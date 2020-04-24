Liberty Media Corporation (LMCB) Reattribution Between Formula One Group and Liberty SiriusXM Group (Transcript)

Liberty Media Corporation (OTC:LMCB) Reattribution Between Formula One Group and Liberty SiriusXM Group April 23, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Thank you. Before we begin, we’d like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including our ability to realize the expected benefits of the reattribution, our ability to complete the rights offering, impacts to our businesses and general market conditions due to COVID-19, and those mentioned in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Liberty Media expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to determinate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Media’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Please note that we’ve published slides to accompany this call. These slides are available on our website. Also, after this call, at approximately 10:15 Eastern Time, Liberty Media President and CEO, Greg Maffei, will be interviewed on CNBC.

Great. Thank you and good morning to all of you. Thank you, Courtnee. And thanks again for all of you for joining.

I’m going to start by walking you through the reattribution that we just completed between Formula One Group and Liberty SiriusXM Group. As Courtnee mentioned, we have slides that we posted on the website. I will be referring to those slides.

So, beginning with what exactly did we do? I think slide two is a helpful diagram, outlining what was moved. $1.5 billion of net asset value was transferred equitably across the two trackers.

The assets from FWON to the LSXM include -- totaled $2.8 billion and include our entire LYV stake, the intergroup interests of FWON and BATR that FWON had held to offset the exposure to the 1.375% convertible note, the LSXM Group interest, which represents the shares that FWON had purchased to hedge the convert, now, these shares are being retired, and the call spread related to convert those purchased when we issued the convert.

The liabilities from FWON to LSXM in total $1.3 billion include the Liberty Media convert that I mentioned, LYV exchangeable debt and a LYV margin facility, which is currently undrawn. This resulted in $1.5 billion of assets being transferred from LSXM to FWON including a LYV call spread, and net cash. And these are sourced as follows: A short-term intergroup loan of $750 million, which we plan to pay down using proceeds from our rights offering, which I’ll discuss shortly, cash of $607 million from cash on hand and a $400 million draw on our SIRI margin loan. That will bring the balance on that SIRI margin loan to $750 million.

So, why did we do this? We also transferred to a LYV call spread, which I’ll talk about more in a minute, too. So why did we do this? We believe this is in the best interest of both, FWON and LSXM shareholders. This reattribution focuses on the strength of each tracker and will enable each to be stronger and opportunistic.

While these are not happy times, I do recall that during our last unhappy time like this, the great recession of ‘08, ‘09, we did the best deal that we’ve ever done, SiriusXM. I do think, there will be opportunities ahead for a while. Referring back to those previous times, Lehman happened over the first weekend of September 2008, and we did the SIRI deal in February of 2009, which in hindsight was about the bottom of the market.

We believe both trackers, LSXM and FWON have the opportunity to be bold and do interesting things in the market as we go forward. This transaction we think helps both.

Let me start first with the benefits to FWON shareholders, and I’ll touch on a few of the points listed on slide four. First, we create a pure-play Formula One FWON stock tied to the F1 business. We’ve heard repeatedly this preference from analysts and investors. As recently at this past Tuesday, a research analyst mentioned allowing investors to make their own allocation decisions with access to pure-plays. We believe this reattribution provides them certainty in a -- excuse me, provides certainty in an uncertain time on the number of timing and nature of races that F1 may be able to achieve. It strengthens the balance sheet of both, the FWON Holdco and potentially F1 Opco. It increases cash liquidity. It eliminates $1.3 billion of parent level debt. And will aid us in our discussions with the F1 lenders on liquidity and covenants. It helps create a pure currency. This will allow for more targeted repurchases and equity incentives, can be used for acquisitions as synergistic assets are attractively priced. And as I mentioned, we look forward to being opportunistic in this market.

Importantly, as I mentioned up above, we included a call spread that enables FWON to benefit if LYV stock has a near-term rebound. Details on this call spread are on slide five, and I’ll mention them in a minute. Not that we are recommending it, but our final point would be to note that if a shareholder liked owning LYV through FWON, you can easily replicate this position on your own.

