A Quiet Market Is A Good Thing (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 4/20-4/24)

Traders are betting that the combination impact of the fiscal and monetary response will be sufficient to get the economy back on its feet when the pandemic eases.

Dealing with the economic data has been extremely difficult during the COVID-induced slowdown. I've largely subscribed to St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's argument that the 2Q20 is a period out of economic time when the economy shuts down for health reasons. For the next few months, policymakers' primary goal is not to support economic growth but to provide a giant bridge loan to the economy so that it can quickly get up on its feet after the health-imposed shutdown. For the last few week, rather than show economic data, I've been focusing on the credit markets, as their functioning is essential during this period. However, we've now received a decent amount of data showing just how quickly the economy has crashed into a contraction. For example:

Industrial production fell 5.4% in March, nearly wiping out the gains for the last five years. Retail sales were down slightly more than 7.5% in the latest report. This was the worst M/M decline in the series' history. The labor market is now at about 20% unemployment, meaning it's gone from the best it's been in 50 years to the worst since the Great Depression in about 4-5 weeks.

Housing sales have dropped sharply: New home sales dropped 15.4% (left chart) while existing home sales were down 8.5% (right chart).

Regional Federal Reserve manufacturing indexes are cratering: see here, here, and here.

Today, the Census reported that new orders for durable goods contracted 14.5%:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March decreased $36.0 billion or 14.4 percent to $213.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following three consecutive monthly increases, followed a 1.1 percent February increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.2 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 15.8 percent. Transportation equipment, down two of the last three months, led the decrease, $35.6 billion or 41.0 percent to $51.2 billion.

Here's a chart of the data:

So, how do we square the above data with the market rally? Traders are betting that the large amount of federal spending combined with Federal Reserve support will be enough for the economy to restart in the summer. According to a public statement from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, the Fed has provided over $5 trillion of support for the credit markets while Congress has now appropriated ~ $2.7 trillion of spending. That's a great deal of fiscal and monetary support already on the books with talks of additional spending. This is the appropriate macroeconomic policy response to this situation. Policymakers and the markets are betting that once the infection curve is flattened the economy can get back to work fairly quickly. Only time will tell if they're right.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: This is an incredibly odd performance table. Micro-caps were the best performers for the week, gaining almost 2%. But they were followed by the long end of the Treasury market. After the dollar, small-caps were the next best performing group. So, in the top five slots of the table are growth stocks and Treasury bonds -- two investments you wouldn't normally associate with each other. Larger-caps were down modestly for the week. The sector performance table is also a bit odd. The three worst-performing sectors were all defensive. Yet, there were no major rallies, save for energy and communication services. Normally, a defensive sell-off is indicative of an aggressive sector rally, as money flows from one group of stocks to the other.

The good news is that there's no news -- that is, the markets were incredibly tranquil this week. Let's start with the SPY: The market traded in a 16 point range for the entire week. Tuesday was the worst day, as prices gapped lower at the open and trended lower for the rest of the session. But they rallied on Wednesday and spent the better part of Thursday and Friday in quiet trading.

We see the same situation over the last two weeks -- the SPY traded in a narrow band with lower volatility.

Other indexes show the same characteristics.

The IWM traded in a narrow range the last two weeks.

The QQQ gapped higher at the open a few weeks ago, but since then, it's also been trending sideways.

And that's very good news. For the last few weeks, there's been a drop in volatility, which, after all that we've been through, is a good place to end the week.

