Intel Headed For An Extended Downturn

Intel has ongoing process and product challenges which make it likely that there will be a long downhill slope for the stock.

Looking forward, the macro and competitive positives are now played out and what remains are mostly negatives.

Intel (INTC) delivered a gangbuster Q1 with revenues exceeding guidance by about $800M and EPS by about $0.15. In a capacity constrained situation, which the company claims to be in, it's not possible to beat guidance this way consistently. But Intel has been doing this regularly. It appears that Intel, under Bob Swan, has been heavily sandbagging guidance.

As can be seen from the image below (all images from the company’s earnings PR), DCG and CCG drove strong results. Mobileye and NSG had strong growth but from a much smaller base.

Highlights

What already was a strong datacenter market coming into the quarter became stronger during the quarter due to the COVID-19 work-at-home driver. In spite of that, it's magnificent to see a $5B a quarter business grow by 43% YoY (image below).

On the datacenter product front, the company claims to be sampling Ice Lake server and guided for Q4 volumes. While this is a laggard product and not a great positive, it indicates progress in the company’s 10nm process.

The trends also were very favorable in the more mature Client Computing Group (image below). This quarter’s strength, as expected, was driven by COVID-19 work-at-home demand with several reports suggesting that laptops became hard to find toward the end of the quarter. Laptop CPU units grew by a staggering 22%. On the flip side, desktop units seem to have declined by about 6%.

The most critical new product on the client from is the Tiger Lake CPU which the company expects to launch mid-year. While it's unclear how this product will compete with Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) new Ryzen 4 series chips, it's a positive that this product is scheduled to launch mid-year. This product can help Intel blunt some of the forays AMD is making into the laptop market.

Other parts of Intel business also have done reasonably well with Mobileye and NAND/Optane business leading the way (image below).

On the product front, Intel claimed to be sampling a Habana training processor (from its most recent acquisition). Mobileye continues to shine, and management claimed that Mobileye got a major Asian car brand design win (which makes it difficult for Nvidia (NVDA) and other AI alternatives to gain traction).

Guidance A Cause For Concern

While the Q1 numbers were stellar, Q2 guidance was mixed – revenues are forecast to be above consensus and EPS forecast fell below consensus (image below). Worse yet, the company dropped its Q2 GM forecast and pulled full-year 2020 guidance citing uncertainty.

It can be argued that the low Q2 guidance is the result of sandbagging (Intel has beaten guidance on most quarters, by a significant margin, since Bob Swan took over) and Intel will deliver above guidance. Even if true, the guidance is not a good sign. Firstly, note that the general commentary from Intel management is that Intel is supply limited. If so, why would revenue be down in what would be a seasonally up quarter? Secondly, channel checks ending Q1 showed that the channel was stripped bare given the supply chain impacts of COVID. That being the case, the channel would need to be replenished, causing significant demand jump in Q2. And, thirdly, several sources are indicating a strong ongoing COVID-19 demand for Q2. Even without these trends, Q2 is typically a seasonally up quarter. Intel guidance is not showing any of these upsides.

There are three explanations here:

Intel server mix is significantly worse than Q1 reducing revenues. The guidance already reflects that Q1 datacenter was up ~43% year-over-year but Q2 datacenter is guided to be only up ~25% year-over-year. Is this near 18-point growth drop because of datacenter customers slowing down? Or, is AMD taking significant server market share in Q2? Or, both?

The demand jump due to work-at-home dynamics is being offset by demand reduction due to other COVID impacts.

AMD is taking significant amount of incremental client share in Q2.

None of these explanations are a positive for Intel.

Intel also cut its gross margin guidance for Q2. While Intel claims this is partly due to lower revenue, this explanation does not ring true. Intel revenues are now near historic highs and margins near multi-year lows. While revenue is expected to drop from Q1 level, this explanation is more of a cover than real explanation.

Management also claimed that GM was in line with what was planned and is mainly a 10nm issue – especially with a big Tiger Lake ramp. This explanation is more credible but also is indicative of ongoing problems with Intel’s 10nm ramp.

While Intel pitched an upbeat story about the upcoming Tiger Lake client, the company noted that it will have about 50 laptop designs for the Christmas season. Note that this pales in comparison to 135+ laptop designs that AMD announced with its Ryzen4 laptop family. While this is not an apples to apples comparison as both Intel and AMD have other mobile chips in their portfolios, this may be the first time in the history of x86 business when Intel’s newest chip has fewer design wins than AMD alternatives going into the holiday season. It's unclear if this is because Tiger Lake is arriving late to the market or because OEMs find Tiger Lake to be not attractive or because Intel is still struggling to ramp its 10nm process.

Whatever the reasons, the reality is the Tiger Lake ramp is likely much smaller than historic levels and most of Intel’s client product will continue to be based on the older generation 14nm technology. It appears that Intel is being forced to ramp a low-yielding 10nm process due to competitive threat from AMD. This dynamic, along with ASP declines, is likely at the root of gross margin declines.

Management admitted that 10nm process will not cross over 14nm process in volumes in 2020. In context, Intel’s margin guidance suggests that the company could be seeing cost pressure from 10nm ramp or ASP pressure from AMD. Regardless of the exact factors in play, this does not bode well for Intel investors. As Intel flounders on the process side, the competitive intensity from AMD continues to increase and AMD continues to gain share at Intel’s expense.

Intel May Have Reached Apex In Q4 2019 and Q1 2020

Intel’s guidance in the current COVID context is disappointing. And the investor reaction to the stock after hours shows the disappointment.

Intel should be seeing very strong demand for laptops as many countries around the world will be stepping up on laptop purchases due to the COVID-19 work-at-home trend and with the upcoming back-to-school season (note that summer arrives at different times in different countries and the lion's share of school demand usually is spread between June and August).

Once COVID-19 demand bursts, Intel’s prospects get bleaker as the year progresses. Due to the weak economic situation and staggering unemployment around the world, most of Intel’s business excluding datacenter is likely to be down significantly – this includes clients, mobile chip business, IoT business, memory business. It's unclear if even the data center business will remain strong. With datacenter clients seeing large economic challenges, the odds are against ongoing datacenter growth.

In addition to slowing demand, the company already has indicated that competitive intensity from AMD will intensify in the back half of the year. There's no indication that things will get better for Intel in 2021 as the company is likely to lag in process technology until at least 2022.

Management Actions and Words Suggest Pain Ahead

Management is sending strong signals that the company is about to head into possibly the toughest times it has ever witnessed. In preparation, the Company has:

Raised $10.3B in new debt

Suspended share buybacks

Reducing or pushing out non-core capex budget into 2021

The company expects that the actions to strengthen liquidity alone have chopped $0.12 from Q2 EPS. It's fair to expect that impact in Q3 and Q4 will be similar or worse. This should cause analysts to rush to downgrade the company’s EPS prospects.

In our view, the company stopping stock buybacks and raising debt suggests that management is prepared for some significant balance sheet damage. This factor alone should make investors to stay away from this stock at the current time. It's likely that the investment community is significantly under-estimating the downside to Intel stock at the current levels.

The company also sent a subtle message to investors by posting this sobering slide in the earnings PR.

Intel, it appears, is entering a time of crisis buffeted by lagging process technology, resurgent AMD, and a pandemic of an impact we have never seen before.

The best case outcome for Intel now is a flat lining stock. But a much more likely outcome is that the stock is entering a period of extended downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short NVDA

Long INTC stangles