On slide five, we detail, as I mentioned, the call spread, which provides some upside insurance to FWON, if there is a rebound in the LYV stock price in the near term. Basically, we gave FWON the opportunity to gather the first 30% gain per year on half the shares that are being transferred.

Moving on to slide six and the benefits to LSXM shareholders. I think, first, this combines the complementary interest of SIRI and LYV. We’ve said before that we believe the LYV interest is better paired with SIRI, two leaders in live and audio entertainment, attractive long-term investment potential in LYV, a global leader in live entertainment that SIRI can benefit from and vice versa. We also believe that there has been a more recent overhang on the LSXM equity at fear that may take action to support the -- some stocks, particularly collapsing the trackers. We hope this eliminates that risk.

With this reattribution, we strengthened both tracking stocks long-term, as I mentioned and we removed this risk. We believe this enhances the long-term strategic thesis for LSXM. It doesn’t decrease our SIRI ownership. It provides an additional asset base in the LYV stock, which we can use for future avenues and liquidity. And the rights offering provides an opportunity to invest at a significant discount, a 20% discount to the already substantial discount to NAV on SIRI.

Let me walk briefly through the details of the rights offering. That’s on slide seven. We’re planning to raise $750 million, so we can pay down the short-term intergroup loan from FWON to LSXM. Both, John Malone and I plan to exercise our subscription rights in full, which is, I’ll remind, $90 million between the two of us. We plan to launch this rights offering on May 18th and complete it by June 2nd. You can see some of the details about transferability of rights and oversubscription rights.

Let me finish by saying why you as an LSXM shareholders, should be happy about this. We still have firepower to produce the discount, not mutually exclusive. We have enough capital to do this reattribution, be opportunistic on our shares. We have liquidity of $1 billion available from cash on hand capacity on the SIRI and margin -- LYV margin loans. I think, we will continue to increase our SIRI ownership at the current price. This has the potential to drive our ownership higher as SIRI buys back more stock more quickly. This increase over time should also help with the discount as SIRI drives more cash to LSXM.

I realize, there’s a lot to digest here. But, we want to reiterate strongly that we believe this is a reattribution that benefits both FWON and LSXM shareholders. And I’d be happy to take your questions on the reattribution. I would note that we’ll speak on May 7th about the Q1 earnings and be able to more fully discuss then the operating results of Formula One, LYV or SIRI at that time.

Our first question will come from Vijay Jayant, Evercore.

Vijay Jayant

Hi, guys.

Greg Maffei

Hi, Vijay.

Vijay Jayant

Hey, Greg. So, a couple of questions. First, in the transaction, why was the LYV stake done at market and on a pretax basis? I’m assuming if you have to liquidate that at Formula One, you’ve probably not gotten market and pay taxes. So, that’s just understanding that. And second, on the rights offering, can you talk about the receptivity seen so far on potentially doing that? I know you guys have stepped up pretty substantially to support it. But any color on the rights offering could be very helpful.

Greg Maffei

Sure, Vijay. So, I think, a couple of things. First, our charter requires moving these things at fair market value. And I would note, we looked at a range of opportunities to consider how Formula One would secure incremental liquidity, including potentially selling the stake to others, including raising capital and other formats. And we believe this is the most efficient.

Asked appropriately about the pretax transfer. We consider it a strategic asset. If you looked where we’ve transferred assets that are strategic before, when we’ve done redistributions, they’ve all been done on a pretax basis. That’s one of the appeals of the tracker, the ability to move it on a pretax basis. And you can also weigh the -- some that are beneficial in that ownership stake. Third, if you try to accumulate a third, it’s unlikely to be able to do it at market. We have governance rights that are valuable with it. And as I mentioned, it’s unclear that you’ll ever pay the taxes if we are holding the stake for the long-term or doing some other strategic actions with it, if we ever disposed of it.

