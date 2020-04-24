Twin River Goes On Acquisition Spree And Investors Like It

Investors appear to like the deals and I'm Bullish on the stock at its current level.

The firm is acquiring the properties as part of a diversification effort and possibly as opportunistic moves in a soft market.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings has acquired the Bally's Atlantic City Casino and two other properties.

Quick Take

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) has announced the proposed acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino for $25 million.

Bally's is a casino and entertainment facility located in the heart of the Atlantic City casino district.

With the deal, and that of two other acquisitions just announced, TRWH is executing on a diversification and opportunistic acquisition strategy.

The stock may be undervalued at its current level and my bias is Bullish.

Target Company

Atlantic City, NJ-based Bally's was founded to provide a range of accommodations, gambling, dining and entertainment services to patrons and visitors to Atlantic City.

Below is an overview video of Bally's Atlantic City:

Source: Bally's Atlantic City

Bally's primary offerings include:

Hotel

Spa

Dining

Casino

Sports

Entertainment

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Press of Atlantic City, the Atlantic City casino revenue outlook began 2020 with strong revenue growth of 23% in January, continuing its gaming revenue increase trend to 20 months in a row.

For January, total gaming revenues were nearly $271 million.However, with the effect of the Covid19 pandemic, the casino district shut down along with the rest of the state.Reopening of the area for business will likely take some time as authorities are cautiously eyeing a phased approach to allowing businesses to reopen under certain constraints.

The casino is part of the nine casino district and has several directo competitors which are financially capitalized to varying degrees.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Twin River disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $25 million in cash.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Twin River had $182.6 million in cash and equivalents and $810.5 million in total liabilities of which $680.6 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $65.9 million.

In the past 12 months, Twin River’s stock price has fallen 64.3% vs. the U.S. Hospitality industry’s fall of 40.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 6.8%, as the TRWH chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in one quarter over the four quarters of calendar 2019:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $358,130,000 Enterprise Value $876,380,000 Price / Sales 0.83 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.67 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 5.55 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $60,610,000 Revenue Growth Rate 19.66% Earnings Per Share $1.46

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $17.75 versus the current price of $13.77, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

TRWH is acquiring Bally's Atlantic City from Caesars who is the operator and from VICI Properties who is the REIT who owns the property.

As VICI Properties president and COO John Payne stated in the deal announcement,

This transaction allows us to maintain the existing financial terms of our master lease with Caesars and helps balance our geographic diversification as we work to complete the acquisition of Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

So, I view the deal as likely an opportunistic bargain for Twin River, purchasing the asset at a time of distress for reasons beyond the property’s characteristics, such as VICI and Caesar’s need to divest and diversify and the shutdown status of the property and industry in the short term.

Twin River also gains a footprint in Atlantic City which will serve to further diversify its casino holdings geographically.

The firm also just announced the acquisition agreement for two more casinos, one in Shreveport, LA and one in Lake Tahoe, NV, for an aggregate purchase price of $155 million.

Management said all the transactions will be 'immediately accretive to earnings.'

With $183 million in cash and free cash flow of $66 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, Twin River looks to be in a position of strength by acquiring casinos during a sharp economic downturn.

As long as it doesn’t overspend and the pandemic’s effects are attenuated in severity and duration in the quarters ahead, the stock could provide an interesting play for bargain hunters.

Given my DCF assumptions and management’s aggressive acquisition and diversification strategy, my bias on the stock at its current level is Bullish.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRWH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.