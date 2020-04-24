Spirit: One Of The Best Opportunities In The Sky

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jonathan Gross as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

With a cheap valuation (~2.4x P/E), solid liquidity, and a large margin of safety relative to its competitors, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) offers attractive risk-adjusted upside to opportunistic investors. Coronavirus has battered the airline industry in the past few months. At the time this was written, major US carriers have collectively shed billions in market cap. However, some airlines have fared far worse than others:

Price Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The biggest loser is clear: Spirit's share price has collapsed roughly 80% in the past year. A large divergence in equity pricing is emerging between Spirit and other carriers, giving an opportunity to buy the dip on Spirit for the best risk-adjusted opportunity out of the US carriers.

First, it's important to look at the data in analyzing the severity of COVID-19's impact on air travel.

Source: TSA Checkpoint Travel Data

The table above demonstrates domestic travel throughput in early April as documented by TSA checkpoints. With the nationwide lockdown in place, air travel has swung from record highs to record lows with year-over-year drops in travel of ~95%. While the numbers are drastic, all airlines are equally affected by this shutdown on a domestic basis. However, the effect of coronavirus is not equal when comparing international and domestic travel. While many international flights from and to the US are grounded for the foreseeable future due, the skies above the US are still open for domestic travel. While load factors are down drastically, I think it's safe to assume that domestic travel will rebound before international travel.

While international travel exposes fliers to scrutiny at customs with concerns over cross-border contamination, domestic travel does not pose those concerns. With stay-at-home orders looking like they'll beginning to be relaxed in May, it's likely that domestic air travel numbers will begin to inch back upwards. While carriers such as United (UAL), American (AAL), and Delta (DAL) are burdened with expensive long-haul fleets that now sit idle, Spirit's route network is primarily domestic, with a presence in the Caribbean and Latin America, which will allow it to quicker recover from the crisis.

Spirit's Route Map

Source: Spirit's 2019 10-K

Spirit's route network is most comparable to other low-cost carriers such as Southwest (LUV) and Jetblue (JBLU). Although the airlines operate on the same low-cost business model and service a similar route map, Spirit's stock has performed far worse. I would argue a large part of this is due to perceived risk around Spirit's leverage. I pulled the following financial data to create this comps analysis of major US airlines:

Financials Data Source: Simfin

I included several key metrics in my comps valuation analysis: P/E, P/B, P/S, and Net Debt/EBITDA. I calculated price to earnings as current price divided by FY2019 EPS. This serves as a proxy for how much it costs to buy one dollar of earnings, but it must also be noted that airline earnings (especially the larger airlines) tend to fluctuate largely year by year. Price to book is calculated as price over book value per share (2019 total equity/shares outstanding) and price to sales is calculated as current price divided by 2019 revenue per share. Any price to book ratio below 1 is considered attractive from a value investing standpoint, as it suggests assets in excess of liabilities are trading below their stated value.

Price-to-sales is another relative valuation metric that is useful for comparisons within industries to show how many times revenue companies are trading for. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has led to all airlines trading below 1x 2019 revenue. Finally, net debt/EBITDA is leverage metric calculated as 2019 short term debt + long term debt/EBITDA, and demonstrates how many years of 2019 EBITDA it would take to pay off all outstanding debt.

Spirit has an extremely attractive P/E of 2.41x with a P/B of 0.36x. In other words, relative to other airlines, Spirit is trading for a fraction of what airline average P/E ratios looked like just 3 months ago, all while having a Price to Book ratio of 0.36x. Even in a worst-case liquidation scenario, one could assume that Spirit's biggest assets (its fleet of A319s, 20s, and 21s) could be at least sold for 36 cents on the dollar. The combination of low trailing P/E combined with an extremely low price-to book ratio demonstrates an extremely cheap valuation with a large margin of safety.

In terms of leverage, as demonstrated in the second-to-right column, as of FY2019 financials, Spirit airlines has the second highest net debt/EBITDA of major US airlines, while comparable low-cost carriers such as Southwest and Jetblue possess the lowest leverage at -0.34x net debt/EBITDA and 0.75x net debt/EBITDA, respectively (Southwest is negative because the cash on its balance sheet was actually more at the end of FY2019 than its short term and long-term debt obligations). Spirit is second to only American Airlines for highest net debt/EBITDA.