So, I think prior practice, logic, the value of the stake and the attributes, and the attractiveness of this financing for FWON makes sense to do it on a pretax basis.

On the rights offering, we have spoken to our advisors and have confidence that the rights offering will be subscribed. We have not spoken to a substantial number of investors. So, I can’t speak to overall market response. But, we’re confident in the ability to get done.

Our next question will come from Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley.

Ben Swinburne

Two questions. The first one is, does the transaction like this change the timeline for other things that Liberty investors think about, like collapsing SiriusXM and Liberty SIRI, or even your ability to hard spin anything? I’m just wondering because you know that you guys know the tax rules and other rules better than we do, if this resets any kind of clock or anything?

Greg Maffei

First, Ben, I -- thanks for the question and I don’t think it changes the timeline on any combination, nor on a potential Reverse Morris Trust or any other spin. I don’t -- I think that’s all affected.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. And then, second, it’s pretty clear, at least, I think to me as to why this is a benefit to Liberty Formula One shareholders. On the Liberty SIRI side, you are moving some of the complexity that was at Formula One over to SIRI. And I heard all your bullets as to why you think that still makes sense. So, I was just wondering if you considered creating like a Liberty LYV tracker. I don’t know if the world wants another tracker right now, but that would at least have kept the Liberty Sirius investment more simple -- simpler, and that it would just essentially be a holding company of SiriusXM stock. I don’t know if that was something you guys thought about?

Greg Maffei

Yes. Out here in Englewood, we think about all these things and how to structure. So, I’m not being smart. That’s what we really try and think about and be thoughtful about. As you rightly point out, we’ve outlined all the reasons why we think doing it this way is beneficial and why it’s strategic. But, addressing your direct question, you -- we would be unable to create a tracker that had only the interest in LYV. That would not be allowable as a valid tracker. So, that was not -- that is not an option we could execute on at this time.

Our next question will come from Bryan Kraft, Deutsche Bank.

Bryan Kraft

Good morning, Greg and Courtnee. I guess, Greg, I wanted to ask you on the season. What are some of the scenarios that you’re looking at for the Formula One season? What do you think kind of the most likely ones might look like, and what needs to be in place for that to actually happen in terms of the state of the virus and the ability to test et cetera?

Greg Maffei

Bryan, that is the great unknown, and that’s one of the reasons why we went after this reattribution. We have scenarios for zero races, anywhere from 15 to 18 races, races that begin with no fans, at present, [Technical Difficulty] critique. We really have a host of opportunities or challenges on all fronts. And Chase and his team are presented with multiple options, including how do you -- until you know the timing, how do you ask somebody to move an existing race in place of another race, you don’t know when it’s open.

So, we are watching how the opening of certain events is happening in Western Europe, in certain countries, and looking at options around that, that may be the start of calendar, no guarantees yet, but that would certainly be something that would be attempted. And there are challenges around how you do all that, which may require incremental capital as well. If you run races with no live audience will obviously have lower profitability. And that may be -- and even no profitability, and we may be capitalized sufficiently to handle that for 2020. But, there are teams which will incur costs, particularly those that don’t have minimum guarantees from F1 and really their revenue -- one of their major, if not their major revenue sources, their share of the profits of F1. But to the degree that we are running marginally profitable or not particularly proper races, but they still need to incur all their costs of running their teams. That’s a challenge. And that’s one of the reasons why we need to be thoughtful about how we begin in a way that is not only good for us, but it’s good for the ecosystem.

And as I said, Chase and the team have run multiple scenarios. You’re asking what it takes to get that going. It’s not only when we are allowed by authorities and what format, with a TV race only or family, but also how does it work for the teams? How do we do something that is beneficial to fans but also doesn’t have the teams bankrupting themselves by conducting no profit or loss races?

