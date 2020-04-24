I Owe Sirius XM And Its Shareholders An Apology

It all started with E Street Radio.

In July of 2018, I leased a new vehicle. A Hyundai Elantra. Of course it came with a Sirius XM (SIRI) free trial. At this point, I had all but abandoned listening to Pandora and was using Spotify (SPOT) almost exclusively in and out of the car. I'll explain why in a minute because it's pertinent to the story and my investment thesis.

As a huge Springsteen fan, I decided to check out E Street Radio. At the time I was still dealing with Tom Petty's death (still am), so after getting my fill of Bruce, I hardly ever switched from the newly-discovered Tom Petty Radio. As much as I love E Street Radio, it's not nearly as well produced as Tom Petty Radio. If it weren't for the endless Springsteen live concert recordings, I might not be as avid a listener. But I humbly digress...

At this point, I was hooked.

Somewhere around this time, it hit me. Sirius XM offers more than 100 stations, yet I eagerly subscribed at the end of my trial on the basis of how obsessed I was with just two of them. If two stations could make my Sirius XM subscription one of the discretionary purchases I will never give up, I must be dealing with one hell of a powerful platform.

At different times over the last two years, I decided to branch out. I recalled that one of my childhood radio idols, Kid Kelly, was programming Sirius XM's Hits 1. (He has since been relieved of that position). So I started listening to Hits 1. As a longtime fan of the Top 40 radio format, I was blown away. Kid had Hits 1 playing songs I wasn't hearing on terrestrial radio. While you'll find Harry Styles (formerly of One Direction) on local radio now, Sirius started playing him long before. The amazingly talented Styles (just ask Stevie Nicks) is but one example.

Then, on a long car ride to see Third Eye Blind last year (remember when we went to concerts!?), a friend of mine was playing PopRocks in the car. Turns out my friend listens to Sirius almost exclusively (except when, like me, he's using Spotify). Turns out my love of 90s pop and the like prompted me to tune away from Tom Petty Radio and go on a PopRocks binge for several months.

From there, I have discovered a handful of other Sirius XM stations - from music to news - that I switch between, however E Street, Petty, Hits 1, and PopRocks own a vast majority of my listening. I have vowed to never turn on Howard Stern. It's not because I don't like him. It's the opposite. I know if I start listening to Stern, I won't stop. My productivity and social life can't take that type of hit.

Why I Stopped Listening To Pandora

I covered Pandora closely for several years. I became friendly with several of the company's executives and employees. Most of these people, such as Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren, were with the company from day one or close to it. If you had the opportunity to travel to Oakland and talk to these people, you would have been bullish too. Put simply, the Pandora story is, largely, a great American success story.

Tim Westergren wasn't sure what he had with the Music Genome Project. Then he hired a guy named Joe Kennedy as CEO. Kennedy made the, as it turns out, brilliant decision to take on terrestrial radio. Pandora did just that and disrupted an industry that still hasn't learned from its massive list of mistakes. After heading in this direction, Pandora did a lot of things right and had big plans.

Going public made lots of people, including Westergren and Kennedy, rich. But going public also ensured Pandora's demise. The original and early team at Pandora had incredible ideas, most of which they were never able to realize due to the realities of operating a business in an incredibly difficult landscape. Sirius XM came in and, thankfully, stopped the bleeding. Or, maybe more accurately, absorbed Pandora's bleeding. It was a sound strategic move by Sirius XM that will probably have favorable long-term consequences.

I stopped listening to Pandora because I could tell it lost its way. It was difficult to tell if it actually ever enabled on-demand listening because that option was never clear on its Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) or mobile platforms. I didn't dig deep to try to figure things out because I had no incentive. I wasn't covering the company. Just about everyone I knew there had left. And it was a much better use of my time to create playlists I could listen to in Spotify when I wanted more targeted listening than Sirius XM or Pandora can readily offer.

Pandora lost its way. I would love to talk to Tim Westergren today. He has a ton of money, but I can't help but think he's haunted by not being able to see his vision for Pandora, particularly as it pertains to working with musicians, through. Westergren and his crew were/are good people. Despite the heat they took from many members of the media and music industry, they always wanted to do right by artists, particularly small and struggling ones. Reality got in the way of their genuine idealism.

Why I Will Be A Long-Time Buyer Of Sirius XM Stock

Seeking Alpha contributor and long-time SIRI follower, Crunching Numbers, sums up one main element of my bullishness:

Let's break that down.

I'm somewhere in the demographic ballpark of the average Sirius XM subscriber. And I'll take what Crunching says one step further - I will never give up my Sirius XM subscription. The company would have to make inane programming decisions for me to even consider it. I don't even know what I pay for it. And I don't care. I need Sirius XM in my life as much as I need my morning coffee, which I still buy each and every morning, as much for the social experience as the coffee itself.

I often criticized Sirius XM for not chasing younger demos with more vigor. It's nice to see that's a focus. It's one of the crucial aspects of the business I intend to follow closely going forward as I consider the stock and start following it again.

To that end, the larger ecosystem Sirius XM continues to build and is a part of can enable it to effectively do some of the things the original Pandora team was never able to achieve. I hope to see Sirius XM leverage the Pandora platform to engage (and monetize) local music communities from Los Angeles to New York and Nashville to Austin. As I argued in countless Pandora articles between 2011 and 2016, the things Pandora could have done with its ability to deliver targeted audiences to advertisers knew no bounds. This is another area I will follow as I continue to write on Sirius XM.

I view Sirius XM in the same broad way I view Starbucks (SBUX).

First, Sirius XM already is, like Starbucks, an indispensable daily habit for large numbers of people, including myself. It has to continue to work to expand and diversify its base. I'm convinced that once you convert, your Sirius XM subscription becomes one of the things you're not going to get rid of, even when markets crash, you lose your job, and the world changes. In fact, it might be one of the things you absolutely require to stay sane when these things happen.

Second, I always have been a huge supporter of Starbucks due to its early adoption of technology, data, and mobile initiatives. I hope and expect to see Sirius XM continue to grow and evolve in these areas. It already has. Compare Sirius XM's online and mobile platforms today to what they were in 2010, 2011, 2012, and so on, and you'll see a world of improvement. There's still a ton of room for innovation in these areas.

So I intend to go long SIRI sooner rather than later. It's a long-term investment for me. As the weeks and months pass, whether we're all staying at home or we're out and about again, I will develop my investment thesis and bounce it off of you. But, for now, consider this an introduction and an overdue apology. I misunderstood Sirius XM. It's absolutely one of those companies you have to experience to truly love and understand, let alone be compelled to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to initiate a long position in SIRI at some point in the next few days or weeks.