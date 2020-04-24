Netease: A Great Business At A Reasonable Price

Netease (NTES) is a $44 billion market cap company in a largely duopolistic gaming market in China and has grown gaming revenue and FCF for the last 15 years. The founder, William Ding, owns 45% of the company (among the highest insider ownership for Chinese internet) and is one of the best capital allocators in China returning over $4.7 billion (cumulative) to shareholders since 2012. NTES reputably has the best product development culture among Chinese internet companies. The company has large reinvestment opportunities in new growth areas like e-commerce, music and online education in the hands of a great capital allocator.

Core competency in online games

NTES operates a combination of in-house developed games and those licensed from third-parties, most notably Blizzard Entertainment. The company enjoys a strong reputation for its research and development capabilities in the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) genre. It began to explore new genres in 2018, with the initial success of Identity 5 (survival) and Knives Out (battle royale).

NTES generates revenue in 2 ways:

Time based - where players pay a fixed fee per hour of game time

Item-based – where players play for free with the option of purchasing virtual items

NTES has been gradually focusing more on item-based revenue since 2014 for greater monetization of hardcore gamers and lowers the entry-cost for casual mobile gamers who are apprehensive towards paying for a game.

NTES dominates the long lifespan and predictable MMORPG genre with ~ 40% market share, tapping into the highest ARPU segment, and has negative working capital. MMORPGs are the most popular genre of PC games in China and NTES’s bread and butter. Given the difficulty of creating a successful MMORPG, Tencent does not focus on this genre, allowing NTES to dominate with a 40% market share. The three key characteristics of successful MMORPGs are 1) a long lifespan, 2) high monetization through social bonds, and 3) negative working capital as players pay upfront for game time and items.

NTES’s MMORPG game benefits from its long-life span which can last over 5 years. NTES’s flagship titles were all established in the early 2000s. NTES releases content updates every few months and new iterations every 3-8 years.

Because players pay upfront for game time and virtual items, NTES has negative working capital and CFO typically exceeds net profit. In FY19, NTES had CFO of $2.5 billion versus its net profit of 2b.

Strong in-house capabilities and 2nd largest R&D budgets are competitive advantages

NTES’s competitive advantages are its strong in-house capabilities and its R&D budgets. While most Chinese online game companies only license popular foreign games, NTES has its roots in self-developed games, thus establishing a foundation of strong in-house capabilities. Before 2008, NTES launched games whose IP endure till today. Even after licensing Blizzard’s games since 2008, NTES continues to develop existing titles and launch new IP. Such disciplined approach allows NTES to retain control of the entire process from concept through development to game launch. Even after a game is developed, there are continuous product enhancements through expansion packs and promotional events to increase the longevity of each game title. In addition, the company is the 2nd largest R&D spender in online games with 10,000 developers, only second to Tencent in China. Therefore, the strong IPs combined with its focus on R&D protects the company from competition and ensures enduring game title. Some of these games should have a long lifespan that continues to fund cash flow.

Owner-Operator

The found of NTES (William Ding) demonstrated his ability to lead the company through multiple structural challenges. He led NTES’s transition from email/search company into a gaming company during late 1990s to early 2000s. He also saw the potential of mobile game and positioned the company to transition from PC to >70% mobile. Whilst it is uncertain if its ventures into e-commerce, music streaming, and online school will pay-off, I feel that in China, its always prudent to bet on the right manager.

NTES has been public for almost 20 years, and Willing Ding still owns 46% of the company and has returned capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and timely repurchases made at good prices. His interests are aligned with minority shareholders as majority of his wealth is tied to the company. He has not sold any shares since March 2008 and has even repurchased stock in his name in 2009. This man doesn’t want to sell his stock. He believes in the company and is an exceptional capital allocator.

Financial Analysis

NTES has predictably increased its gaming revenues every single year for 15 years, which is astonishing. It generates a significant amount of cumulative free cash ($12 billion) and has 18% of its market cap in net cash despite all the investments the company is making. Beside from key features of MMORPG, gaming business is very scalable in a way that once a game is developed, there is very minimal maintenance cost thereafter. Thus, gaming companies have this superb economics and generates tons of FCF.

Key aspect of this great business is predictability. Buffett has said that if you look at the economic characteristics of a company 5 to 10 years from now and can’t predict them, then it should be in the “too hard” pile. Some investors may put NTES in that pile because they think it is a less predictable company because of the gaming nature. However, once you understand the games (MMORPG) and the industry then you can understand how this company demonstrated 15 years of revenue and FCF growth relative to other gaming companies, especially Western ones.

Source: Bloomberg; Company filings

Valuation

The company is trading at around 5% of FCF yield with 18% of market cap in net cash. Given the company’s track record of returning cash to shareholders, its P/E, excluding net cash, is around 16.5x – that is for the business with a proven track record of revenue growth, profitability, and FCF positive for 15 plus years. I believe the valuation is reasonable given its growth potential and operating track record.

Risk

MMORPG market maturing

Legacy games ageing without replacement

Slower than expected approvals of NTESs new games

Conclusion

Although impossible to know what lies ahead, investing in a strong business with industry tailwind and alongside a manager with a proven track-record of creating value, shutting down unprofitable businesses and aligned incentives tend to generate superior returns. If you believe in William Ding’s managerial ability then there’s potential for NTES to become a much larger company in 5 to 10 years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.