Bryan Kraft

Sounds like quite a challenge. The other question, I guess related to that is, from a readiness perspective, how much lead time do you need before you can hold a race? And what’s going on at the teams right now? I mean, are they continuing to operate in terms of training and whatever else that they do in the offseason, working on their cars and practicing and that sort of thing?

Greg Maffei

Well, begin with most of the teams are in lockdown, and they’re just like, most of the western world and certainly even still parts of Asia are in lockdown. We know the vast majority of these teams are centered either in the UK or in England -- or in Italy. And those are substantial lockdowns. The lead time really depends on a lot of things. How quickly can you get a team or a series of teams, which have been viewed as clean to a location and where that location is? I think there are a lot of variables there. I would contrast one difference. We have the benefit of a portfolio. We get to look across what’s going in subscription companies like Charter and Sirius, which are probably faring quite well here, and other live event companies from Formula One to Live Nation to Major League Baseball. There is a benefit here that you do probably don’t need the two weeks of spring training to get the players or the drivers back in form the way you need to get the players back in form. The drivers probably can race any time, if you could get them and team to a location safely.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

Greg Maffei

Yes.

Our next question will come from Brandon Ross, LightShed Partners.

Brandon Ross

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. A couple, if you will. First, I think, Formula One has a covenant, or a potential covenant issue. Can you speak to any progress that’s been made on that front? And then, you mentioned opportunistic investments and acquisitions at the new Formula One tracker. Can you speak to what makes sense there? And, are you talking about assets that necessarily fit with Formula One?

And then, lastly, you have some ownership in iHeart, which has been hit particularly hard in the pandemic for obvious reasons. Does the valuation now entice you to maybe want to do something more there with an eye to recovery similar to some of the good deals you made during the last recession?

Greg Maffei

Well, that’s a lot of questions, Brandon. But, will try and answer that. So, on the covenant side, we’ve begun discussions with the lenders, I think fruitful discussions with the lenders -- lender group and the lead agent on the lender group at F1. There is -- it’s a hard to see scenario in which we do not have a problem making things like a EBITDA covenants. And I think the lender, led by the agent, and we do not have a full bank response, as proposed and things around the liquidity rather than operating covenants in terms of EBITDA covenants that makes sense. And we are having fruitful dialogue with them. I think, the actions that we’re taking -- that we took with the reattribution that we’re talking about here today, will surely enable us to complete a fruitful covenant discussion and fruitful liquidity discussions with those lenders. So, that’s begun well, and it will only improve. The lenders didn’t know about this reattribution, will begin discussions, and we’re already down a path. But, I think it’s fruitful, will only be made more fruitful by this reattribution.

On acquisitions, I can’t, certainly not going to discuss publicly anything that’s particularly target. But there are live events and particularly ones around motor sports that could be attractive. There are ones around other kinds of sports that could be attractive and synergistic. And, I think a lot of other companies are not going to have the flexibility either in the strength of their operating business, nor in the strength of the balance sheet that FWON now has.

So, we’ll be judicious and thoughtful. We think we have a great asset in Formula One. We certainly don’t want to dilute that. But, we will be judicious and thoughtful about what would be attracted to add on and what would be synergistic, and what would take advantage of our strength.

On the last point about in iHeart, I sort of touched on and I’m not going to talk about particular targets. I would want to say one thing, and I sort of alluded to this. And you know what, we could be wrong. But, we’ve seen this market bounce dramatically and prices rise in the equity market dramatically, and in some of the -- and some of the bond markets, after those March 23rd lows. We took a long time for the challenges in the great recession to shake through. And you find opportunities with companies when they really get stressed down the road. I think that’s likely to happen here as well, where there are still many reverberations to come. And not that I’m rooting for it, but I think they’re likely to see opportunities ahead where companies need help, and we may be able to provide that help in a synergistic way and an attractive financial way. So, we’ll be -- keep our eyes open for that. I think, there are probably more opportunities ahead, is the message.

Our next question will come from David Karnovsky, J.P. Morgan.

