At the same time that the Canadian banks share a lot of similarities in how they operate within their own boundaries, they present different opportunities in terms of their international exposures which each are using as a springboard to grow their businesses. While the two largest banks, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), have both gained their international exposure through substantial US operations, Bank of Nova Scotia has chosen to focus their international strategy on key countries within the Pacific Alliance, most notably Chile, Mexico, Columbia, and Peru.

Pacific Alliances Countries provide the Growth Bank of Nova Scotia needs

Investor Presentation

The Pacific Alliance Countries enjoy a number of advantages when compared to their North American neighbors. First, they provide banks much higher rates of return on their investments when compared to the returns they see in more developed markets. In 2019, the average ROE for Pacific Alliance countries was at 19.1% which compares to Canada at 15.3%, the US at 12.1%, 11% in Asia, and 6.7% in Europe.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, these countries are growing at a much faster pace and are projected to continue growing into the future as an expanding middle class emerges and seeks access to a wider range of banking services.

Also, important to note is that countries in the Pacific Alliance Region all operate with much lower personal and government debt levels when compared to more advanced economies like the US and Canada. I look at this from two standpoints: First, governments have greater flexibility to borrow to address crises like the one we are facing now both from a support perspective and also from a stimulus perspective once the crisis subsides. Second, consumers have a lot more room to borrow as a growing middle class demands the goods and services that we may take for granted but are becoming more obvious to them in an ever-shrinking world.

Investor Presentation

Also, important to note is that the populations in the Pacific Alliance countries are much younger than in the developed world with higher population growth rates. This younger population has also been quickly acclimating themselves to new technologies with growing access to the internet and rapidly increasing uptake of digital banking services. All of these things bode well for a player like Bank of Nova Scotia who has invested heavily in online banking both in Canada and throughout their international operations.

Investor Presentation

Strong capital position with government supports

With a current Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.1%, the bank was well-positioned to weather a downturn prior to the COVID-19 crisis and that attention to downside risk has proven valuable. Compared to the financial crisis, the bank has more than 3x the amount of tier 1 capital equity in place today than they did in 2007-09 when the bank was able to maneuver that crisis without the need to make any cuts to the dividend. Additional measures enacted by government regulators since then have allowed for additional strength within the system which they can fall back on at this time.

Investor Presentation

With significant government support from regulators like the Office of the Superintendent for Financial Institutions (OSFI), the Bank of Canada, and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), additional capital has been made available to the banks to protect their businesses and clients who depend on their services.

As mentioned by CEO Brain Porter at their most recent AGM, Bank of Nova Scotia is acting as a shock absorber to the economy in the short term providing stability for customers. This shock absorber means providing added financial flexibility in the form of loan deferrals as well as helping to implement government policies to soften the blow for businesses and consumers.

They were Downturn Ready

Over the last several years, Bank of Nova Scotia has been trying to re-position from being an everywhere kind of bank to more of a focused model. In that regard, they have simplified their operations exiting more than 20 non-core countries since 2013.

In doing so, they have managed to increase their earnings quality by primarily focusing on 6 core markets which include Canada, the US, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Colombia with smaller operations throughout the Caribbean and in other countries around the world.

Another focus of the downsizing has been to exit countries where the credit quality has been more challenging. By exiting these countries, the bank has been able to reduce their gross impaired loans by more than 10%. It's these sorts of efforts that have positioned the bank better to handle the impacts of the coronavirus.

Financial Results

The impact of COVID-19

Presently, the bank has deferred payments of $25 billion, primarily on their mortgage book, as they work with customers on an individual basis to work through this crisis. With an average of $10,000 per client due over next 6 months, this will definitely impact the bottom line in terms of cash flows and provisions. The bank is looking at 3-4 quarters to recover from this situation based on statements from CEO Brian Porter. That said, he also indicated that the bank is in a good position to weather this storm and that the dividend is safe. Having paid the dividend for 188 straight years encompassing wars, recessions, depressions, and more, they do not anticipate a change.

When addressing the concerns regarding COVID-19 and the impact on their international operations, Brian Porter highlighted the efforts in Chile, Colombia, and Peru who have seen lower incidences compared to some of their South American neighbors due to aggressive and early interventions. This combined with a younger population base could see them recover quicker with lesser impacts.

Of greater concern to Bank of Nova Scotia may be their Mexican operations where a slower response and a lack of testing could create challenges in the country which were already forecasting slower growth even prior to the pandemic. As previously mentioned, these countries also enjoy a number of other advantages in that their government debt to GDP ratios are significantly lower than many developed economies which could provide additional flexibility once the crisis is better controlled.