However, debt, especially long-term debt, should not be a primary focus in analyzing these two companies. What matters in this crisis is liquidity. Most people investing in airlines at these times are betting that air travel will begin to pick up again by Q3/Q4 of 2020. If it doesn't, then any and every airline will be in extreme distress, regardless of how much debt is on their balance sheet. Therefore, it's key to examine liquidity on the 1-year time horizon. In terms of short-term liquidity, the opposite of the debt picture is true: Spirit offers one of the best short-term liquidity positions in the industry:

As of year-end of 2019, Spirit had almost double the 2019 current ratio of any other US airline displayed above. In fact, Spirit was the only airline with a current ratio above one - meaning it was the only carrier from the list above whose current assets could cover its current liabilities for at least a year. While other airlines might have stronger balance sheets, the bulk of what matters in weathering the coronavirus travel crisis is within the year of 2020. As demonstrated, Spirit is surprisingly in a far better liquidity position relative to other, much larger airlines in surviving the travel shock posed by COVID-19.

In terms of core business performance prior to coronavirus, Spirit's financials prove it to be one of the strongest performing US airlines on a profitability and growth basis:

Above are key profitability and growth ratios of Spirit, as derived from historical financials. Spirit has posted a profit in every year since 2010, all while growing revenue as an incredible 16.8% median annual rate over the past decade. Consistent double-digit revenue growth would be much more commonplace in a tech startup than a large airline, yet Spirit has achieved that in all but one year in the past decade. The data paints a clear picture: Spirit is one of the most profitable and fastest growing US airlines.

This is growth is clear in government-published passenger statistics as well:

While much of Alaska's (ALK) growth is likely due to the Virgin merger, Spirit saw huge annual percent change in passenger count (20.5% increase) from 2017-2018, much larger than other comparable airlines.

What matters after the coronavirus travel shock passes is which airline will be better positioned to continue to bounce back and grow. Historical data strongly suggests that Spirit will continue to expand and gain market share in the low-cost carrier space. Furthermore, there's one final and arbitrarily lucky factor that helps Spirit's quick reboot case: their fleet makeup. Below is a table of Spirit's aircraft fleet composition, as reported in their 2019 10-K:

Spirit is lucky enough to be one of the few US carriers with zero exposure to the 737 MAX issues. On the other hand, most other large US carriers have some exposure to the MAX delays. For example, Southwest is one of the hardest-hit US carriers as their fleet is exclusively Boeing 737s. Although they reached a confidential compensation agreement with Boeing, per-unit operating expenses increased 5.5% ($19.5 billion) in 2019, primarily due to the MAX groundings. In a time when every dollar counts for airlines, this is yet another reason why Spirit offers a more attractive investment opportunity relative to other airlines with large MAX exposure. As demand begins to tick back upward, Spirit is already well-positioned to continue to rapidly take market share in the US while the 737 MAX issues drag on costs and growth for its competitors.

The final investment case in favor of Spirit is its current valuation. At time of writing, all major US carriers had market capitalizations above $1 billion. On the other hand, Spirit is the only carrier listed that trades below the billion-dollar mark: roughly $13 a share with a market cap of roughly $900 million. While Spirit's leverage is certainly higher, I find the valuation to be irrationally low when put in context of where other airlines are trading (10-20x higher in terms of market cap, when their revenue is only 3-5x larger and growth prospects far worse).

In conclusion, all airlines are risky bets right now. There's huge uncertainty in terms of how long airports and airplanes will remain empty. However, assuming the public begins flying again in Q3/Q4, Spirit is positioned to be one of the strongest to emerge and continue growing after the COVID crisis. In addition to less downside with Spirit trading at pennies on the dollar on a book value basis, Spirit also offers investors far higher upside with higher growth and profitability prospects. At the end of the day, Spirit poses a far more attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunity with higher upside at current prices relative to other US airlines.