David Karnovsky

Your slide deck mentioned potential liquidity to preserve the health of the F1 ecosystem. I was hoping you could just expand on this a little bit and how you’re thinking about maybe deploying cash to some other Formula One stakeholders such as teams or promoters? Thanks.

Greg Maffei

Yes. Look, I don’t -- we’re not encouraging using our cash in an unwise fashion. But, I think, I mentioned already, we’re trying to balance the operating business of F1 and its current results against the operating results of our partners in the form of the teams who do incur large costs. We have advance money in advance of team payments for certain teams already. There are cases where we may do more of that would be an example. There are other things that we might do to bridge teams that need help. We’re certainly not doing this as an open checkbook. But, we understand, this is a little bit different than, say, Live Nation, which does do advances to artists, but the scale here is much larger in terms of what a team requires or what’s going on in Major League Baseball. Major League Baseball advanced $170 million for all the players in advance of potentially having a season or lack of a season or a partial season of a Major League Baseball. Here, you’ve got some of the same issues, but actually a higher burn rate on teams and teams which we don’t want -- we want to make sure are solving because they’re a part of what we need to race successfully in 2020, 2021 and beyond.

Our next question will come from Zack Silver, B. Riley FBR.

Zack Silver

So, just on the 1.375% cash convert, just a quick clarification there. When they were at the F1 tracker, you guys had started buying back LSXM to offset that potential liability from LSXM rising above a certain level. Now that they’re at LSXM, do you anticipate -- I mean, is that sort of mechanism still going to be place where if F1 goes above a certain level, you’re going to be buying that back at out the LSXM tracker?

Greg Maffei

Yes. So, good question. Good clarifying question. And we -- as a part of this deal, if you go back to slide two -- excuse me slide three, that overview, you can see that we -- maybe I’ll back up even further. Remember, we did this just for all those who are not necessarily paying as much attention to this as some. And to be fair, it’s complicated. We did this as a Liberty convert a while back before we had created the trackers. When we created the trackers, we effectively -- we put and this remained with the FWON group. And therefore, we had the potential risk, as was noted that other elements, whether it be LSXM or BATR could rise above, and there was no hedge against that. So, we went out, we had some BATR shares that were sitting at FWON, it was protected and for that potential and we were buying up LSXM shares. As we’ve moved this convert from FWON to LSXM, it’s now the case that it’s hedged against the rise in LSXM, which by the way is the far and away the largest piece underlying the convert. But, we also moved a certain number of BATR shares required to hedge the BATR portion. And a number of FWON shares were issued, as you can see on slide two and three that sufficient to hedge the FWON portion of that convert.

So, LSXM is now completely hedged on the converts. It obviously has the potential, because it is LSXM, to benefit from the rise in that and it has sufficient BATR and FWON shares to be hedged on the convert. So, there’ll be no purchases or need to repurchase either BATR or FWON stock by LSXM.

Zack Silver

Okay. That makes sense. And then, one more if I could, just on that LSXM. On the LSXM benefit slide, you guys -- I think, one of the bullets on there is that moving LYV over to LSXM enhances the potential for synergies. And just wondering if you could elaborate on that as much as much as you’re willing to?

Greg Maffei

Sure. I think, over time, the relationship between these two companies has gotten stronger from relatively simple things like Michael Rapino joining the SIRI Board. Michael, CEO of Live Nation joining the SIRI Board probably about a year and a half ago to increasingly examples where content is shared or promotions are done. Scott Greenstein, who runs Content at SiriusXM, President of Content there, has had an increasingly broad relationship with the Live Nation folks. And I think there’s the opportunity to more. Is it made absolutely quicker and easier because this has been in the same tracker? No. But, I think it’s just one further step about aligning their interests.

Our next question will come from John Tinker, Gabelli.

John Tinker

Good morning.

Greg Maffei

Good morning, John. I even referenced your note from Tuesday.