Porter also highlighted the tremendous cooperation that is taking place between Canada's major banks and the government as they take a team approach towards protecting Canadians as well as businesses that are being impacted by this crisis. Government loan guarantees, deferred revenues along with other programs also have the potential to benefit the bank in the medium term as we work through this crisis.

Investments in technology are paying dividends

Their investments of more than $15 billion in technology over the past several years have allowed the bank to continue operations despite challenges. With 60% of staff currently working from home and branches working with reduced front line staff, the system has held up surprisingly well as more customers migrate to online.

Canada also enjoys the benefit of having among the highest digital uptake of any country in the world. Currently, 93% of Canadian adults have access to the internet and 97% of Canadian adults have conducted some form of digital transaction in the last year. This bodes well for their Canadian customers' ability to adapt to this crisis as we move forward into a world where financial transactions may look slightly different.

Investor Presentation

Among PAC countries Chile is the most advanced enjoying the highest internet access among adults, even higher than the US, with other countries advancing rapidly. Although digital payments have lagged Canada and the US as well that is also advancing rapidly.

Recognizing that the way we all do business and interact following the crisis is likely to change the bank is confident that they are well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities in the future because of these investments.

How safe is the dividend?

With some foreign banks calling into question the safety of their own dividends Brian Porter pointed out the importance of continuing to maintain their dividend and the difference between Canadian banks and their foreign competitors. Compared to European banks Canadian banks have much higher returns on equity due to their positioning in the marketplace and higher returns on assets. Canadian banks also have higher net interest margins as well as higher pretax profits. Canadian banks also have lower dividend payout ratios than many European banks positioning themselves better to maintain their existing dividends.

Compared to US banks Canadian banks generally have higher returns on equity and higher tier 1 capital equity with lower non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans. For this reason, it is difficult to compare Canadian banks to foreign banks and they are committed to continue paying dividends through the crisis.

In an effort to ensure stability during the crisis OFSI has instructed the banks to not increase their dividends nor implement share buybacks so additional capital can be directed towards maintaining their outflows and provide additional capital stability. This additional stability will be important as additional provisions may be required to offset small and some medium-sized business loan losses in the next 6-12 months.

In times of crisis, income is critical

As the crisis plays itself out one of the key takeaways is the importance of stable income. With businesses closing, governments struggling to keep up and individuals desperate for help the value of large, conservative, well-supported banks like Bank of Nova Scotia are critical. Having paid a dividend for almost 200 years without the need to cut is also reassuring.

As an early retiree, I am reliant on my investment income to pay my bills and fund my lifestyle. So when I look at investments, I am looking at them differently than many investors do. I do value growth but I mainly look at my investments in terms of the long-term income they provide. I want companies that pay me an above-average yield, are stable yet retain good long-term growth prospects that will allow them to reward shareholders with consistently increasing dividends. In our current circumstance, I am also looking for companies that can also rebound quickly and perhaps take advantage of the changing social conditions.

Investor Presentation

The best time to buy is when something is on sale

By historic standards the Canadian banks are cheap. Going back over the past ten years the average P/E ratio for the Canadian banks has been around 15 times earnings. Today, Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at closer to 8 times earnings making the bank an exceptional value. Combine that with the fact they are coming off solid earnings in 2019 and support a dividend approaching 7% makes them a great choice for retirees and the dividend growth investors.

Also to consider is that BNS has been growing their dividend at an average rate of 6.7% over the past five years and have increased the dividend in 43 of the past 45 years. So for a retiree like me or for someone trying to build a portfolio to support their future retirement needs, this is an ideal stock at an opportunistic time.

Looking ahead

According to bank CEO Brian Porter expect to see impacts from this crisis lasting at least a year as uncertainty lingers and we remain uncertain as to when the economy will return to a more normal trajectory.

Based on models related to China and progress being made in countries like Spain and Italy it will probably be a few months yet before things start to approach the new normal. At the same time, early intervention in Canada and a more coordinated effort by government leaves me encouraged that Canada may turn the corner soon.

At the same time similar early interventions in key countries like Colombia, Chile, and Peru where their lower debt ratios and younger population bases position them well for the future also offering some hope.

In the short term, I do believe that 2020 will be a tale of two halves. The first part of the year will be all about hanging on and treading water where strength is a key in a company like Bank of Nova Scotia's ability to maintain their dividend and provide income to their shareholders. The second half of the year will be much better as stability returns and we begin to move forward.

As an investor, it is important to take a long-term approach. This crisis is doing incredible damage to the economy but I have to believe that we will overcome this challenge in time. When we do the stability created will bring opportunity back into the markets as investors seek to recoup their losses and take advantage of the bounce. This makes now a great time to collect your potential winners of which Bank of Nova Scotia should be on that list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.