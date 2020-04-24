The House Does Not Always 'Wynn'

The current valuation of Wynn Resorts seems unjustified and does not reflect the associated risks.

Wynn Resorts is highly leveraged and, while it has a substantial cash position and there is no immediate danger, the global COVID-19 crisis will have long-term repercussions.

Sell Case Recap

The pandemic will have a longer and deeper impact on casino business than most people realize. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is highly leveraged and burns cash at an astonishing rate. Not to mention the following:

60% estimated revenue drop in 2020

Estimated cash burn for 2020 north of 2 billion USD, or 70% of current cash

Projected 2020 revenues are only 25% of total debt

High probability of raising additional capital, which will dilute current shareholders

Wynn Resorts is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of around 68, compared to S&P average of 20.6

Forward-looking price-to-sales is around 3.5, which again does not correspond to S&P average of 2.03

I consider current valuation of 8.2 billion as an anomaly between economic reality and current market value. Huge indebtedness, cash burn rate and sharp revenue drop make me heavily bearish on the stock.

Overview

It is pretty obvious by now that COVID-19 is the most destructive challenge that the global economy is facing since the Great Depression. The death toll and wave of infections are rising all over the world and the fear of subsequent outbreaks derails further business and consumer confidence. People are losing their jobs and an unemployment rate of 25% in the US is a somewhat likely/believable scenario for the months to come.

No fiscal or monetary action is able to fix those problems, they can just try to soften the blow. Until an effective medical solution is found, and produced on a huge scale, our lives won't get back to normal. Moreover, even when there is a cure, the world will be completely different from now and every business will need to adapt to new consumer preferences. Healthcare experts predict that there will be an effective COVID-19 vaccine sometime in 2021. All global crises before have taught us that it takes time to restore confidence and create new jobs. Some countries will need to completely restart their economies in order to reach their full pre-crisis potential. That is why it is reasonable to say that all economic models predicting recovery in 2021 are quite optimistic.

Current Status

Wynn Resorts Ltd. owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The business can be divided into Macau operations (Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace) contributing 70% of 2019 revenues, and US operations: responsible for the remaining 30%.

In general, the consumer demand for casino/hotel resorts, trade shows and conventions and for the type of luxury amenities that Wynn Resorts offer is particularly sensitive to changes in the global economy, which adversely impact discretionary spending on leisure activities. The success of Wynn Resorts (as most companies in the casino industry), is highly dependent on the willingness of customers to travel. Only a small fraction of the business can rely solely on local residents.

Macau operations: Due to the pandemic, on 04.02.2020 all casinos in Macau were closed for 15 days and allowed to reopen on 20.02.2020 under strict health measures. GGR (gross gaming revenue) dropped by 87.8% year-on-year basis. Government's report shows marginally better March with "only" 79.7% year on year drop.

U.S. Operations: Encore Boston Harbor ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 15, 2020, and Wynn Las Vegas ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 17, 2020. Wynn Las Vegas will remain closed through at least April 30, 2020, and Encore Boston Harbor will remain closed through at least May 4, 2020, both pursuant to U.S. and state government directives.

As of today Las Vegas officials and their casino operations are currently in discussions as how and when to reopen the city and there is little doubt that the operations will not be greatly different than they were before. Whatever the exact solution is, it is clear than ending result will be a significant reduction in the numbers of people- guests, gamblers and employees. These moves will be severely problematic, especially in relation to revenues.

FY 2020 outlook

According to the latest 8-K by the company (07.04.2020), combined total operating revenues are currently expected to be in the range of approximately $912 million to $969 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.64 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019. They currently expect Adjusted Property EBITDA, excluding certain leased retail space directly owned by Wynn Resorts, to be in the range of approximately $58 million to $65 million for three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $484.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Based on above mentioned guidance, during Q1 2020 company managed to get away with 43% drop in revenue compared to Q1 2019. This includes a strong January in Macau, combined with two full months (January and February) of business for US operations.

March gross gaming revenue in Macau is a good example that even after a reopen, customers will not come back easily. Getting on a plane and going to a casino, submitting a health declaration, having your temperature checked several times and sitting at least 2m away from the other person in a somewhat sterile environment is not a definition of good time spent.

Moreover, the impact COVID-19 will have on partners, affiliates or subcontractors, such as tenants, travel agencies, suppliers and other vendors cannot be predicted and Wynn Resorts may be adversely impacted due to third party business collapsing.

Based on the trends described above, we can estimate extremely hard Q2 at around 15% of Q4 2019 revenues, with slight improvement in Q3 to 25% mark. Remember, US operations will not be open until May and Macau is running at 20% GGR, compared to 2019.

It is too early and highly subjective to properly estimate Q4 numbers, but given the current outlook, I believe that if Wynn resorts are able to squeeze revenues of 50% compared to Q4 2019, it will be a great success for the company.

Expenses, on the other hand, cannot be decreased anywhere near revenue drop. According to the guidance from 07.04.2020, Wynn Resorts expects Q1 operating expenses to be around 879mln. Probably, they can optimize a little bit further, but have in mind that all locations are world-class resorts and they must continue to provide corresponding service even at lower occupancy. We can assume that additional 15% optimization in operating expenses is possible to be achieved in Q2. Following estimation includes slight increase of operating expenses during next quarters due to improved occupancy.

Source: Created by the author based on 2019 10-K data

As of today, total debt is around 11 billion USD or around 4 times 2020 projected revenues.

Estimated interest expense for 2020 is 479 million USD and will increase by 35 million USD due to the new junk bond that was placed in early April (aggregate principal amount is 600million, borrowed at 7.75% with maturity in 2025). Notice that in order to borrow at 7.75% in practically zero interest rate environment is highly indicative of the stress the business is currently in.

Wynn Resorts is sitting on approximately 3 billion USD (2019 10-K + new junk bond), but negative cash flow from operations, principal and interest repayments along with current contractual obligations will quickly reduce the cash position.

Source: Created by the author based on 2019 10-K data

It is true that the company is not in an immediate danger, but as a result of all of the foregoing, they may be required to raise additional capital in the future.

Risk of cancelation of gaming operation concession

The current term of Wynn resorts gaming concession granted by Macau authorities ends on June 26, 2022. Effective June 24, 2017, the government of Macau may redeem the concession in such event, Wynn Macau SA will be entitled to fair compensation or indemnity. The amount of such compensation or indemnity will be determined based on the amount of gaming and non-gaming revenue generated during the tax year prior to the redemption multiplied by the remaining years before expiration of the concession.

The problem is that given the fact that in 2020 the revenues will be drastically lower compared to previous years the Macau government may effectively cancel the concession and will be obliged to pay way less than in normal circumstances. Although I do not consider the risk particularly high it is worth noting, because the Wynn Macau position will be weaker in the following negotiations and that may result in extending concession under inferior terms for the company.

Final thoughts

Even during the strong times of the economy back in 2019, Wynn Resorts reported some worrying numbers. The Macau market was down by 8.7% and, while the effect was partially offset by opening Boston Encore, the company has made huge investments in Macau operations. That said, if the market peaks in a similar fashion to Las Vegas a couple of years ago, Wynn resorts will experience difficulties long after the COVID-19 crisis resolves.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WYNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.