John Tinker

Thank you. Right now I’m probably in the count of people who are not following this quite as closely because it is quite complicated. So, just following up on them. So, our thoughts on SIRI. You mentioned in one of the slides that you’re derisking FWON, because you do want to have too many live events [Technical Difficulty] putting a little more risk on SIRI. Given, [Technical Difficulty] evolving in this new world, what do you…

Greg Maffei

John, you cut out for one sec. You said given something, and then I didn’t hear you. Sorry.

John Tinker

Sorry. Given you shifted a little bit of the risk to SIRI by taking the live event businesses out -- or put LYV out of FWON. The two questions. One is, what do you think the appropriate level of leverage now is in Sirius? Given that they have a strong model, but it’s still going to be -- we’re going to be in a recession/depression. And two, Live Nation is about 30%, 40% international. As the world gets back on track, it will do so at different rates in different countries. So, LYV originally said, we’re small in China, when the problem happened, don’t know if -- they had actually opened up a new office I think there [Technical Difficulty]. But how fast do you think LYV can pivot to change where they put their conferences? Sorry, their concepts?

Greg Maffei

Well, let me -- you’ve asked a good question, a series of questions. So, first was on the live event risk. There’s been -- if you look at the charts, over the last bit of the stock prices of LYV and FWON, they’ve been almost exactly correlated. They’ve risen and fallen in the last bit absolutely together because the perception of live event risk has been high. And one of the reasons that we wanted to divide this was, if there were issues about liquidity in either, FWON was in no position to try and defend. It didn’t have the firepower to do it. Liberty SIRI, not only because of its size, but because of its access to SIRI cash flows, is in a far stronger shape. So, dividing these had the opportunity to let us and make sure both businesses could prosper. We’d already seen massive volatility in the LYV stock falling from over $76 down to $24, back to $40, low-40s, back to low30s and now sort of in the mid-30s, highly volatile asset. And really probably one that FWON was not in the position to hold for the long term in a volatile environment like this, because it was too aligned direct and correlated with its own live business.

So, separating them does put more risk probably on SIRI in that -- or Liberty SIRI in that sense, but it’s one that Liberty SIRI is in a far better position to hold. We are optimistic -- I am optimistic, you can see my writing a check, decent size. I’m optimistic on the potential for the business long term. But, there will be volatility in the interim. And Liberty SIRI, particularly because of its larger size and strength and the access to the SIRI cash flows is in a better position to handle that volatility than FWON was.

Going to the second point about international and where they can pivot. That is probably one of these absolute strengths of the LYV business, not only just strategically for the long term as they gain -- potential to gain market share because of their international strength, but also their ability to shift concerts to places where risk is perceived to be less. Take the obvious case, probably far easier to try and hold the concert in the near term in Seoul or someplace in China than it would be in New York City. And the ability to shift business and have artists start in places which are safer or perceived to be safer, or where the rules have become more relaxed. I think you’ll -- a lot of this is going to evolve over the next several weeks and months.

I’ve spoken extensively to Live Nation team. And you’ll hear from them soon on their earnings call in the next couple of weeks. But, I think, they would love, as much as possible, certainty about an opening schedule, in a way if they have certainty, they can pivot their business to those places where even if it’s delayed, they know what they can do. They can manage towards that schedule. So, even if there’s delays, but they’re known delays, that’s a better story for them than frankly what’s happening in the United States where we have 50 states with unclarity about when things are going to be opened and what the path is. We have the Phase 1, but it’s not clear that every Phase 1 is the same or how we’re measuring against that Phase 1. The best thing for LYV is certainty and frankly that this gets resolved over time, and even though it takes time, it gets resolved in a clear way over time rather than in an uncertain way. I don’t know if that helped, John, in answering the question.

John Tinker

Yes. But, if you could also just touch on what you think the appropriate level of leverage in Sirius is now?

Greg Maffei

Yes. Well -- and you’re going -- I think, they report coming ahead, but the SIRI business, if you think about the subscription businesses, they can support quite a lot of leverage, look at Charter. SIRI had a leverage target, which has been higher than this for a long time and not reached it. I think, they could easily go above the 3.5% target they’ve not been able to get to. In fact, they’ve been delevering for most of the time. Their business will be hurt. But far, far -- I mean, it will be less than it would have been without the COVID crisis, but it will be hurt far, far less than most other businesses. And I’m very confident and I think the management team is very confident on their ability to have liquidity. They don’t -- they have $1.7 billion credit line that they haven’t accessed at all. I don’t think they see the need to access that in the near term. And they have quite a lot of liquidity.

Our next question will come from Robert Routh, FBN.

Robert Routh

First is, how come you didn’t move the Viacom and the AT&T stocks at FWON over to LSXM? Since you’re moving kind of everything else, it doesn’t seem like those to really would fit there. I know, they’re not that big, but it’s kind of like if you do it, why don’t just do it all. And the other question is, as far as rights offering, I know that you and John are going to participate fully. But I’m curious as to you always raise money when you don’t need and you don’t raise money when you do. And right now you guys have an opportunity to, a, make it a larger offering than just enough to pay the intergroup interest; and b, have you considered finding someone to backstop in the event people don’t subscribe, be it Sirius with their cash flow or some other people at Liberty or another Liberty entity, just to guarantee that it gets done and people don’t play games going into the rights offering?

Greg Maffei

Okay. So, on the moving the other stuff, and you can make the same argument, why didn’t we move the rest of the BATR stock. And I think, it goes to the point -- we were not trying to just clean up F1. We were trying to do something that was logical for Liberty Sirius as well. And there’s no reason to think Liberty SIRI should, in our minds, take on all the -- yes, we have complexity we wish we didn’t have in every place, but there’s no reason to put that on Liberty SIRI. We moved the things that were logical for Liberty SIRI and would strengthen FWON and have FWON no longer be tied to the Live Nation stock. But, we did not have, nor did we seek to remove every bit of complexity out of FWON. That will happen over time, I hope and I suspect, but it wasn’t the goal of this reattribution. Goal of this reattribution, as I said, was to move stock into a group that could handle it better, which was more strategically aligned, and also strengthen the FWON balance sheet and make it purer, not as pure perhaps, as we would like, but ultimately purer on that path.

On the second stop about the backstop, given the discount of 20%, given our success in rights offerings, given the transferability of the rights, given the endorsement I believe of John and myself and the advice of bankers, we’re highly confident that this will get done. We’ve never needed a backstop in the past. And I’m confident we won’t need a backstop with these transferable rights today on this one.

Robert Routh

I agree with that. As you noted, you considered making it larger than enough to pay off the group interest just to have some extra dry powder, if you needed it down the road or saw more opportunities in that, LSXM. But, I assume you reserve the right to…

Greg Maffei

Yes. Robert, we thought 750 was more than sufficient number and would allow LSXM sufficient liquidity and strength. So, we think that 750 was a good number. And obviously, there’s a tension always as you get it larger, your confidence level and completing the rights offering does go down, not that we have -- don’t have confidence, but that does limit your size from some level. This is one that we’re confident is -- highly confident it’s going to get done and highly confident it meets the financial needs of LSXM.

Our next question will come from Jason Bazinet, Citi.

Jason Bazinet

Thanks. I have a two-part question. I think, this is sort of a transaction that you and I were talking about back in February where you said it couldn’t be done. And I was just wondering, what is it that allowed it to get done now where it couldn’t get done in February? And my second question is, I haven’t updated my liquidity. But, I think across all the Liberty Media, you had like $3.3 billion of liquidity that you could use across the three trackers. If you sort of -- as you look at the liquidity needs that Formula One and the Braves have, do you think that’s sufficient?

Greg Maffei

So, I’ll take the second part first. Obviously, we undertook a transaction that we thought would provide liquidity for all of the parts of Liberty that was needed. And we think there’s more than sufficient liquidity post this transaction for both LSXM and FWON, and I don’t see a need at BATR. The scale of their needs, even in a no season scenario is much less than the needs or the burn rate either at LYV or at Formula One. And at the Formula One level, as I mentioned, it’s not even so much just the needs of the Formula One operating business, but how much we need to have capacity and liquidity capabilities to help the ecosystem. That’s really much less the case with baseball where, I mentioned the $170 million that all of baseball has funded to the players. If there is no season, there’s no more requirement for payments to the players. So, $170 million across 30 teams is not a massive amount of money in terms of the drain. There are other costs obviously there. But that’s just the players as the single largest expense.

So, that liquidity data we think is more than sufficient. And now, we believe we are more than sufficient at all three of the trackers for liberty.

I think the -- I think at the time, when we were looking at getting this done before with different stock prices and different needs, it didn’t make as much sense. The scale of what monies are involved today and the ability to finance it to a rights offering, became more apparent and more doable in this environment, and frankly, the need became more. And I guess, the necessity or the perception of what’s the forward need, it’s became more real than fears about discounts and the like, and we drove towards a transaction that we thought made sense for FWON and LSXM in today’s environment.

Jason Bazinet

And sorry, can I just -- when you say the needs became more apparent, that’s liquidity needs or that’s some other need?

Greg Maffei

I think, I’ve talked about them, Jason. It’s been the need to strengthen the FWON balance sheet and set in position not to -- not only have liquidity of its own, but potentially have liquidity that might help ecosystem and the opportunities it might have in this environment.

Jason Bazinet

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our last question will come from Matthew Harrigan, Benchmark.

Matthew Harrigan

Good morning, Greg. Congratulations. I just had a question on the call spread. It’s a little nuance. It looks like FWON would be a loser basically, if capital market conditions weren’t good, COVID-19, what wasn’t contained? And, obviously, as you pointed out, there’s a tight correlation in the stock prices; whereas if things really ripped and managed to have somehow a vaccine tomorrow, it would actually work to the benefit of FWON, under those circumstances, when its own stock price would be ripping. I know you and John really take posture and all these inner tracker transactions. But, I mean, there is probably a little bit of implicit taking a view on the relative performance on the stock here. I know some of that is reduced by taking a European option. I guess, you could have European options. You could have some complexities if you didn’t have mutual exercise if you use American options. But, can you talk on that? And can you talk on why you didn’t even do a longer term kind of leap approach, three years as opposed to one year where you’re probably still going to have a lot of noise in the capital markets? Thanks.

Greg Maffei

Happy to answer. So, I mentioned already, the volatility in the stock price [Technical Difficulty] having gone from [Technical Difficulty] 30s. Those suggested that exactly what is going to happen here is uncertain. We looked hard and with outside advisors that how the stock could move, what was likely to happen, what was the fair market value. And the charter outlines what that is. And I believe we did that in the most judicious manner. We put the call spread on as a way to ensure some upside protection, if there’s an immediate near-term recovery. To the degree that you did something longer term, like you -- as you suggested, you really are defeating some of the purpose of moving it, because you’re moving a lot of value across that you moved across LSXM, you’re moving back into FWON. That would have obviously had expensed the longer term, a week could have been more expensive to FWON in the sense versus the call spread of a year, and therefore reduce the proceeds to FWON.

So, we tried to balance FWON’s capital needs, the fair market value of LSXM and providing some insurance, if there’s a near-term recovery, a market mispricing of the LYV stake that gave some protection on the upside to FWON. So, there is no perfect answer here. There’s an attempt to be as fair as possible to both trackers, as you noted.

Sir, we have no further questions in the queue.

Greg Maffei

Great. Well, with that then, thank you operator and thank you to all our listeners and callers. We are excited about this transaction. I appreciate your attention and look forward to talking again on May 7th, at our earnings call. Good morning. Goodbye.

